Purse snatchers arrested after taking purse with tracking device inside
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in San Mateo in relation to a string of crimes that included stealing a purse at a grocery store, according to a news release from San Mateo PD. Officers were initially called to the Safeway at 165 S. El Camino Real in response to a […]
Contra Costa deputies investigate a pair of Bay Point Thanksgiving homicides
BAY POINT -- A 62-year-old Bay Point resident died and a suspect was in custody in a Thanksgiving morning homicide.The Contra Costa County Sheriff's office said deputies from the Muir Station responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Mountain View Ave.Upon arrival, deputies located a shooting victim. They immediately performed life-saving measures, but the victim eventually died of their injuries. The 62-year-old Bay Point resident's identity was not released pending notification of the next of kin. Donald Robbins, a 63-year-old Bay Point man, was detained at the scene. After questioning, Robbins was booked into the Martinez Detention...
Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning Marina Police said they arrested two suspects for felony evading after a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police said at 3 a.m., they began a pursuit of a vehicle near Imjin Parkway and Preston Drive after committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle could not get around the roundabout at The post Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina appeared first on KION546.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Duo Arrested in Thanksgiving Day Homicide in Bay Point
On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at about 3:40 PM, Muir Station deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a report of a shooting on Wharf Drive in Bay Point. Deputies arrived on scene finding a shooting victim on the street. The fire department and an ambulance arrived to treat the victim. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene. He is not being identified at this time.
Suspect hijacks Muni bus, hits approximately 10 vehicles in SF’s Mission District: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was taken into custody after hijacking a Muni bus Friday night in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) told KRON4. Police said the suspect assaulted the bus driver and struck approximately 10 cars before stopping at 19th and Guerrero Streets. The carjacking of the Muni bus […]
Suspect sought in indecent exposure incident at Brentwood store
BRENTWOOD – Police in Brentwood are searching for a man suspected in an indecent exposure incident at a store earlier this month.Officers were called to the Kohl's department store at 5511 Lone Tree Way around 6:40 p.m. on November 11 on reports of a man exposing himself. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.In a department social media post, police released surveillance video of the suspect, who appears to be walking around the store's shoe department. He is described as a male between the ages of 17-25, thin build, standing about 5'7" to 5'9".The video shows the suspect wearing a burgundy shirt with "distinct" lettering, royal blue shorts, black socks and red slides.Anyone who may know the suspect is urged to contact Detective Talley of the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7793. Tips can also be given to the department's dispatch at 925-809-7911.
Suspect who stabbed victim at Nation’s Burger in El Cerrito still at large
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are still searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim at Nation’s Giant Hamburgers earlier this month, the El Cerrito Police Department announced Tuesday in a Nixle alert. The victim was stabbed multiple times, taken to the hospital and released, KRON4 reported. The suspect is described as a […]
San Carlos man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing
SAN CARLOS (CBS SF/BCN) – San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder early Thursday after he allegedly stabbing another man.Deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 600 block of El Camino Real in response to a report of a fight that injured one man. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive.In a preliminary investigation, the victim and witnesses pointed out the suspect, 25-year-old Gabino Garcia, at the scene. Deputies detained Garcia, found the weapon used in the crime and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder.Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at (650) 363- 4911. Callers may also remain anonymous by calling the tip line at 1-800-547-2700.
Police investigating robbery at Safeway in El Cerrito
EL CERRITO, Calif. (BCN)– Police in El Cerrito are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Safeway last week. The incident occurred at 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Safeway at 11450 San Pablo Ave., according to the El Cerrito Police Department. Police said two suspects left the store with unpaid merchandise, and when […]
Brentwood police looking for indecent exposure suspect
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Police in the East Bay are looking for a man they allege exposed his private parts at a Kohl’s store. The alleged incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Kohl’s at 5511 Lone Tree Way. Officers released a video and photos showing a suspect who “appears to be an […]
Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
Petaluma police make 9 DUI arrests after officers forced to break up fights in large downtown bar crowd
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The night before Thanksgiving is dubbed “Blackout Wednesday,” which is known to be a time in millennial culture for old friends to get together in their hometown at a bar or nightclub. However, that night is infamously known for a number of drunk driving cases, and Wednesday night in Petaluma was […]
60-year-old Livermore woman reported missing
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 60-year-old Livermore woman has been reported missing by her family, police announced Wednesday. Cindi Robinson was last seen in the area of Portola Avenue and East Airway Boulevard in Livermore at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Her dog was found Friday night at around 11:30 p.m. near 1700 […]
Ghost gun recovered after Vallejo shooting
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest was made after a shooting in Vallejo on Monday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said on Facebook. Police also recovered a ghost gun that they say was used for the shooting. The incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. in the area of Santa Clara Street and Hichborn Street. Officers […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police say fatal Dublin shooting appears to be self-defense
DUBLIN, Calif. - A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Dublin following a domestic dispute is being investigated as a case of self-defense, according to police. The Dublin Police Department said a fight happened between two men at the Sofi Apartments on San Ramon Road Sunday. Authorities said the fight stemmed from a domestic dispute between an estranged husband and his wife.
Guns, drugs and $10,000 in cash seized by Antioch police
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after police found them with multiple handguns, narcotics and over $10,000 in cash on Tuesday, according to the Antioch Police Department. Officers and detectives with APD completed a search warrant at a home in Brentwood in connection to a drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession investigation. Detectives […]
NBC Bay Area
Ex-Employee Arrested for Shooting at Stanford Shopping Center: Police
A man suspected of firing off a gun from his moving vehicle at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto on Monday afternoon has been arrested, police said on Tuesday. Zachary Michael Ginsberg, 32, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied building after allegedly firing at least two rounds that struck the window of a steak house and an unoccupied parked vehicle.
thesfnews.com
Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
KTVU FOX 2
1 arrested for stabbing in busy Oakland shopping area
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland resident was arrested for allegedly stabbing another resident in a busy shopping area in Oakland Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The stabbing occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded and located the victim who had...
Suspect arrested in August shooting at Stockton softball game
STOCKTON — A suspect is now under arrest after the shooting during a softball game in Stockton back in August that left two people hurt. The incident happened the night of Aug. 12 at Louis Park. Officers responded to investigate a report of a shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A third man was also hurt but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. Investigators believe the shooting happened after the victims got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect allegedly shot the men and then left. On Tuesday, Stockton police announced that they had arrested 35-year-old Robert Anthony Guerrero in connection to the case. Guerrero has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and other related gun charges.
