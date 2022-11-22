ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

OSU-Michigan: Urban Meyer weighs in on rivalry, shares prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who was 7-0 against Michigan, is in town with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff team this week. He shared with Clay Hall his thoughts on the rivalry and on Saturday's game specifically. "I grew up in the 10 Year...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. TTUN

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — At noon, No. 2 Ohio State will take on No. 3 Michigan at The Shoe for the 118th edition of "The Game." Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell knows the pressure of the rivalry all too well. Bell was apart of the Ohio State football program from 1992-1997.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

OSU-Michigan: Buckeyes announce injury report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State shared its injury report for Saturday's heavyweight bout with Michigan. Running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are the biggest names on the injured list. Henderson has been in and out of the lineup for much of the season, while Smith-Njigba has barely played since the season opener against Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Game | No. 2 Ohio State takes on No. 3 Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Michigan go head to head once again Saturday with a trip to the Big Ten Championship and their national championship dreams on the line. Saturday's meeting will be the 117th edition of The Game. Michigan leads the all-time series 59-51-6, but Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State wins annual Blood Battle against Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State has already picked up one win heading into The Game. Ohio State defeated the University of Michigan in the 41st annual Blood Battle. Ohio State collected 1,630 pints of blood while Michigan collected 1,553. Both schools surpassed their goal of collecting 1,500 pints...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

OSU-Michigan: Here's how to trash talk your friends from up north

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hanging with some Michigan friends or relatives this holiday weekend? We've got a cheat sheet for you if you're looking to start some trouble:. + Ohio State has won eight of the last nine meetings in the series, and 15 of the last 17. +...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Game: Ohio State-Michigan by the numbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will face off Saturday in a meeting of college football giants. This year's meeting between the two undefeated teams is one of the most anticipated in recent memory with the winner punching their ticket to the Big Ten Championship and getting one step closer to the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

No. 4 Ohio St leads wire-to-wire, tops Wright State 105-52

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled to a 105-52 win over Wright State on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, who have won five straight, shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They led...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Football Fever breaks down history and passion behind The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A meeting of the minds. The Football Fever brain trust is dissecting the history and passion behind THE Game. The buckeyes and that 'Team Up North' have a rivalry that dates back more than 100 years. The TFF crew has seen this game from every...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Justice Sueing Buckeyes past No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Justice Sueing scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half to help Ohio State hold off No. 21 Texas Tech for an 80-73 win in the fifth-place game in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday. Sueing scored 15 points in a row for...
LUBBOCK, TX
myfox28columbus.com

Behind the scenes planning for The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Horseshoe is taking center stage this Saturday as the eyes of the football world will be on Columbus. And it's all hands on deck as a huge team helps put The Game together. One of the big meetings is the Football Operation meeting. Anyone...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Governors Mike DeWine, Gretchen Whitmer place friendly wager on The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have once again placed a friendly wager on Saturday's high-stakes matchup between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Both teams are unbeaten heading into The Game and a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and likely the...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus bars and restaurants gear up for The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's called The Game for a reason. On Saturday, tens of thousands of fans will fill The Shoe and bars across Columbus. "It’s going to be a wild weekend," Andrew Quintana, a managing partner for Parlay Sporting Club and Kitchen, said. The bar and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Perfect weather for football Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We are in for a great forecast today, especially if you are heading to the Shoe!. High pressure allows us to stay dry and quiet throughout most of today. At times, we will even see some sunshine overhead. Live Radar | Maps | View, Share...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Arnold Festival co-founder Jim Lorimer dies at 96

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jim Lorimer, co-founder of the Arnold Festival, passed away on Thursday. He was 96. Arnold Schwarzenegger released a statement on Twitter, confirming Lorimer's death. Inspiring athletes from across the world, Schwarzenegger said Lorimer will live on through the millions of people he inspired. In 1989,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Body found in Alum Creek in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the scene after a body was found in northeast Columbus on Thursday. Officers responded to the area of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard at 12:40 p.m. on a report of a body in Alum Creek. The body was found...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Community answers call, donations pour in to USO Ohio at Columbus airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members answered the call Wednesday, bringing snacks by the cartload to USO Ohio at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The Jake Brewer Lounge, located outside security near Concourse C, serves traveling military members and their families traveling. With travel expected to be up this...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

3 people indicted for planning east Columbus murder in May 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury has indicted three people for planning the murder of a man and the shooting of a woman in east Columbus in May 2021. Christopher Freeman, Donyea Spruell, and Sha'Brian Jenkins were indicted Wednesday, according to Columbus police. The indictments stem from a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot 3 times while sitting in his car in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is recovering after someone shot into his car in southwest Columbus early Friday morning. The shooting happened along Himbrick Court just after 12:30 a.m. Police investigators said the man was sitting in his car when another car pulled up and someone started shooting...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Driver dead in south Franklin County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a car crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. The crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport just after 8:20 p.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a 2013 Ford Escape was seen traveling...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy