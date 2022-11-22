Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Finally Gets a Part 2 Release Date
It's time to head back to the Windy City, because Netflix's Chicago Party Aunt is about to return. On Wednesday, Netflix announced the long-awaited release date for the show's second batch of episodes, which will be arriving on the streaming platform on Friday, December 30th. This will be over a year after the show's first "Part" of episodes arrived in September of 2021.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Adds New Hero to Opening Logo With Guardians Holiday Special
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now in the books, with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuting on Disney+ this weekend. The Special Presentation not only adds a lot of festive cheer to the overall franchise, but it provides some surprising and delightful connections to other movies and Disney+ television shows. As it turns out, that connectivity even stretched as far as the special's opening Marvel Studios fanfare, which brought one of the newest superheroes into the fold.
ComicBook
A Few Marvel Movies Are Leaving Hulu in December
Most Marvel movies are available to stream on Disney+, especially since nearly every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe calls that service its streaming home. Some of the non-MCU movies are floating around on other services, and they sometimes bounce from place to place, making them hard for fans to keep up with at times. At the end of December, some of those films will be on the move again, leaving their current streaming home at Hulu.
ComicBook
New Avatar: The Way of Water Footage Shows Epic War on Pandora
New Avatar: The Way of Water footage has been released, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The latest look at Avatar 2 comes with the thematic tagline tease of "Our home. Our family. Our fortress." It teases the core themes of James Cameron's Avatar movie series, which is built on the story of Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) transformation into one of the Na'vi people of the Planet Pandora. This time around, Jake and his Na'vi soulmate Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have a lot more to lose, as they have created an entire family for themselves in the years since the first film. And when the human militaristic force known as the RDA returns, Jake and Neytiri indeed might lose their world, literally and figuratively.
ComicBook
Star Wars: How Andor Changes the Way We View the Original Trilogy Forever
When Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was released in 2016, it quickly became one of the most well-received Star Wars projects of the Disney era. The prequel earned an 84% critics score and an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it's become an important part of the overall arc of Star Wars. The movie perfectly retconned a major question that had plagued fans since 1977: Why was there a flaw built into the Death Star? The film also shocked fans by directly leading into Star Wars: A New Hope with one of the coolest (and scariest) Darth Vader moments ever put to screen. It was a prequel that succeeded in expanding a beloved story while successfully introducing new characters. Now, thanks to Disney+'s Star Wars: Andor, the prequel film has a prequel of its own, and the underdog series has managed to fill out the Star Wars universe even more than the film that inspired it.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Sets Surprising MCU Record
When the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits Disney+ later this week, it will set a surprising record for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Part of Marvel's new "Special Presentation" line of offerings, the Holiday Special will be the first project in the franchise to not have a villain. Instead, the special will largely focus on an adventure to Earth with Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista).
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Confirms SPOILER Is Really Dead
Over the course of the first season of Star Wars: Andor, audiences both met and had to say goodbye to a number of compelling characters, though the nature of the Star Wars fandom means that speculation always surrounds the concept of a character truly being dead. Now that the Season 1 finale of Andor is streaming on Disney+, fans witnessed various compelling sequences that only saw speculation about the fate of select figures grow stronger in support of both their death and their survival, but at least as far as one significant figure is concerned, showrunner Tony Gilroy confirmed they are definitively dead.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms Major Mantis Theory
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now on Disney+, bringing some delightful festive cheer into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Billed as an "epilogue" to the franchise's Phase 4, the Special Presentation delivered a lot of endearing moments, as well as some shocking connections to larger Marvel lore. Chief among these was a storyline involving Mantis (Pom Klementieff) — confirming a long-standing theory that fans have had since 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Obviously, major spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special lurk below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Season Three Teases a Big Update With New Poster
The Demon Slayer Corps added Tanjiro and his strong young monster hunters to their ranks and the Shonen protagonists have been put through some terrifying battles as a result. Following the Entertainment District Arc's conclusion, the Swordsmith Village Arc is the next storyline that will kick off season three. With a new trailer release presumably planned to arrive at this year's Jump Festa, a new poster has dropped that takes fans to the past to prepare them for the future.
ComicBook
New Indiana Jones 5 Images Tease Villains and a Sprawling Adventure
Indiana Jones fans are finally being treated to a fifth film next year, and everyone is eager to see Harrison Ford return to the role for the first time since 2008. Lucasfilm hasn't released the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 yet, but some fans did get a sneak peek at D23 Expo back in September. The trailer may not be out yet, but this week has brought some exciting new photos, including the first look at Solo and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in her new role as well as Rogue One and Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen in his new role. Today, Empire (via Collider) shared some more new photos that tease some exciting adventures for Indiana.
ComicBook
James Gunn Teases the Emotional Ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
In the end, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 goes back to the beginning. On May 5th, 2023, it's time to face the music: the trilogy-ender from filmmaker James Gunn is "the last time people will see this team of Guardians." But before bidding an emotional goodbye to Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt) crew of intergalactic outlaws that includes Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), most of the Guardians will return in the cheery Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special streaming in time for Thanksgiving on Disney+.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Stealth Release is a 2001 Classic
A new Nintendo Switch stealth release is here, and it's the re-release of a classic PC game from 2001. In other words, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a 21-year-old game. This is the first time the game in question has come to a Nintendo platform and consoles in general. More specifically, for $9 -- thanks to a 40 percent launch discount that knocks the game down from its normal $15 price point -- and 1.5 GB of space Switch users can now play an updated version of Blade of Darkness that was released back in 2021.
ComicBook
PS5 Fans Surprised With New Quality of Life Update
It looks like PlayStation 5 owners have been surprised with a new update to the console that improves one notable feature. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, PlayStation fans have continued to make it known that Sony has had some additional work to do with the platform's user interface. And while Sony has taken these criticisms to heart and has made small tweaks over time, not all of the PS5's annoyances have gone away. Fortunately, in regard to the "Explore" section of the PS5, it looks like it has now been altered to resemble what was previously seen on PS4.
ComicBook
Raven-Symone Reveals Biggest Request For Cheetah Girls Reboot
Raven-Symoné said she had one special request for a possible Cheetah Girls reboot. E! News caught up with the Raven's Home star to talk about literally getting the band back together. Leanne Aguilera laid out a great pitch for the new version of their story. But, before coming back, Symoné would want her friend Adrienne Bailon-Houghton back in the fold for whatever is next. It's an understandable request as the appeal of these big reunions is having all the principal players together again for an aging audience and their little ones to delight in together. "You know what, if it's with her," the star said about putting her cheetah print back on. "You know." So, that seems like an easy enough ask, but the real decision-makers are Disney themselves. Check out what else she had to say right here.
ComicBook
Crunchyroll Launches Massive Black Friday Sale
Thanksgiving Day is here, and that means home-cooked turkey and red-hot deals are everywhere you look. With Black Friday hours away, plenty of stores have gone ahead and launched their sales for the season. Crunchyroll is among those early birds, and as always, the brand is going all out for anime fans ahead of winter.
ComicBook
Fortnite Drops New Teaser for Chapter 3 Finale Event
Fortnite's big finale event for Chapter 3 is just a couple of days away now, and ahead of this chapter's end, Epic Games dropped another teaser for the event. Like others before it, this one that was shared this week is most likely a part of a larger image that'll reveal more of the plans for the next phase of Fortnite. The event itself is scheduled to take place in just a week, so we'll know next Saturday what the next season of Fortnite will look like.
ComicBook
LEGO Black Friday 2022: The Best Deals and Free Sets
Black Friday proper is just around the corner, and LEGO has a big event planned for November 25th – 28th that includes the debut of the 10307 Eiffel Tower set, which will measure 4.8-feet tall when complete – a record for LEGO. It will be available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $629.99 tonight November 24th / 25th at 9pm PT/12am ET, and will include a 228-piece set of Gustave Eiffel's apartment as a free gift. At that time, you will also be able to shop their collection of Black Friday 2022 deals with the following freebie offers:
ComicBook
A Cow Doing The People's Eyebrow Better Than The Rock Goes Viral
Earlier this week a tweet went viral, asking "Who did it better?" revealing a video of The Rock doing his trademark "The People's Eyebrow" followed by none other than a cow doing the same move. The tweet had well over 150k favorites at one point, and then Dwayne Johnson himself saw the video. In a quote tweet, Johnson added: "Ok, I was not expecting that from my moo cow friend." As of this writing, Johnson's retweet of the has over 40k retweets and over 500k likes from fans. Check out the video and decide for yourself who did it better below.
pethelpful.com
Video of Surprise Highlander Calf Has Us Captivated
Everyone loves to wake up to a pleasant surprise in the morning. It puts you in the perfect mood for the day and sets you up for success with all of your tasks and chores. One man was lucky enough to recently have an amazing surprise that would leave even the most stoic person squealing.
Comments / 0