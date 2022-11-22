Black Friday HP ENVY, Spectre & OMEN Laptop & PC Deals 2022: Early HP Gaming Laptop, Desktop, All-in-One & More Sales Summarized by Saver Trends

Read full article on original website
Black Friday Online Sales Top $9B In New Record: What Were Shoppers Buying? What's Ahead For Cyber Monday?
Shopify Inc reported that Black Friday sales hit a record of $3.36 billion this year,. Electronic items were a major contributor, as online sales surged 221%. Despite high inflation and a rise in prices, consumers' holiday shopping sentiments are upbeat this year. According to data from Adobe Analytics, consumers spent...
Signifyd Report: Black Friday Online Sales Start Strong, Up 8 Percent YoY
Shoppers Spending More Despite Higher Prices and Economic Anxiety. Inflation and fear of recession were no match for Black Friday tradition as online shoppers spent enthusiastically into the early afternoon with no sign of letting up. With 43 percent of projected spending completed on Friday, ecommerce sales were 8 percent ahead of Black Friday 2021, according to Signifyd's Holiday Season Pulse Tracker.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Alibaba, Amazon, Apple And The Quantum Computing Revolution
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Quantum Computing Will Change the World. How to Play the Stocks," by Eric Savitz, points out that the quantum computing revolution is coming, but only a handful of quantum start-ups have reached the public market so far.
Retailers See 5% Increase in Black Friday Orders Despite Growing Pressures of Inflation, According to Bluecore
The Retail Marketing Platform Reports that Repeat Shoppers Account for More Purchases (63%) Than First-Time Buyers (37%) as Retailers Focus on Bringing Back Shoppers They Identified and Engaged Earlier in the Year. Despite Black Friday promotions beginning earlier than ever this year, retailers saw an 11% increase in day-of Black...
Amazon Aims To Invest $1B Annually At Movies To Be Released In Theaters
Amazon.com AMZN is reportedly planning to expand its latest streaming content to a more traditional setting by investing $1 billion each year toward running its new Prime Video releases in movie theaters. The company hopes to release 12 - 15 films annually through this new investment allocation, Bloomberg reported citing...
