Child injured after rollover crash near 100th and Mill
A child was injured after an Amazon truck and caravan were involved in a rollover crash on Tuesday near Little Menomonee River Parkway and Mill Road.
It happened shortly after 3 p.m.
Milwaukee police say a delivery driver was making a turn from a stop sign and collided with the minivan that had the right of way.
The impact caused the minivan to roll over. A child that was in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries.
