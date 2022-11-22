Her murder brings to light the betrayal, mindset, and heartless culture that has exists. Some like to downplay the acts tied to this behavior because they are linked by blood relation or friendship and what to disassociate themselves when these heinous incidents are revealed. This mentality didn't just show up, it's been festering!
Teens and college age kids are notorious for acting foolish Doesn’t mean anyone deserves this. I’m glad people cared enough to push for justice. Too many times things get forgotten as soon as the next sensational article
everyone in the hotel room needs to be punished, sad a so call man taping instead stopping, praying for comfort to both sides of families, it affects the entire circle
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Related
Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? Social Media Photos Claim To ID People In Fight Video
Graphic videos of Takeoff's death are popping up on social media and fans are calling on platforms to take the clips down
Black Social Media Could Make All The Difference In Seeking Justice For Shanquella Robinson
Andre Bing Video Shows Walmart Mass Shooter Joking With Colleagues
Arrest warrant issued for friend of Shanquella Robinson, Mexican prosecutor says
Shanquella Robinson Update: Reporter Tries To Interrogate Late Woman’s “Friends” From Deathly Vacation
Sad & Mad: Shanquella Robinson’s Funeral Sees Hundreds Of Attendees, Father Believes Attack Was Set-Up As FBI Investigates
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With Aftermath
The suspect charged with Shanquella Robinson's death is believed to be one of the friends she traveled to Mexico with
Black U.S. Soldier Told to 'Stay Away From Those White Women' in Video
MSNBC host Tiffany Cross speaks out after being fired by network for crude Florida comment
Video Shows White Woman Hanging Dolls Tied In Nooses Near Campaign Sign For Black Candidate
Nurse’s treatment of a Black pregnant woman sparks outrage online
These Black Vets Were Even Bigger Targets Of Racism After Their Service
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’
Rest In Piss: Biracial TikToker Keeps It 10,000 At Their Father’s Funeral ‘You Were A Racist, Misogynistic, Trump-Loving White Man’
I Said What I Said: ‘Hebrews To Negroes’ Filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. Defiantly Refuses To Apologize For Antisemitic Message
How the watermelon stereotype came to be weaponized against Black Americans
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 40