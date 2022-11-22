Raven-Symoné said she had one special request for a possible Cheetah Girls reboot. E! News caught up with the Raven's Home star to talk about literally getting the band back together. Leanne Aguilera laid out a great pitch for the new version of their story. But, before coming back, Symoné would want her friend Adrienne Bailon-Houghton back in the fold for whatever is next. It's an understandable request as the appeal of these big reunions is having all the principal players together again for an aging audience and their little ones to delight in together. "You know what, if it's with her," the star said about putting her cheetah print back on. "You know." So, that seems like an easy enough ask, but the real decision-makers are Disney themselves. Check out what else she had to say right here.

2 DAYS AGO