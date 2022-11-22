The Detroit Lions will look to continue a resurgence as they look for their fourth straight win as they play host to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. The Buffalo Bills will play their second consecutive game in Detroit, as their game last Sunday against the Browns was played in Detroit because of the Buffalo snowstorm. It took the Bills a while to get going, but they were able to end a two-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Browns 31-23. The rushing attack for Buffalo was big, as James Cook and Devin Singletary both rushed for 86 yards in the win. Kicker Tyler Bass tied the Bills record for field goals in a game for the second time in his career, making all six of his attempts.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO