Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
tjrwrestling.net
Rhea Ripley Discusses The Injury That Kept Her Out Of Action
Rhea Ripley has discussed the injury that kept her out of the ring for several months and how she feels her career is starting all over again. Rhea Ripley had won a number one contender’s match to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank but those plans had to be abandoned when Ripley was ruled out of action with an injury.
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7
The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
stillrealtous.com
Big Return Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
This week on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defended the All Atlantic Championship against Jake Hager. When it was all said and done it was Orange Cassidy who won the match, but his celebration was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory. As QT Marshall was approaching the ring he tried...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Rehired Former WWE Star While They Were “Trying To Get Laid”
They say that you never know when an opportunity may present itself, and when it came to WWE and Vince McMahon that really could be at any moment. Just ask Jimmy Wang Yang. Following the demise of WCW in March 2001, Jimmy Wang Yang’s contract was picked up by WWE, but after a stint in developmental he was released early the following year. After spells with All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, the star returned to WWE in 2003. This led to a two year stint with the company, before being released and then rehired in May 2006.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
Ric Flair says he will be at WWE Royal Rumble, Raw 30th anniversary
Flair revealed the news on his To Be The Man podcast with Conrad Thompson.
wrestletalk.com
Dominik Mysterio Attacks Rey Mysterio At Home On Thanksgiving (Video)
Dominik Mysterio betrayed his own father Rey Mysterio when he attacked him back at the Clash at the Castle event in September. Since then, Dominik has become a member of the Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dominik has thrown away his relationship with his father...
nodq.com
Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik
As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
Popculture
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch
WWE will have one final big premium live event (also known as a pay-per-view event) before 2022 comes to an end. The Superstars will take over the TD Garden in Boston for Survivor Series War Games. The event will start on Saturday (Nov. 26) at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. The kickoff show will begin streaming at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and all of WWE's social media platforms.
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Needs Career-Threatening Surgery
AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed that he needs surgery that might be career-threatening. Dustin Rhodes has recently contemplated how much time he has left as an in-ring performer. During an appearance on ‘Talk is Jericho’, Dustin Rhodes opened up about his wrestling future, noting that he wants to step...
PWMania
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard Did Not Speak for Ten Years After Leaving the WWF in 1989
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters leaving the WWF in 1989 on the latest “ARN” podcast. Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard resigned from WWE in 1989 to return to WCW. Blanchard was not picked up by WCW after he failed a drug test. Anderson mentioned not speaking to Blanchard for the next ten years:
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes Was Afraid Vince McMahon Would Fire Him For Getting Too Handsy During Match
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran in pro wrestling, whose career spans many decades, as he has competed in many companies over the years. Rhodes is best known for breaking barriers with his Goldust character. In fact, Rhodes was afraid Vince McMahon was going to fire him for a bizarre reason.
ringsidenews.com
Debra Once Told Off Torrie Wilson For Hitting On Steve Austin
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction for the WWE during the Attitude Era. During that same period, he dated former superstar Debra. Austin and Debra were also paired on-screen for a short run. Debra once accused her co-worker Torrie Wilson of hitting on Austin, and the claws came out for a moment.
411mania.com
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 11.25.22
It’s the go home show for Survivor Series and we have a big time main event. This week it’s the Usos vs. Sheamus/Drew McIntyre for the WarGames advantage and what wouldn’t surprise me as a big preview for a future Tag Team Title match. Other than that, we’ll find out the final member of Team Belair, so let’s get to it.
Comments / 0