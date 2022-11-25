ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Nike Black Friday Deals of 2022

By Adam Mansuroglu and Nikki Chwatt
 22 hours ago
Black Friday 2022 is here, and that only means one thing — it’s time to fill your shopping carts for everyone on your holiday shopping list — including yourself. While the number of sales may seem overwhelming for some, there’s no need to fret. If you’re on the hunt for the best Black Friday shoe deals for you or a girlfriend on your list , Nike’s Black Friday 2022 deals have all you need. From the best running shoes to trendy sneakers that will elevate your street style or a reliable shoe for standing all day , the iconic sportswear brand is your one-stop shop with clearance-like prices.

Is it Worth Shopping Black Friday Sales on Nike Shoes?

Yes, whether you’re a die-hard Nike fan or not, shopping Nike’s Black Friday sale is worth your time and your money. Shoppers can score major discounts on new and OG styles (see the best Nike shoes of all time ) that can be rare to come by. From now until November 26, Nike’s Black Friday sale lets shoppers get up to 60% off, plus an additional 20% off select styles.

This insane offering guarantees that coveted items will sell out fast — especially in popular sizes. Whether you’re in the market for some Nike running shoes , the perfect pair for all your workouts , or walking shoes to get your steps in, Black Friday is the time to shop for all the top Nike sneakers with prices below $100 . Even if you’re looking for a fresh pair of men’s socks from The Swoosh, those are also discounted.

Ahead, you’ll find our favorite picks on the best of Nike’s Black Friday sale. From running sneakers to Nike gym trainers , comfort kicks, and sportswear clothing and accessories — the deals ahead have all the sneakers you need for a closet refresh. Plus, make sure to keep checking back here after Black Friday as we’ll continue to refresh this story with the buzziest Nike markdowns for Cyber Monday.

Nike Pegasus 39 Shoes

  • Size range: 6-18
  • Colorways: 18 different colorways
  • Materials: Engineered mesh and rubber
  • Special features: Flywire technology integrates with a midfoot band for support that helps keep your feet in place.

Nike’s Pegasus 39 is an excellent running shoe and one of the best running sneakers from Nike . This one is the brand’s latest iteration that has versatile cushioning, ride comfort, and a secure upper and outsole grip. It’s also great for someone looking for a stability running shoe .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIklD_0jKTMmUB00

Buy:
Nike Pegasus 39 Men's Shoes
$130
$104


Buy:
Nike Pegasus 39 Women's Shoes
$130
$104

Nike Air Max 90 Shoes

  • Size range: 5-16.6
  • Colorways: Black and red
  • Materials: Leather, suede, mesh, rubber

To be familiar with the Air Max 90 Premium , you don’t have to be a sneaker-lover. This well-known lifestyle sneaker is lightweight, has a Shock-absorbing Air unit, and a wedge-like bottom that delivers well-cushioned strides. The shoe is so iconic that it even has its own Nike Air Max Day holiday to celebrate the sneaker style and remember its history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGqiF_0jKTMmUB00

Buy:
Nike Air Max 90 Shoes
$150
$120

Nike React Escape Run 2 Shoes

  • Size range: 5-12
  • Colorways: 8 different colorways
  • Materials: Mesh and rubber

Road runners will love Nike’s React Escape Run 2 shoe because it has enough cushioning for long distances and a trampoline-like ride to swiftly get you to your finish line. While the outsole has a lot of rubber to protect the shoe and give you plenty of grip on various surfaces, the design is still lightweight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXc3q_0jKTMmUB00

Buy:
Nike React Escape Run 2 Shoes
$104.97
$84.07

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2 Ekiden Sneakers

  • Size range: 3 . 5-15
  • Colorways: 16 different colorways
  • Materials: Foam and mesh
  • Special features: Carbon fiber plate that creates a responsive feel to keep you moving.

Reach new goals and set wow-worthy records in Nike’s ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2 Ekiden sneaker . It’s one of the top running shoe choices for marathons and high-mileage training because of the PEBA midsole that offers an unprecedented cushioning-to-weight ratio and a ride character that favors high speeds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQiHz_0jKTMmUB00

Buy:
Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2 Ekiden Sneakers
$174.97
$139.98

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 3 Shoes

  • Size range: 6-18 for men, 5-12 for women
  • Colorways: 16 different colorways
  • Materials: Foam and mesh

This shoe is a great option for beginner runners whose feet allow them to wear a neutral shoe. It has a Roomy toe box and generous cushioning for all-day comfort. It also is a perfect choice for gym rats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214nNN_0jKTMmUB00

Buy:
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 3 Men's Shoes
$99.97
$77.98


Buy:
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 3 Women's Shoes
$160
$116

Nike Jordan Air 200E Sneakers

  • Size range: 7-18 for men, 5-12 for women
  • Colorways: 6 different colorways
  • Materials: Woven, suede, and mesh

The Jordan Air 200E is a great choice for an inexpensive cushioned basketball shoe that gets the job done. The ultra-lightweight, responsive cushioning helps power you up and down the court with maximum speed. It has a Herringbone-patterned outsole, which provides traction on slippery indoor courts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZTll_0jKTMmUB00

Buy:
Nike Jordan Air 200E Men's Sneakers
$87.97
$70.47


Buy:
Nike Jordan Air 200E Women's Sneakers
$84.97
$67.47

Nike Air Max 97 Shoes

  • Size range: 3.5-15
  • Colorways: 9 different colorways and the option to design your own
  • Materials: Foam, mesh, and synthetic materials

The Nike Air Max 97 has been the brand’s most popular shoe for decades, and for a good reason. This timeless, fashion shoe has a foam sock-liner and comfortable insole and is comfortable enough to even wear without socks. It’s well-constructed, durable, and great for weekend wear or a low-impact workout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOnC9_0jKTMmUB00

Buy:
Nike Air Max 97 Shoes
$148.97
$119.07

Nike Air Winflo 9 Shield Shoes

  • Size range: 6-15
  • Colorways: Black and Medium Ash
  • Materials: Foam

Nike’s Air Winflo 9 is the newest update to the Winflo shoe collection. The Winflo 9 has a softer and breathable upper compared to the past iterations. The toe box is roomy and accommodating, and the mesh material doesn’t irritate the toes. Though it rides smoothly on the roads, it’s softly cushioned for easy miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lplvd_0jKTMmUB00

Buy:
Nike Air Winflo 9 Shield Shoes
$93.97
$75.27

Nike Metcon 7 Shoes

  • Size range: 5-15
  • Colorways: Black/White, Black/Green/White, Orange, Phantom/Anthracite/Burnt Sunrise/Black
  • Materials: Mesh and rubber
  • Special features: Flywire cables integrate with the laces to secure your midfoot.

For CrossFit shoes , the Nike Metcon 7 is the best. The silhouette includes a Nike React midsole for just enough cushioning to lessen the impact for runs. Meanwhile, a wide, flat heel and inner plate help distribute weight evenly throughout the shoe. While the Metcon 7 is not the newest silhouette from the line, it makes a great purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q8imv_0jKTMmUB00

Buy:
Nike Metcon 7 Shoes
$117.97
$94.47

Nike Airmax Flyknit Racer Shoes

  • Size range: 6-15
  • Colorways: 6 different colorways
  • Materials: Mesh and rubber
  • Special features: Soft synthetic suede and foam

Nike’s Airmax Flyknit Racer is for you if you want to walk or run faster. This everyday sneaker has a full-length Phylon midsole for bouncy lift-offs. Plus, it has great energy return, and at only 5.6 oz, reviewers rave about how lightweight the shoe is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skEBJ_0jKTMmUB00


Buy:
Nike Airmax Flyknit Racer Shoes
$90.07
$72.87

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2

  • Size range: 6-18 mens, 5-12 womens
  • Colorways: 12 different colorways
  • Materials: Mesh and rubber

The React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 is the best running shoe for plantar fasciitis . It has a wide forefoot, supportive arch, and 8-millimeter heel drop. Plus, the Nike React midsole delivers a softer experience than most shoes we’d recommend for runners with plantar fasciitis. So if you favor a more cushioned shoe, these are for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTDRv_0jKTMmUB00


Buy:
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Men's Shoes
$79.97
$64.07


Buy:
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Women's Shoes
$160
$105.97

Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Shoes

  • Size range: 6-15 mens, 5-12 womens
  • Colorways: 4 different colorways
  • Materials: Foam, rubber, and mesh

One look at the shockwave-like patterned sole that mimics mountain biking tires is all it takes to understand that Pegasus Trail 3’s are the ultimate trail running shoes. Underfoot, you’ll find 36 mm of Nike’s cushioned React midsole in the heel and 26 mm in the toe that works together to deliver smooth landings and energetic takes-offs. They’re perfect for logging long miles through the woods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtT1b_0jKTMmUB00

Buy:
Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Women's Shoes
$107.97
$86.47


Buy:
Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Men's Shoes
$123.97
$98.3

Nike Zoom Fly 4 Shoes

  • Size range: 6-15 mens, 5-12 womens
  • Colorways: 4 different colorways
  • Materials: Mesh and foam
  • Special features: Midfoot support arrives courtesy of 4 individual pieces of webbing that intertwine with the laces

Another running option is the Zoom Fly 4 . It’s like the Pegasus but with a quicker ride, more cushioning, and slightly lower versatility. The combined cushioning of the React foam and Carbon plate offers a high level of ride comfort and speed-friendly responsiveness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JimkG_0jKTMmUB00

Buy:
Nike Zoom Fly 4 Women's Shoes
$118.97
$95.27


Buy:
Nike Zoom Fly 4 Men's Shoes
$160
$95.97

Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next % Shoes

  • Size range: 6-15
  • Colorways: 9 different colorways
  • Materials: Mesh and foam
  • Special features: Semi-adhesive removal sockliner allows for easy replacement.

The Nike Tempo Next% is for runners looking for speed. It’s a comfortable running shoe that offers a spring-loaded ride for mid to long-distance runs. The mix of foam and the Zoom Air pillow make for a bouncy ride, while the super thin upper won’t be a problem for feet that tend to get overheated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DdhYz_0jKTMmUB00

Buy:
Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next %
$139.97
$107.91

Nike Space Hippie 04 Shoes

  • Size range: 5-16.5 womens, 3.5-15 mens
  • Colorways: Multi-Color/Total Orange/Orange/Photon Dust, Cargo Khaki/Sequoia/Photon Dust/Pearl White
  • Materials: Mesh, foam, and knit
  • Special features: Made of at least 25% recycled material by weight

In 2020, Nike brought out the Space Hippie model, its first shoe made from recycled materials. Since then, Nike has continued with the sustainable design to release the Space Hippie 04 . It contains 25-50% of recycled materials and is the lightest design of the Space Hippies with the smallest environmental impact. It’s perfect for those looking for a chunky kick to take to the streets —without the heaviness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FRQgF_0jKTMmUB00


Buy:
Nike Space Hippie 04 Shoes
$109.97
$87.98

Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 2

  • Size range: 5-16.5 womens, 3.5-15 mens
  • Colorways: 8 different colorways
  • Materials: Carbon rubber, mesh, foam

The Zoom x Invincible Run Flyknit 2 is a new release for 2022. It made long-distance running easy on the feet thanks to the bouncy responsiveness of the ZoomX midsole. One key feature of the model’s redesign is the addition of a heel clip with raised sidewalls for a slightly higher level of heel support, making it an excellent shoe for those with heel spurs .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtYmv_0jKTMmUB00


Buy:
Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 2 Men's Shoes
$124.97
$100.27


Buy:
Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 2 Women's Shoes
$180
$153.97

Nike Renew Ride 3

  • Size range: 5-12
  • Colorways: 5 different colorways
  • Materials: Rubber, mesh, foam

Despite the budget-friendly price tag, these running sneakers check off all the boxes. They have a supportive underfoot and a lightweight feel. Plus, they are known to put a spring in your step and swallow all impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOHyD_0jKTMmUB00


Buy:
Nike Renew Ride 3
$69.97
$56.07

Nike Air Max Pre-Day Shoes

  • Size range: 6-15
  • Colorways: 10 different colorways
  • Materials: Rubber, knit, synthetic leather
  • Special features: Made with at least 20% recycled materials

Nike’s latest retro running sneaker is the Air Max Pre-Day Shoe . They’re made with at least 20% recycled materials, which gives the shoes some neat texture. They come in 10 different colorways, each pairing well with one’s casual, sporty style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFv42_0jKTMmUB00


Buy:
Nike Air Max Pre-Day Shoes
$117.97
$94.47

NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro

  • Size range: 6-15
  • Colorways: 7 different colorways
  • Materials: Rubber, mesh

Nike is a popular brand for it tennis shoes , and its NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro is a well-known style. They’re lightweight and breathable but still supportive. They offer just the right amount of flexibility so that they can move with your feet but also give you a nice platform to push off of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbYM4_0jKTMmUB00


Buy:
NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro
$104.97
$84.07

Nike Manoa Leather

  • Size range: 3.5-10.5
  • Colorways: Tan, Black
  • Materials: Leather, rubber

These ankle-length Nike boots are the perfect men’s winter boots that aren’t too hefty but still can tackle all sorts of conditions. They feature a leather upper, thick padded collar, and rugged tread. They look similar to the classic Timberland boot but with a modern and sporty approach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x9s4f_0jKTMmUB00


Buy:
Nike Manoa Leather
$82.97
$66.47

Where Can I Find the Best Black Friday Nike Deals?

Sneaker enthusiasts, rejoice! To get you in the holiday gifting spirit as you look for cool gifts for men and Christmas gift ideas for women on your list, Nike is heavily discounting tons of Swoosh goods for everyone, from sleek activewear to their most popular sneakers, directly on nike.com.

Why should you shop for Nike products directly from the site? This year, the retailer is competing with the discounts from major department stores, which means more discounts on items rarely go on sale. Plus, you get access to early drops and even more sales with an in-house Nike account. Plus, your shipping is fast and free, and the return policy is easy if it’s within 30 days of your purchase.

Top Nike Black Friday Deals

There’s no better time for the runner to score some of the best cushioned running shoes that Nike offers. One of the most exciting Black Friday deals is on the Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit shoes, one of the brand’s most tested styles with superior cushion, designed to go the distance for everyday training. Another popular running shoe that helps to prevent injuries, the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 3, is also on sale for nearly $20 off. This style provides great stability with a wider forefoot for added comfort. Plus, it’s one of the best walking sneakers for women . And one of the most praised running sneakers, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39, is also currently on sale. If you’re in the need for speed, you’ll be happy to know Nike has a Black Friday deal on the ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2 Ekiden Sneakers for up almost $40 off.

If comfort is what you crave, one of the most comfortable sneakers is on sale today for 25% off, too. The Space Hippie 04s have the cool style you’ll proudly flex, especially since they’re made from sustainable materials. And if you prefer something a bit more classic, go for the Air Max 90s, one of the best Nike shoes .

