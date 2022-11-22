Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Another solid showing
Brogdon posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 victory over Dallas. Brogdon scored in double figures for the second straight game and secured his best rebounding performance since Nov. 7 against Memphis, when he notched 10 boards. The Virginia product is averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his last five contests.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play against Atlanta
Gordon is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to right groin injury maintenance. Gordon is likely sitting out Friday's game because it is the first leg of a back-to-back. While Gordon will likely play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Garrison Matthews should see extended minutes in his absence against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland
Ibaka is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Wednesday with illness
McCollum (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to non-COVID illness. The reason for McCollum's absence likely suggests he's not in line for a long stay on the sidelines. Look for Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see additional minutes at point guard with McCollum out.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Screaming efficiency
Turner chipped in 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over Brooklyn. Turner is shooting 64.5 percent from the field across his last seven contests en route to 20.0 points per game. The 26-year-old is receiving consistent usage and paying elite dividends in scoring, rebounding and shot blocking.
CBS Sports
Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads game in scoring
Kuzma registered 33 points (13-27 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 loss to the Heat. Kuzma had a miserable shooting night from beyond the arc but he played much more efficiently inside the three-point line, shooting 48.1 percent from the field. He's been one of the most reliable scoring options for the Wizards of late, putting up 20-plus points in three straight matchups while also averaging 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over that brief stretch.
CBS Sports
Packers' Rudy Ford: Sits out practice Wednesday
Ford did not practice Wednesday due to an illness. Ford has seen an increased role over Green Bay's past two games, totaling 93 defensive snaps and recording eight tackles and two interceptions. The severity of his illness is uncertain, and he'll have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's Week 12 clash against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Why Louisville is not good, plus an overstuffed Thanksgiving gambling guide for the holiday weekend
Thanksgiving Weekend has arrived, and there will not be a PM edition of the newsletter on Thursday or Friday this week. That's the bad news. The good news is that I love you, and there's no way I would send you into a holiday weekend full of sports without the picks to get you through it.
Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and predictions
The Utah Jazz (12-9) face the Phoenix Suns (12-6) on the road Saturday night with both teams coming off a game on Friday. Tip-off for Saturday night’s game is 9 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Jazz vs. Suns odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Harper (elbow) underwent Tommy John and ulnar nerve transposition surgery Wednesday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. He's expected to be sidelined for most of the first half of the 2023 season before returning to action as a designated hitter shortly before the All-Star break. Harper was always expected...
CBS Sports
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Suffers setback
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Hopkins (hamstring) suffered a setback in his recovery, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. As a result of the setback, Hopkins was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, prompting the Chargers to sign Cameron Dicker to their active roster to replace him as the team's kicker. Hopkins has missed five of the team's last six contests due to a hamstring strain and will now be sidelined for at least four additional contests while on IR.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Dealing with illness
Cobb was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness. After a recent stint on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, Cobb mixed back in to the Packers offense during last Thursday's loss to the Titans, gathering in all six targets for 73 yards. An illness is affecting his practice reps to kick off Week 12 prep, but he at least has two more opportunities to log a full session and clear himself ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets 25th OT tally
Ovechkin scored 1:04 into overtime, clinching Wednesday's 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Flyers. Moments after hitting the post on a backhander, Ovechkin secured his 123rd career game-winning marker off a one-timer from a pass by Dylan Strome. The 37-year-old left winger also was credited with an assist on Marcus Johansson's first-period tally, sparking his fourth multi-point effort this season. Ovechkin finished with four shots and two hits in 23:03 of ice time, the most among other forwards by nearly four minutes.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Added to injury report
Robinson (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Robinson practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Ravens' Week 12 injury report Thursday is notable, especially on the heels of a nine-catch, 128-yard effort in this past Sunday's 13-3 win over the Panthers. Friday's final report will add further context with regard to Robinson's chances of suiting up this weekend versus the Jaguars, but if he's out or limited, added wideout snaps would be available for James Proche and Tylan Wallace.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Set to miss practice
Toney (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Toney was forced out of Kansas City's Week 11 win over the Chargers with a hamstring injury after logging 14 snaps. He'll now have two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, but if Toney is unable to suit up, added opportunities would be available for fellow wideouts Justin Watson and Skyy Moore.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Alabama soars to No. 10 in Top 25 And 1 as star freshman Brandon Miller shines
Arkansas' Nick Smith still hasn't played in a game, and Duke's Dereck Lively has been mostly irrelevant after missing part of the preseason with a calf injury. Those were two of the top three prospects in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports. So not all of the elite first-year players have been awesome already.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Designated to return from IR
Williams (wrist) has been designated to return from injured reserve and will practice Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports. Williams has been on IR since dislocating his wrist in Week 5, but with the move, the Ravens open a 21-day window for the safety to be added to the active roster. When available, Williams figures to garner a prominent role in Baltimore's injury-depleted secondary.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Practices without limitations
Smith-Schuster (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday. The wide receiver returned to practice a day after his 26th birthday and three days after he missed a 30-27 win over the Chargers. Smith-Schuster apparently is making progress through the concussion protocol and still has four days to gain clearance before Sunday's matchup with the Rams. With he and Mecole Hardman (groin) both missing the last game and with Kadarius Toney then suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of the win over the Chargers, Kansas City was left with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore as their top three receivers by the end of the contest.
