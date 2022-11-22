SBLive Missouri Power 25 Week 13 high school football rankings: CBC takes care of Liberty North with second half surge

By Chris Geinosky

Week 13 of the Missouri high school football season featured the first round of the Missouri state playoffs. In Classes 1-5, teams played in the state quarterfinals, while it was the state semifinal round in Class 6.

Christian Brothers College dominated the second half on the way to a convincing win against Liberty North in Missouri’s Game of the Year. The Cadets advance to the state championship game for the second year in a row and will take on Lee’s Summit North in the Class 6 title game this weekend.

Undefeated Francis Howell will meet Carthage in a high-powered Class 5 semifinal. One Class 4 semifinal features a pair of defending state champions – St. Mary’s (St. Louis) at Smithville. Cardinal Ritter continues to stand as the team to beat in Class 3. In Class 2, perennial powerhouse Lamar braces for a much-awaited rematch against conference rival Seneca. East Buchanan continues its reign in Class 1.

• PREVIOUS RANKINGS: PRESEASON | WEEK 1 | WEEK 2 | WEEK 3 | WEEK 4 | WEEK 5 | WEEK 6 | WEEK 7 | WEEK 8 | WEEK 9 | WEEK 10 | WEEK 11 | WEEK 12

SBLIVE MISSOURI POWER 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

Nov. 22, 2022

1. Christian Brothers College (12-1)

Last week: 1

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 26, vs. No. 2 Lee’s Summit North (12-1) in Columbia

Ranking rationale: No team in the state has more offensive firepower than the Cadets, and they proved it once again in the Class 6 semifinals. CBC racked up 463 yards of total offense and scored 46 points against a Liberty North defense that had surrendered 100 total points all season. In fact, the Eagles had not surrendered more than 14 points in a single game, but CBC scored 20 points in the third quarter alone when then turned a 14-12 halftime deficit into a commanding 32-14 lead. Jeremiyah Love (171 yards), Dylan Van (80), Jeremiah McClellan (54) and Ralph Dixon (52) combined to rush for 357 and seven touchdowns against the previously stingy Eagles.

2. Lee’s Summit North (12-1)

Last week: 3

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 26, vs. No. 1 Christian Brothers College (12-1)

Ranking rationale: Since falling to Liberty North in the season opener three months ago, the Broncos have rattled off 12 consecutive victories and has earned the right to play CBC in the Class 6 state championship game. The same two teams met in the state semifinals last year, and Lee’s Summit North actually held a 14-point lead in that game before eventually falling, 28-21. In order to win the rematch, the Broncos will need to lean on their stout offensive line and ball-control running game to keep the football away from the Cadets’ explosive offense. This will be North’s first-ever appearance in the state title game.

3. Liberty North (12-1)

Last week: 2

Next game: Season complete

Ranking rationale: Not only did the Eagles have CBC on the ropes, they led the Class 6 state semifinal game 14-12 at halftime. However, it turned out to be a different game after halftime. Liberty North could not generate any offense moving into a cold, stiff wind in the third quarter, and the Cadets made them pay by scoring touchdowns on five consecutive possessions in the second half. A program that has been transformed into one of the best in Missouri, the Eagles have reached at least the state semifinals in each of the past three seasons while producing an impressive 32-6 record along the way.

4. St. Mary’s (10-2)

Last week: 4

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 26, at Smithville (12-1)

Ranking rationale: The dynamic duo of Jamal Roberts and Chase Hendricks continue to lead an explosive St. Mary’s offense that shows no signs of slowing down. Roberts averages more than 12 yards per carry on the season while Hendricks gains more than 23 yards per reception. St. Mary’s will need their big-play athletes to do what they do this week in the Class 4 semifinals when they travel across the state to the Kansas City Northland area to face Smithville, a team that has playing well defensively as anyone in the past two months.

5. Francis Howell (12-0)

Last week: 5

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 26, at No. 6 Carthage (11-1)

Ranking rationale: With Liberty North losing last week, Francis Howell stands as the largest undefeated team in the state. The Vikings have been unstoppable against St. Louis area competition this season, but now they will have to take their show on the road to southwest Missouri at Carthage for a Class 5 semifinal showdown. Quarterback Adam Shipley has guided one of the most consistent offensive attacks in the state, but now they will face their toughest test of the season this week against Luke Gall and the Tigers, who just shut down Lebanon.

6. Carthage (11-1)

Last week: 6

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 26, vs. Francis Howell (12-0)

Ranking rationale: When the district assignments and playoff brackets were released earlier this season, it looked like one of the premier playoff games in the state could be Carthage vs. Francis Howell. As it turns out, those two teams will indeed lock horns in the Class 5 semifinals, which sets up to be one of the most anticipated games of the week. The Tigers have advanced to the state Final Four for the first time since 2019 when they won the first state championship in program history.

7. Cardinal Ritter (12-0)

Last week: 7

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 26, at No. 21 Pleasant Hill (11-1)

Ranking rationale: For the third straight year and the fourth time in five seasons, Cardinal Ritter has advanced to the state semifinals. The Lions finished as a state runner-up in 2018, but they have come up short in their past two Final Four appearances, falling to Blair Oaks, 55-46, in 2020 and to St. Pius X, 21-20, last year. One of the few undefeated remaining in the state, Ritter will try to avoid another semifinal setback when they travel to Pleasant Hill this week.

8. Smithville (12-1)

Last week: 8

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 26, vs. No. 4 St. Mary’s (10-2)

Ranking rationale: If defense wins championships, no team may be more equipped to win a state title this year than the Warriors. Smithville has allowed a mere 81 points in 13 games this season. Even more impressive, in the past eight games, the defense has posted five shutouts while surrendering only 28 points. That defense will be tested this week in the Class 4 semifinals by St. Mary’s, one of the top offensive clubs in the state. This Class 4 semifinal features an interesting matchup of last year's Class 4 champs (Smithville) against last season's Class 3 champs (St. Mary's).

9. Blair Oaks (12-0)

Last week: 10

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 26, at Bowling Green (12-0)

Ranking rationale: Led by record-setting quarterback Dylan Hair, the Falcons have racked up 675 points in 12 games this season, an average of better than 56 points per game. However, in the Class 2 semifinals this week, Blair Oaks will take on a team that has actually scored more. Bowling Green has lit up scoreboards all season long to the tune of a whopping 792 points, an average of 66 per game. Why haven’t you heard of the offensive-minded Bobcats until now? They have defeated only three teams with winning records.

10. De Smet (7-6)

Last week: 9

Next game: Season complete

Ranking rationale: Don’t be misled by the Spartans final overall record of 7-6. DeSmet played the toughest schedule in the state, still produced a winning record, and advanced all the way to the Class 6 semifinals where they fell short against Lee’s Summit North.

11. Nixa (10-2)

Last week: 13

Next game: Season complete

Ranking rationale: With the season winding down, it’s becoming obvious that Nixa was indeed one of the top teams in the state in 2022. The Eagles handed Carthage its lone loss of the regular season and then made a run to the Class 6 District 3 championship game, where they ran into Lee’s Summit North.

12. Lamar (11-1)

Last week: 14

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 26, vs. Seneca (11-1)

Ranking rationale: Back in Week 4, the Tigers suffered their only loss of the season against Seneca, and then those two teams wound up sharing the Big 8 West Conference title. Best believe Lamar has something to prove this week in the rematch in the Class 2 semifinals. Quarterback Joel Beshore, the son of head coach Jared Beshore, has led the Tigers to the Final Four for the third year in a row and for the 10th time in the past 12 years.

13. Kearney (10-1)

Last week: 15

Next game: Season complete

Ranking rationale: One of the biggest surprises in the state this season, the Bulldogs won their first 10 games of the year before falling to defending state champion Smithville in the Class 4 District 8 title game. Kearney handed Smithville its only loss (20-19) in Week 3 of the regular season.

14. Troy Buchanan (8-3)

Last week: 17

Next game: Season complete

Ranking rationale: Despite a rocky start to the season, Troy Buchanan went on a five-game win streak before coming up short against De Smet in the Class 6 District 2 semis. All three of the Trojans’ losses came against playoff teams. De Smet and Francis Howell both advanced to the state semifinals in their respective divisions while O’Fallon qualified for the Illinois 8A playoffs.

15. Fort Osage (10-2)

Last week: 18

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 26, at Cape Girardeau Central (10-3)

Ranking rationale: Fort Osage has been a team on the rise in recent weeks. The Indians rejoined the SBLive Power 25 last week and have quickly climbed the rankings with an eight-game win streak that has them in the Class 5 state semifinals for the second year in a row. Now the Indians face a cross-state road trip, trying to return to the state title game for the first time since 2018.

16. Hillsboro (10-2)

Last week: 16

Next game: Season complete

Ranking rationale: Despite suffering a season-ending loss in the Class 4 quarterfinals, the Hawks stay right in place. Hillsboro gave defending state champion St. Mary’s everything it wanted, leading the game at halftime and temporarily tying the score in the fourth quarter. Both of the Hawks’ losses came against teams still alive in the playoffs as they played Cardinal Ritter tough in a 26-13 loss at the end of the regular season.

17. Lebanon (11-2)

Last week: 11

Next game: Season complete

Ranking rationale: For the first time in state history, a quarterfinal playoff game was played in Lebanon. Unfortunately, for the Yellowjackets, that home-field advantage wasn’t enough against Carthage, who is playing in the Class 5 state semifinals this week. Lebanon, which captured their third consecutive district title and fifth in the past six years, became only the fifth team in state history to compile 5,000 rushing yards in a single season.

18. West Plains (9-3)

Last week: NR

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Dominic (7-5)

Ranking rationale: Losing their third straight game back in Week 7, the Zizzers stood at 4-3, but that seems like a long time ago. West Plains has ripped off five consecutive wins and has reached the Class 4 semifinals for the first time in program history. The Zizzers have won at least nine games in each of the last five seasons, and they have won four district titles in that time.

19. MICDS (11-2)

Last week: 12

Next game: Season complete

Ranking rationale: Even though the Rams suffered an upset loss against Cape Girardeau Central in the Class 5 quarterfinals, they captured a district title and advanced to the state playoffs for the fourth time in the past five years. MICDS featured one of the top dynamic duos in the state as Winston Moore and Steven Hall scored more than 30 touchdowns apiece this season.

20. Marquette (10-2)

Last week: 21

Next game: Season complete

Ranking rationale: Led by quarterback Jack Ahlbrand, the Mustangs turned in their fifth consecutive winning season and seventh in the last eight years. They finished 10-2 after falling to CBC in the Class 6 District 1 final and are 32-8 since the start of the 2019 season.

21. Pleasant Hill (11-1)

Last week: NR

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 26, vs. No. 7 Cardinal Ritter (12-0)

Ranking rationale: Just three years ago, the Roosters suffered a winless season. Now they are one win away from reaching a state championship game. After capturing the program’s second district title in a row, Pleasant Hill knocked off perennial playoff team Maryville, 43-28, in the Class 3 quarterfinals, and now they will take their shot at Cardinal Ritter.

22. Seckman (9-2)

Last week: NR

Next game: Season complete

Ranking rationale: Quarterback Cole Ruble put together a memorable season by rushing for 2,524 yards and 46 touchdowns and passing for 782 yards and another nine scores. He also led Seckman to the winningest season in team history, a season that ended in the Class 6 District semifinals against Marquette.

23. East Buchanan (12-1)

Last week: 24

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 26, vs. Duchesne (8-4)

Ranking rationale: Winners of 11 games in a row, East Buchanan looks like the team to beat in Class 1. If someone is going to beat the Bulldogs, they are going to have to find a way to score. East Buch had posted four consecutive shutouts before holding off previously undefeated Gallatin, 14-6, in the quarterfinals.

24. Eureka (9-2)

Last week: 25

Next game: Season complete

Ranking rationale: Despite falling short against MICDS in the Class 5 District 2 championship game, the Wildcats turned in another winning season. With the exception of the Covid-19 campaign in 2020, Eureka has won at least nine games every year since 2015.

25. Park Hills Central (11-2)

Last week: 23

Next game: Season complete

Ranking rationale: Although the Rebels came up short against Cardinal Ritter in the Class 3 quarterfinals, they posted double-digit victories for the eighth time in the last 11 years behind the play of quarterback Casen Murphy. Central has also captured eight district titles in that time as well.

Check out the Missouri high school football playoff brackets here: CLASS 6 | CLASS 5 | CLASS 4 | CLASS 3 | CLASS 2 | CLASS 1

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Missouri high school football scoreboard: STATEWIDE MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App