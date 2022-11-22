ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match

Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
wrestletalk.com

Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return

There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
tjrwrestling.net

Rhea Ripley Discusses The Injury That Kept Her Out Of Action

Rhea Ripley has discussed the injury that kept her out of the ring for several months and how she feels her career is starting all over again. Rhea Ripley had won a number one contender’s match to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank but those plans had to be abandoned when Ripley was ruled out of action with an injury.
NEW YORK STATE
bodyslam.net

After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family

Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
Looper

Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7

The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
stillrealtous.com

Big Return Takes Place On AEW Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defended the All Atlantic Championship against Jake Hager. When it was all said and done it was Orange Cassidy who won the match, but his celebration was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory. As QT Marshall was approaching the ring he tried...
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer

WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
Fightful

Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
itrwrestling.com

Vince McMahon Rehired Former WWE Star While They Were “Trying To Get Laid”

They say that you never know when an opportunity may present itself, and when it came to WWE and Vince McMahon that really could be at any moment. Just ask Jimmy Wang Yang. Following the demise of WCW in March 2001, Jimmy Wang Yang’s contract was picked up by WWE, but after a stint in developmental he was released early the following year. After spells with All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, the star returned to WWE in 2003. This led to a two year stint with the company, before being released and then rehired in May 2006.
ewrestlingnews.com

Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”

Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
wrestletalk.com

Dominik Mysterio Attacks Rey Mysterio At Home On Thanksgiving (Video)

Dominik Mysterio betrayed his own father Rey Mysterio when he attacked him back at the Clash at the Castle event in September. Since then, Dominik has become a member of the Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dominik has thrown away his relationship with his father...
nodq.com

Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik

As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
Popculture

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

WWE will have one final big premium live event (also known as a pay-per-view event) before 2022 comes to an end. The Superstars will take over the TD Garden in Boston for Survivor Series War Games. The event will start on Saturday (Nov. 26) at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. The kickoff show will begin streaming at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and all of WWE's social media platforms.
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star Needs Career-Threatening Surgery

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed that he needs surgery that might be career-threatening. Dustin Rhodes has recently contemplated how much time he has left as an in-ring performer. During an appearance on ‘Talk is Jericho’, Dustin Rhodes opened up about his wrestling future, noting that he wants to step...
ringsidenews.com

Debra Once Told Off Torrie Wilson For Hitting On Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction for the WWE during the Attitude Era. During that same period, he dated former superstar Debra. Austin and Debra were also paired on-screen for a short run. Debra once accused her co-worker Torrie Wilson of hitting on Austin, and the claws came out for a moment.
411mania.com

Hall’s Smackdown Review – 11.25.22

It’s the go home show for Survivor Series and we have a big time main event. This week it’s the Usos vs. Sheamus/Drew McIntyre for the WarGames advantage and what wouldn’t surprise me as a big preview for a future Tag Team Title match. Other than that, we’ll find out the final member of Team Belair, so let’s get to it.

