NBC12
Fairyland Christmas holiday home celebrates final season
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Like millions of twinkling stars in the night sky, the Fairyland Christmas display on Wistar Court has served as a beacon drawing in thousands to the spirit of Christmas for decades. But the true legacy of Fairyland runs longer than the over four miles of wires...
'It feels awesome': How these Hanover students gave back to staff
A group of Patrick Henry High School students is spending this Thanksgiving season giving back to those who serve them every day at school.
✨'Seeds of Light' is Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights theme
The holiday tradition Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is now lighting up Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden nightly from 4–10 p.m. through Jan. 8.
Graduation rates for Hispanic students among lowest in Virginia: How do local school divisions measure up?
Graduation rates for Virginia's Hispanic students are among the lowest in the commonwealth, leaving questions about the source of this disparity and what's being done to improve it.
Science Museum back on track with 45th annual Model Railroad Show in Richmond
The Model Railroad Show returns to the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond for the holiday weekend.
wvtf.org
Several Virginia museums participating in national effort to get more people in the door
Looking for something to do over the holiday weekend? Many museums around the state offer free or reduced admissions to guests who get federal food assistance. Museums for All is a nationwide initiative to get more people in more museums. Earlier this fall, several Richmond-area institutions decided together to participate, including Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, the Children’s Museum and the Science Museum of Virginia.
WTVR-TV
Dad channels Santa to create perfect Christmas gift for kids
RICHMOND, Va. -- If you're not into Black Friday shopping and need help finding a unique gift to give this Christmas, a Richmond father is here to help. When David Wingfield found himself out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic, he leaned into one of his skills and create a side business that not only helped his family celebrate the holidays but also brought smiles to the faces of children and adults around the region.
NBC12
Giving Hearts Community kicks off annual Thanksgiving Feast: ‘There’s no one that will be hungry’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Thousands of the Richmond community came to the Greater Convention Center to get their Thanksgiving meal. “This is a show of what togetherness is all about and how we can unify and come together,” said Sandra Antoine. The Giving Hearts Community kicked off its 18th annual...
Three Richmond schools to be renamed, erasing Confederate ties
Three Richmond schools, named after men with ties to the Confederacy, will soon be renamed. The school board voted 5-3 to approve the measure at a meeting Monday night.
She thought she would die in the Chesapeake Walmart. The suspect let her go.
In a manifesto found on Andre Bing's cell phone, he wrote about his victims and why he targeted them. Police said he also wrote about one female colleague who he decided to let go.
WTVR-TV
Clean out your closet, donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve
RICHMOND, Va. -- Clean out your closet and donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve for the Saxon Shoes for the Needy drive. This year's collections will benefit Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Goochland Cares, St. Joseph’s Villa, Goodwill and The Salvation Army. That way each organization can "advance their respective...
Search for answers continues 3 years after Richmond firefighter’s murder
The family is asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward. Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.
Chesterfield County’s WaterTrends program calls for volunteers to help keep waterways clean
Volunteers are invited to participate in a free program called WaterTrends, where they will test and monitor the water for a variety of factors, including dissolved oxygen, pH, temperature and more, to ensure that it is safe and clean for residents and wildlife to use.
How this traditioned Richmond rivalry is sharing important history
The game, which has been played for the past 40 years, typically pulls in tens of thousands of alumni and spectators.
Apply now to these advisory committee positions for Chesterfield County Schools
If you want to get involved with Chesterfield County Public Schools, now is your chance. The school board currently has two advisory committee openings for the Bermuda district. But if you are interested, don't wait -- applications close soon.
New exhibit showcases legacy of Armstrong Walker Classic, kicks off revival celebrations
The parade kicks off Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School. There will also be a Parks and Rec football game with halftime programming honoring former participants and Homecoming queens.
Gillies Creek Park goat missing from pen in Richmond’s East End
One of the goats from Gillies Creek Park is reportedly missing from her pen in the Fulton Hill neighborhood of Richmond's East End.
‘Woken by several gunshots’: Neighbors react to Hopewell hours-long barricade
"A policeman knocked on my bedroom window in the backyard," Stanley recalled. "Said I needed to leave the premises because there may be a problem with shooting and I may get hit."
Faith group pushes Richmond leaders to act on housing crisis, gun violence and mobile home issues
Members of an organization made up of 22 congregations packed Richmond's City Council chamber last week to raise concerns over evictions, gun violence, money meant to fund affordable housing and dilapidated mobile homes in the city.
Giving Heart already at max of 2,600 senior Thanksgiving meal deliveries
The Giving Heart's annual Thanksgiving feast will be underway in just a few hours at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
