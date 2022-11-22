ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Related
WRDW-TV

Man arrested in Emanuel County armed robbery case

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man in connection with an armed robbery is now in custody of the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Horace Henry Weathersby, 30, robbed the convivence store at U.S. Highway 80 and Georgia Highway 121 in east Emanuel County, yesterday around 3:15 p.m.
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
CANTON, GA
wrganews.com

51-year-old arrested for felony Burglary & Criminal Damage to Property Charges

According to Floyd County Jail Records, 51-year-old James Edward Brookshire was arrested by the Floyd County Police department on Monday for entering a home on Maple Road and then living there without permission. Officers stated that a walkthrough of the home revealed that Brookshire had allegedly broken every window in the residence. Brookshire is being charged with felony charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal damage to property charge.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies looking for man who fired gun at ATM in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man suspected of shooting at an ATM earlier this month. It happened around 3 a.m. Nov. 3 at the SRP Credit Union at 2215 Tobacco Road, according to deputies. Employees told deputies a man was seen lingering around the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming Walmart

Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming …. Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive...
AUGUSTA, GA
Shelby Reporter

CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth

CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
CALERA, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man charged in abduction of 10-month-old Cartersville boy

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - State officials have arrested a man in connection to a reported child abduction in Cartersville Monday night. At around 6:15 p.m., Cartersville officers were dispatched to 366 Old Mill Road where they found Maurice Hall. Officials had reports that Hall took a 10-month-old boy without the mother's permission and had plans to transport him to South Georgia.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
wach.com

Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WACH) --- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta, Georgia man. North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officers responded to Riverview Park Wednesday night after a car was found down an embankment. Officers say the driver of the vehicle was...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

3rd suspect sought in Tullocks Hill Dr. murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a third suspect in connection to a murder on Tullocks Hill Dr. Investigators are searching for nineteen-year-old Ricardo Daggett. He's described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall and around 160 lbs. On the day of the murder, he was seen leaving the scene in an SUV, possibly tan-colored. Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

2nd suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Tuesday arrested a second suspect in a slaying in the Glenn Hills neighborhood, one of two fatal shootings over the weekend in Augusta. Stephanie Overton, 38, was arrested on a murder charge and was booked into Richmond County jail, according to jail records. According...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was riding through Riverview Park looking for deer Wednesday night. She found a dead man instead. Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His body was found...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

Richmond county coroner investigates Larkspur drive murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the shooting of an Augusta man which led to his death death two days later. The coroner's office tells FOX54 the incident happened on Sunday, November 20th around 10:00pm. 49-year-old Lance Coleman was shot at least one time on...
AUGUSTA, GA

