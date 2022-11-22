Child injured after rollover crash near 100th and Mill

A child was injured after an Amazon truck and caravan were involved in a rollover crash on Tuesday near Little Menomonee River Parkway and Mill Road.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m.

TMJ4 An Amazon truck and caravan were involved in a rollover crash on Tuesday near Little Menomonee River Parkway and Mill Road.

Milwaukee police say a delivery driver was making a turn from a stop sign and collided with the minivan that had the right of way.

The impact caused the minivan to roll over. A child that was in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries.

