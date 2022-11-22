ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 23

Julia Pane
3d ago

who ever is reporting this get your act together...is not Kate anymore but Princess Catherine...even King Charles told everyone after his late Queen mother death...with the new change..so media get wit it ..!!💥👸🌟

Reply
10
Mandi Hall
3d ago

She is so beautiful, poised and elegant:) Just lovely!

Reply(1)
9
Related
shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death

Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
TODAY.com

Princess Diana and Dr. Hasnat Khan’s relationship: What 'The Crown' leaves out

Season Five of "The Crown" is set in the '90s, tracks the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The Netflix show — a dramatization of true events — also focuses on Diana's relationships with other people, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. In this upcoming season, Diana...
The List

Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet

When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
The List

What We Think Will Happen When Prince William Becomes King

While the world was thrust into a state of shock and mourning when news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96, her eldest son was simultaneously named the new British monarch. Upon her immediate passing, the former Prince of Wales became King Charles III — and while we'll have to wait until May 6, 2023 to witness his coronation — Charles started executing the demands of the office from that tragic moment on.
Page Six

Camilla channels Queen Elizabeth in late monarch’s sapphire tiara, jewelry

Camilla Parker Bowles is paying tribute to her late mother in law. The wife of King Charles lll looked regal in royal blue, choosing to wear the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, which previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth ll. The dazzling headwear, which was worn during Charles’ first state visit as King, also marked Camilla’s first tiara moment since her husband acceded to the throne after his mother’s death on September 8. The Queen Consort, 75, paired the sparkler with a royal blue lace gown designed by Bruce Oldfield as she and Charles welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa...

Comments / 0

Community Policy