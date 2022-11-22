Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
OSU-Michigan: Urban Meyer weighs in on rivalry, shares prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who was 7-0 against Michigan, is in town with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff team this week. He shared with Clay Hall his thoughts on the rivalry and on Saturday's game specifically. "I grew up in the 10 Year...
myfox28columbus.com
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. TTUN
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — At noon, No. 2 Ohio State will take on No. 3 Michigan at The Shoe for the 118th edition of "The Game." Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell knows the pressure of the rivalry all too well. Bell was apart of the Ohio State football program from 1992-1997.
myfox28columbus.com
OSU-Michigan: Buckeyes announce injury report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State shared its injury report for Saturday's heavyweight bout with Michigan. Running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are the biggest names on the injured list. Henderson has been in and out of the lineup for much of the season, while Smith-Njigba has barely played since the season opener against Notre Dame.
myfox28columbus.com
The Game | No. 2 Ohio State takes on No. 3 Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Michigan go head to head once again Saturday with a trip to the Big Ten Championship and their national championship dreams on the line. Saturday's meeting will be the 117th edition of The Game. Michigan leads the all-time series 59-51-6, but Ohio...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State wins annual Blood Battle against Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State has already picked up one win heading into The Game. Ohio State defeated the University of Michigan in the 41st annual Blood Battle. Ohio State collected 1,630 pints of blood while Michigan collected 1,553. Both schools surpassed their goal of collecting 1,500 pints...
myfox28columbus.com
OSU-Michigan: Here's how to trash talk your friends from up north
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hanging with some Michigan friends or relatives this holiday weekend? We've got a cheat sheet for you if you're looking to start some trouble:. + Ohio State has won eight of the last nine meetings in the series, and 15 of the last 17. +...
myfox28columbus.com
The Game: Ohio State-Michigan by the numbers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will face off Saturday in a meeting of college football giants. This year's meeting between the two undefeated teams is one of the most anticipated in recent memory with the winner punching their ticket to the Big Ten Championship and getting one step closer to the College Football Playoff.
myfox28columbus.com
No. 4 Ohio St leads wire-to-wire, tops Wright State 105-52
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled to a 105-52 win over Wright State on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, who have won five straight, shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They led...
myfox28columbus.com
The Football Fever breaks down history and passion behind The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A meeting of the minds. The Football Fever brain trust is dissecting the history and passion behind THE Game. The buckeyes and that 'Team Up North' have a rivalry that dates back more than 100 years. The TFF crew has seen this game from every...
myfox28columbus.com
Justice Sueing Buckeyes past No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Justice Sueing scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half to help Ohio State hold off No. 21 Texas Tech for an 80-73 win in the fifth-place game in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday. Sueing scored 15 points in a row for...
myfox28columbus.com
Behind the scenes planning for The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Horseshoe is taking center stage this Saturday as the eyes of the football world will be on Columbus. And it's all hands on deck as a huge team helps put The Game together. One of the big meetings is the Football Operation meeting. Anyone...
myfox28columbus.com
Governors Mike DeWine, Gretchen Whitmer place friendly wager on The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have once again placed a friendly wager on Saturday's high-stakes matchup between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Both teams are unbeaten heading into The Game and a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and likely the...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus bars and restaurants gear up for The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's called The Game for a reason. On Saturday, tens of thousands of fans will fill The Shoe and bars across Columbus. "It’s going to be a wild weekend," Andrew Quintana, a managing partner for Parlay Sporting Club and Kitchen, said. The bar and...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Perfect weather for football Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We are in for a great forecast today, especially if you are heading to the Shoe!. High pressure allows us to stay dry and quiet throughout most of today. At times, we will even see some sunshine overhead. Live Radar | Maps | View, Share...
myfox28columbus.com
Arnold Festival co-founder Jim Lorimer dies at 96
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jim Lorimer, co-founder of the Arnold Festival, passed away on Thursday. He was 96. Arnold Schwarzenegger released a statement on Twitter, confirming Lorimer's death. Inspiring athletes from across the world, Schwarzenegger said Lorimer will live on through the millions of people he inspired. In 1989,...
myfox28columbus.com
Body found in Alum Creek in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the scene after a body was found in northeast Columbus on Thursday. Officers responded to the area of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard at 12:40 p.m. on a report of a body in Alum Creek. The body was found...
myfox28columbus.com
Community answers call, donations pour in to USO Ohio at Columbus airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members answered the call Wednesday, bringing snacks by the cartload to USO Ohio at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The Jake Brewer Lounge, located outside security near Concourse C, serves traveling military members and their families traveling. With travel expected to be up this...
myfox28columbus.com
3 people indicted for planning east Columbus murder in May 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury has indicted three people for planning the murder of a man and the shooting of a woman in east Columbus in May 2021. Christopher Freeman, Donyea Spruell, and Sha'Brian Jenkins were indicted Wednesday, according to Columbus police. The indictments stem from a...
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot 3 times while sitting in his car in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is recovering after someone shot into his car in southwest Columbus early Friday morning. The shooting happened along Himbrick Court just after 12:30 a.m. Police investigators said the man was sitting in his car when another car pulled up and someone started shooting...
myfox28columbus.com
Driver dead in south Franklin County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a car crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. The crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport just after 8:20 p.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a 2013 Ford Escape was seen traveling...
Comments / 0