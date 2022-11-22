Read full article on original website
The Saints had several prominent stars return to practice this week for 49ers preparations
Here’s one thing the New Orleans Saints can be thankful for this holiday week: the return of multiple injured players to practice. Five of last Sunday’s inactives were seen participating in practice during the open-viewing period both Wednesday and Thursday: cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), running back Mark Ingram (knee), offensive tackle James Hurst (concussion), defensive ends Marcus Davenport (calf) and Cam Jordan (eye). The initial injury report listed them all as limited participants, along with offensive guard Andrus Peat (triceps), offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) and wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle). Hurst and Ramczyk were upgraded to full participation Thursday.
Saints prepare for a fortified 49ers offense that knows what to do after a catch
The New Orleans Saints knew they’d have to face Christian McCaffrey twice this season. Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, however, wasn’t part of the original plan. The Carolina Panthers traded their star running back to the 49ers on Oct. 20. In return, the Panthers gained...
Josh Allen to feast against Lions? See top DFS plays and player props for Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving Day is always fun for daily fantasy sports enthusiasts, as the Thursday DFS slate is much more interesting with three games to pick from as opposed to one. This year’s matchups offer plenty of quality options to choose from in DFS contests, but it’s always important to break down each matchup in order to find value as opposed to just taking someone because they’re a big name.
Jeff Duncan: Now is the time to jump on the 49ers and Cowboys bandwagons
As we enter Week 12 of the NFL season, it’s time to start identifying the real contenders to win the Super Bowl. Conventional wisdom says the AFC is the more powerful conference this season, and the Super Bowl odds reflect that. The Bills and Chiefs remain the heavy favorites to win Super Bowl LVII at +380 and +450, respectively.
Giants-Cowboys, Bills-Lions total tops cornucopia of Thanksgiving treats: Best Bets (Nov. 24)
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Bills vs. Lions betting preview: Buffalo returns to Detroit as Thanksgiving favorite
The Detroit Lions will look to continue a resurgence as they look for their fourth straight win as they play host to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. The Buffalo Bills will play their second consecutive game in Detroit, as their game last Sunday against the Browns was played in Detroit because of the Buffalo snowstorm. It took the Bills a while to get going, but they were able to end a two-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Browns 31-23. The rushing attack for Buffalo was big, as James Cook and Devin Singletary both rushed for 86 yards in the win. Kicker Tyler Bass tied the Bills record for field goals in a game for the second time in his career, making all six of his attempts.
Giants at Cowboys odds preview: Point spread, prediction for Thanksgiving Day showdown
Right in the middle of this year’s Thanksgiving Day NFL tripleheader is a much-anticipated matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. for this NFC East showdown in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys are obviously no stranger to playing on what is arguably...
Grambling coach Hue Jackson looking to shed light on HBCU football after NFL transition
Hue Jackson coached five times in the Superdome during his two decades working in the NFL. That’s twice in the Dome with the Cincinnati Bengals, and once with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Washington. His coaching career has taken him to three different stops in the Pac-12. But...
Jeff Duncan: Over the years, the Bay Area has been a whirlpool of despair for the New Orleans Saints
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area is one of the most popular places to visit in the world. With its hilly landscape, unique architecture and historic neighborhoods, San Francisco is beloved for its distinctive charm and world-class nightlife. For the Saints, though, it is anything but a destination location. Their...
Jarvis Landry would've taken your ankle if he could've, but he doesn't need to now
This does not come as a shock, but Jarvis Landry was not a fan of being sidelined by an injury. One thing the nine-year NFL vet has not seen much of in his career is the inactive list on game days. He’s dealt with injuries, for sure, but few kept him off the field. Coming into this season, his first with the New Orleans Saints, Landry had played in 123 of 129 possible games.
Patriots at Vikings odds preview: New England looks to keep Minnesota down on Thanksgiving night
The New England Patriots hope their defense keeps rolling as they visit the Minnesota Vikings for a Thanksgiving night game. The Vikings, meanwhile, can take a step closer to clinching a playoff berth on Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota (8-2) is coming off of a disastrous performance that resulted in a 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings were outplayed from start to finish. They were outgained 458-183 and were 1-of-11 on third downs. Kirk Cousins threw for just 105 yards before he was pulled.
Lane Kiffin agrees to new contract to remain at Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin will return as Ole Miss' coach next season and is signing a new contract extension with the Rebels, he told ESPN on Saturday.
