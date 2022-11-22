Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
numberfire.com
Bruno Fernando (knee) starting in Houston's Friday lineup for inactive Alperen Sengun (groin)
Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Fernando will make his third start this season after an extended absence with left knee soreness. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Fernando to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Fernando's projection includes 9.4 points, 6.3...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (conditioning) starting Friday for Denver; Davon Reed back to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will start Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Davon Reed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (knee) active for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) will play in Friday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Adebayo will be active at home after he was able to play through his recent knee contusion. In 35.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Adebayo to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 20.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Duncan Robinson (ankle) out on Friday
Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Robinson will miss his third straight game with a left ankle sprain. Look for Gabe Vincent to see more minutes on Friday night. Vincent's projection includes 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Bradley Beal (thigh) questionable on Friday
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (thigh) is questionable for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Beal continues to deal with a thigh injury and is questionable for Friday's game against Miami. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.7 minutes against the Heat. Beal's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is active for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Vincent will be available off the bench despite his recent knee ailment. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out for Hornets on Friday, Jalen McDaniels to start
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hayward will sit out on Friday after he re-aggravated his shoulder injury. Expect Jalen McDaniels to see more minutes versus a Minnesota team ranked tenth in defensive rating. McDaniels' Friday projection includes 10.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Pistons starting Rodney McGruder at shooting guard for inactive Jaden Ivey (knee) on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder is starting in Friday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. McGruder will make his first start this season after Jaden Ive was held out with knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Suns' team allowing a 108.8 defensive rating, McGruder's FanDuel salary stands at $3,500. Per...
numberfire.com
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl coming off Thunder's bench Friday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Head coach Mark Daigneault has found a true passion for shaking up the starting lineup. On Friday, he will make another change, as Jalen Williams is being inserted back into the first unit frontcourt. Robinson-Earl will revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Dennis Schroder starting for Lakers on Friday; Austin Reaves to bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder will start Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. With LeBron James back, the Lakers are shaking things up. Darvin Ham has decided to bring Schroder into the starting five, and Austin Reaves is reverting to a bench role. Our models...
numberfire.com
Miami's Max Strus (illness) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus (illness) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. After originally being listed as doubtful with an illness, it appears Strus has a chance to suit up on Friday night. Expect Tyler Herro to play an increased offensive role if Strus remains out.
numberfire.com
Washington's Monte Morris (ankle) out on Friday
Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Morris will miss his third straight contest with right ankle soreness. Expect Jordan Goodwin to play more minutes at point guard on Friday night. Goodwin's current projection includes 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1...
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (thigh) starting on Friday, Jordan Goodwin to bench
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (thigh) is starting in Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Beal will make his return after sitting out one game with a thigh injury. In 36.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Beal to score 37.6 FanDuel points. Beal's projection includes 20.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (illness) active and starting on Friday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Martin will suit up despite being listed with an illness. In 37.1 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 30.0 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection includes 14.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) available for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is active for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Anderson will be available off the bench despite experiencing back spasms. In 23.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 23.0 FanDuel points. Anderson's projection includes 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (conditioning) questionable Wednesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (return to competition conditioning) is questionable to play Wednesday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic returned from a three-game absence for the league's health and safety protocols on Wednesday. He scored 31 points in 37 minutes and was a rebound away from a triple-double, but the Nuggets might want to let him rest on the second leg of the back-to-back. DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji will play more minutes if Jokic is out, with Jordan likely starting at center.
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) active on Friday night
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Dedmon will be active despite his questionable designation with a foot ailment. In 14.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Dedmon to record 5.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
numberfire.com
Miami's Raheem Mostert (knee) doubtful in Week 12
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is doubtful to play in Week 12's game against the Houston Texans. Mostert is unlikely to suit up in Week 12 due to a knee injury that forced to veteran to miss all of Miami's practice. In a great spot against a Texans' team ranked 32nd in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, Jeff Wilson is expected to see a feature role.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) will play Friday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will suit up Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was listed probable due to lower back tightness, so it's no surprise he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project Davis for 23.8 points, 11.0...
numberfire.com
Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) ruled out for Houston's Friday matchup
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) will not play in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Gordon will sit out on Friday night for injury maintenance purposes. Expect Kenyon Martin Jr. to play more minutes against a Hawks' team allowing a 110.6 defensive rating. Martin's projection includes 12.6 points,...
