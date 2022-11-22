ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC12

Fairyland Christmas holiday home celebrates final season

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Like millions of twinkling stars in the night sky, the Fairyland Christmas display on Wistar Court has served as a beacon drawing in thousands to the spirit of Christmas for decades. But the true legacy of Fairyland runs longer than the over four miles of wires...
RICHMOND, VA
wvtf.org

Several Virginia museums participating in national effort to get more people in the door

Looking for something to do over the holiday weekend? Many museums around the state offer free or reduced admissions to guests who get federal food assistance. Museums for All is a nationwide initiative to get more people in more museums. Earlier this fall, several Richmond-area institutions decided together to participate, including Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, the Children’s Museum and the Science Museum of Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR-TV

Dad channels Santa to create perfect Christmas gift for kids

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you're not into Black Friday shopping and need help finding a unique gift to give this Christmas, a Richmond father is here to help. When David Wingfield found himself out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic, he leaned into one of his skills and create a side business that not only helped his family celebrate the holidays but also brought smiles to the faces of children and adults around the region.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Clean out your closet, donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clean out your closet and donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve for the Saxon Shoes for the Needy drive. This year's collections will benefit Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Goochland Cares, St. Joseph’s Villa, Goodwill and The Salvation Army. That way each organization can "advance their respective...
RICHMOND, VA

