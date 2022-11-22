Read full article on original website
Upwork (UPWK) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
UPWK - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (ATCX) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ATCX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 187.50%. A...
Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BLMN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.06%. A...
Store Capital (STOR) Q3 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates
STOR - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
ESTE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -13.33%. A...
Olin (OLN) Up 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
OLN - Free Report) . Shares have added about 10.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Olin due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Is a Beat Likely for Fortinet (FTNT) This Earnings Season?
FTNT - Free Report) is likely to beat expectations when it reports third-quarter 2022 results after market close on Nov 2. The cybersecurity firm projects revenues between $1.105 billion and $1.135 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.12 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 29.5%. The...
Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Margin Falls
EXAS - Free Report) reported a net loss of 84 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, narrower than the net loss of 97 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The metric was also narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.10. Revenues in Detail. Third-quarter consolidated...
Why Is PulteGroup (PHM) Up 15% Since Last Earnings Report?
PHM - Free Report) . Shares have added about 15% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is PulteGroup due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Why Is CACI International (CACI) Up 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
CACI - Free Report) . Shares have added about 3.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CACI International due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Amgen (AMGN) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Tweaks 2022 View
AMGN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.70 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.43 as well as our estimate of $4.37 per share. Earnings rose 15% year over year. Lower operating expenses and share count boosted earnings in the quarter. Total revenues of $6.65...
Sensata (ST) Up 15.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
ST - Free Report) . Shares have added about 15.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sensata due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Company News for Nov 2, 2022
ABMD - Free Report) surged 49.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share. ARCB - Free Report) shares gained 1% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.80 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.75 per share.
How Much Upside is Left in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA)? Wall Street Analysts Think 184%
Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $7.04, gaining 0.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $20 indicates an 184.1% upside potential.
Cintas (CTAS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CTAS - Free Report) closed at $456.27, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the uniform rental company had gained 9.83% over the...
Synchrony (SYF) Up 5.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
SYF - Free Report) . Shares have added about 5.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Synchrony due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Are Construction Stocks Lagging EMCOR Group (EME) This Year?
EME - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Emcor Group is a member of the Construction...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy ASM International NV (ASMIY) Now
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on...
CSX (CSX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
CSX - Free Report) closed at $32.02, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the freight railroad had gained 11.32% over the past...
