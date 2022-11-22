Lady Knights top Columbia College 57-51 for first win of season

St. Andrews forward Melissa Tougher (13) knocks down a pair of free throws near the end of the fourth quarter during Tuesday afternoon’s game against Columbia College. Photos| Brandon Hodge/ The Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — For the last two seasons, the St. Andrews Lady Knights (1-5, 1-5 Appalachian Athletic Conference) had started 0-6 on the season. But, Tuesday afternoon, the Lady Knights put that streak to an end, as they defeated the Columbia College Koalas (1-4, 1-4 AAC) 57-51 for their first win of the year.

St. Andrews head coach Shareka Maner believes her team’s three-point loss to Brenau on Nov. 19 caused her team to want “redemption.”

“I’m happy how the girls came in and pulled it out today,” Maner said. “We knew this was one game where, (if) we came in and we competed, (then) we could go ahead and walk away with that first victory of the year. We wanted it on Saturday, but I think today was that redemption that we needed to prove that we are better than what we’ve been putting out so far.”

The Koalas brought full court pressure all game long, which the Lady Knights struggled with early on. The result was seven first quarter turnovers and a four-point deficit at the end of the frame.

The Lady Knights adjusted, however, and broke through the press.

“We just realized that it was more of a containment press,” Maner said. “They wanted to slow us down and make us use more of the clock than we wanted to. They’re (Columbia) very athletic, and they did a great job of getting deflections and getting steals. And, I think when we started utilizing ball fakes and getting to the middle of the floor, that helped us break that down.”

For the first five minutes of the second quarter, the Lady Knights scored just one point, and found themselves in a 19-10 hole.

“It was like a struggling decline,” Maner said. “We kind of went on a drought.”

But, a flurry of treys from the Lady Knights, and a couple made layups, helped them tie the game at halftime 24 apiece.

The Lady Knights had been in multiple tight games after halftime this season, but kept falling in the fourth quarter.

Maner’s message to her team at the half, was to give a full effort in the second half.

“We needed 20 minutes strong,” Maner said. “We’re still working on putting four quarters together because we still haven’t had (a) full 40 minutes, or even in overtime essentially. But, I think, when we came out (of halftime), we had that mindset and that energy that we didn’t want to let it slip away, like we did on Saturday.”

In the second half, the Lady Knights converted 12 of their 22 field goal attempts and four of their six shots from beyond the arc, while holding the Koalas to 11 of 28 from the field and one of nine from downtown.

And, with 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Lady Knights were only up by two points. Columbia’s Aa’Breah Keitt would rebound a miss by Lady Knights guard Ashley Starks, and help push the ball up the floor quickly.

But, Columbia’s Carnasia Wells would lose control of the ball on a wide open layup attempt and turn the ball over.

The turnover caused the Koalas to begin the Lady Knights. But, St. Andrews would finish the game converting on all six of their free throw attempts to seal the win.

Starks led the Lady Knights in scoring with 16 points, while going a blistering four of five from three-point range. Guard Chelsey Grant contributed eight points and seven assists, and forward Makayla Salliey finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Knights.

The Lady Knights will play once again tomorrow in Rock Hill, S.C. when they take on NCAA Division I opponent, the Winthrop Eagles, in an exhibition. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.