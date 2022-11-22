Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Thanksgiving Day provides an opportunity for those to give back
WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan churches and restaurants wanted to give back to the community Thursday with a Thanksgiving meal free to those who needed it. The Cooper Township Cafe hosted its seventh annual Thanksgiving dinner with a free meal was provided to anybody that walked through the door.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes: Maple Hill Holiday Parade breaks donation record
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade not only welcomed the holiday season to West Michigan Saturday, it also raised money for a good cause. Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes is a local nonprofit that has been providing an average of 700 people with groceries each day out of 77 distribution sites in Kalamazoo County.
WWMT
Maple Street YMCA hands out roughly 1,000 turkeys ahead of the holiday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are getting ready for the Thanksgiving Day feast. Cooking: Tips on how to prevent Thanksgiving home cooking fires. Maple Street YMCA wanted to help by giving out roughly 1,000 turkeys Wednesday, according to organizers. The annual turkey giveaway is a joint effort sponsored by...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week scheduled to return mid-January 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sip your way around Kalamazoo County this January. Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week is scheduled to return for its 13th year Friday, Jan. 13 through Saturday, Jan. 21 at local breweries, wineries, distilleries, bars, and restaurants, according to Dana Wagner, director of marketing and communications with Discover Kalamazoo.
WWMT
Kalamazoo rings in the holidays with a Friday night full of festivities
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is ringing in the holiday season with a evening packed full of cheer. Festivities at Bronson Park are anticipated from 5-7 p.m., and include music, crafts, a reindeer farm, live painting, visits with the Kalamazoo Husky Club, and more. The park will light up for...
WWMT
Wortham family tradition: Feeding families in time of need
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — A lot of work goes into organizing Thanksgiving dinner just for your own family. But imagine feeding an entire community. The Wortham family recognized that others needed help four years ago. Since then, a pandemic and inflation has made that need grow even more. So,...
WWMT
Tavern to replace former Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The former Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo is expected to reopen in mid-December under a new name. Millennium Restaurant Group is rebranding the space to open as Hub Tavern & Grill, according to operating partner Shelly Pastor. Downtown scene: Black-owned and operated cocktail lounge...
WWMT
Tree lighting in downtown Grand Rapids ushers in 2022 holiday season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids officially kicks off the holiday season with a Christmas tree lighting downtown on Dec. 2nd. The family-friendly event takes place in front of the Grand Rapids Arts Museum at Rosa Parks Circle. Nicer weather weekend: Thanksgiving weather tame across the...
WWMT
Thanksgiving weather tame across the Midwest, mild temperatures & showers expected locally
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Despite this November shaping up to be one of the snowiest on record in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids, 2022 will feature a fairly tame Thanksgiving holiday. Temperatures were forecast to again warm into the lower 50s thanks to light southwesterly winds throughout the day Thursday. 7-day...
WWMT
Bar night safety tips from Kalamazoo Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The night before Thanksgiving is considered the busiest bar night of the year. As friends and family members gather at local watering holes to catch up and celebrate some pre-holiday cheer, police remind the public that drinking responsibly is important. On the go: Michigan lawmakers consider...
WWMT
Construction on I-69 expected to pause for the winter
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to pause work on the 25-mile rebuild of I-69 from Marshall to Charlotte, according to state officials. Drivers can expect the work to begin again in March 2023, with all lanes, ramps and bridges re-opening for the winter,...
WWMT
Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
WWMT
Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
WWMT
Weather delays opening of Rosa Parks Circle ice rink in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The surge of warm weather postponed the opening day for Rosa Parks Circle ice rink in Grand Rapids, according to organizers on Facebook. The warm temperatures and sunshine made it difficult for the team to maintain skating quality ice, organizers said. Happy Holidays! Rosa Parks...
WWMT
Portage Road, Sprinkle Road I-94 ramp reopens in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers no longer need to find alternate routes to get to I-94 in Kalamazoo County. Portage Road at I-94 and the southbound Sprinkle Road ramp to westbound I-94 reopened to traffic Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Portage Road: Construction on I-94 between Lovers...
WWMT
Teens steal car at gunpoint, lead officers on chase, Kalamazoo police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two teenagers crashed a stolen car while trying to run from police Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The teens were spotted driving a car reported stolen just after 2:30 a.m. at W. Stockbridge Avenue near S. Burdick Street, police said. Officers tried...
WWMT
Bike lanes could be added to Bronson Boulevard in the coming years
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo is planning major construction on a popular roadway that's home to hundreds of residents in the area, with even more vehicles passing through it everyday. Bronson Boulevard is scheduled to undergo a makeover either 2024 or 2025, according to the city. Similar...
WWMT
WMU Hockey game relocated due to flooding in Nashville arena
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Western Michigan University hockey team was scheduled to face off Friday, but due to unexpected flooding, the game has been moved. Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators, flooded due to a water main break, according to NHL. Michigan vs Ohio State: Governors place wager ahead...
WWMT
Cass County allocates COVID funds to fixing roads
Cass County is putting nearly a million dollars into its roads. The county allocated the money from its COVID funding to its Road Commission. This was part of more than $10 million the county received. A resolution was also approved to create a program to help townships repair local roads.
WWMT
Battle Creek native Tauren Wells to sing at Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game
DETROIT, Mich. — A Grammy-nominated Christian singer from Battle Creek received the honor of singing to a packed crowd at Ford Field on Thursday. Tauren Wells, the platinum-selling artist, is expected to perform his rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 83rd annual Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game. Fame:...
Comments / 0