Flashes of Arab unity at World Cup after years of discontent

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For a brief moment after Saudi Arabia’s Salem Aldawsari fired a ball from just inside the penalty box into the back of the net to seal a World Cup win against Argentina, Arabs across the divided Middle East found something to celebrate. Such Arab...
Iran shuts out noise at World Cup but United States looms

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a World Cup start clouded by a disastrous loss and persistent questions about the civil unrest back home, Iran is celebrating the prospect of its first ever trip to the knockout stage. But first, Team Melli faces the United States. Iran defeated Wales 2-0...
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Argentina, Messi look for rebound

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lose and go home. That’s the harsh fact facing Argentina as the team heads into its crucial World Cup match against Mexico. Argentina arrived in Qatar as a favorite but suffered one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening match. Now Argentina is in danger of elimination Saturday, when anything but a win or draw would mean an early Group C knockout for the Albiceleste.
France counting on Rabiot to play starring World Cup role

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France is counting on midfielder Adrien Rabiot to continue to deliver for the defending World Cup champions in their match against Denmark on Saturday. Rabiot scored on a header and assisted on a second goal in France’s 4-1 opening match victory over Australia. It’s been a remarkable turnaround for a player previously exiled for more than two years from the national team.
Smith takes 3-stroke lead into final round of Australian PGA

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith had a topsy-turvy round of 2-under 69 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Australian PGA. Smith had six birdies and four bogeys — including two in a row on 11 and 12 that...
Ecuador 1, Netherlands 1

Ecuador 0 1 — 1 Netherlands 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Netherlands, Gakpo, (Klaassen), 6th minute. Second Half_2, Ecuador, Valencia, 49th. Goalies_Ecuador, Hernan Galindez, Alexander Dominguez, Moises Ramirez; Netherlands, Andries Noppert, Justin Bijlow, Remko Pasveer. Yellow Cards_Mendez, Ecuador, 57th. Referee_Mustapha Ghorbal. Assistant Referees_Mokrane Gourari, Abdelhak Etchiali, Shaun...
Australia 1, Tunisia 0

Tunisia 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Australia, Duke, 23rd minute. Goalies_Australia, Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne; Tunisia, Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Aymen Mathlouthi, Mouez Hassen. Yellow Cards_Laidouni, Tunisia, 26th; Abdi, Tunisia, 64th; Sassi, Tunisia, 90th+3. Referee_Daniel Siebert. Assistant Referees_Rafael Foltyn, Jan Seidel, Bastian Dankert. 4th Official_Said...
Germany, France pledge mutual support to avert energy crunch

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France pledged Friday to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine. As part of a joint agreement signed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne,...
Energy-rich Qatar faces fast-rising climate risks at home

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — At a suburban park near Doha, the capital city of Qatar, cool air from vents in the ground blasted joggers on a November day that reached almost 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit). The small park with air-conditioned paths is an apt illustration of...
Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0

Poland 1 1 — 2 First Half_1, Poland, Zielinski, (Lewandowski), 39th minute. Second Half_2, Poland, Lewandowski, 82nd. Goalies_Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Alowais, Mohammed Alyami, Nawaf Alaqidi; Poland, Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Grabara, Lukasz Skorupski. Yellow Cards_Kiwior, Poland, 15th; Cash, Poland, 16th; Milik, Poland, 19th; Almalki, Saudi Arabia, 20th; Al Amri, Saudi...
France 2, Denmark 1

Second Half_1, France, Mbappe, (Hernandez), 61st minute; 2, Denmark, Christensen, (Andersen), 68th; 3, France, Mbappe, (Griezmann), 86th. Goalies_Denmark, Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Ronnow, Oliver Christensen; France, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola. Yellow Cards_Christensen, Denmark, 20th; Cornelius, Denmark, 23rd; Kounde, France, 43rd. Referee_Szymon Marciniak. Assistant Referees_Pawel Sokolnicki, Tomasz Listkiewicz, Tomasz Kwiatkowski....
U.S. Soccer Schedule

Q-Thursday, Jan. 27 — United States 1, El Salvador 0. q-Wednesday, Feb. 2 — United States 3, Honduras 0. q-Thursday, March 24 — Mexico 0, United States 0. q-Wednesday, March 30 — Costa Rica 2, United States 0. Wednesday, June 1 — United States 3, Morocco...
Bradbury eyes wire-to-wire victory at Joburg Open

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Dan Bradbury maintained his one-shot lead after Sami Valimaki of Finland double-bogeyed the 18th hole Saturday at the Joburg Open. The Englishman’s 4-under 67 at Houghton Golf Club kept him in the lead for a third straight day as he seeks a wire-to-wire victory and his first European tour title.
World Cup mystery solved: Why soccer players dive, as told by the master of the 'dark arts'

DOHA, Qatar — Alejandro Moreno has been labeled a “cheater” and a stain on soccer. He, like hundreds of other players who tend to fling themselves to the ground, has been branded a “diver” and a “flopper,” and had expletives hurled his way. He could preach for hours about why the criticism reeks of double standards, and at times racial bias, but we’ll get to that — for now, class is in session.

