Related
click orlando
‘Don’t want anyone’s holiday ruined:’ Altamonte Springs police urge shoppers to keep cars safe
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The holidays are a time for giving, but the Altamonte Springs Police Department wants to remind residents, for some, it’s also a time for taking. That’s why the department is starting its annual Project Safe Car this season, which is a program aimed at providing a safe shopping environment and experience for residents and visitors of Altamonte Springs.
Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home
It’s an unfortunate fact that some people treat their pets like garbage. But no dog deserves the fate that befell an Orlando dog who was discovered stuck inside a trash can. A Stinky Situation The canine’s name is Panda, and she’s estimated to be 4 years old. She was pulled from the garbage bin by […] The post Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Runs Up Family's Driveway with a 'Wink' on Her Face and Asks to Be Let in
A kitten ran up a family's driveway with a "wink" on her face, and asked to be let in. In early November, a Good Samaritan from Orlando, FL was stunned to find a little kitten running up her driveway, meowing for attention. When the kitten got closer, she noticed that...
Central Florida law enforcement working to help keep holiday shoppers safe
ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement in Orange County wants you to be safe while you shop. People need to remember to lock car doors, hide valuables and call for help if they see something suspicious. There will be extra deputies and officers patrolling malls and shopping centers. Read: Black...
theapopkachief.com
Otter gets down in the dirt
This otter gets down and dirty at the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive on Friday, November 18. The drive is a one-way, 11-mile drive meandering through the eastern portion of the District’s Lake Apopka North Shore property.
wogx.com
Will Christmas tree prices be going up in Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas tree shops are already busy. But as you go to grab your fir this year, you might notice the pickings are a bit slim and the price tags are a bit hefty. Jose Rivas, the owner of Josario’s Christmas Trees in Orlando, explained that, just like...
mynews13.com
Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage
With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: November 25 - 27, 2022
The weekend is here! Do you have any plans? Whether you are looking for a Christmas festival, shopping, or entertainment, here are some options for what to do here in Lake County, Florida.
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage
As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
Suspect engages in standoff with Orange County deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has been arrested after a standoff Friday morning, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the incident happened near Chickasaw Trail and Turkey Drive. Deputies said they had approached a sexual battery suspect at a home near Pigeon Circle around 3 a.m.,...
Central Florida residents get ready for Black Friday shopping this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s almost time before we see just how many people will camp out and line up for the deals on Black Friday. Parking spots were empty at a parking lot for an Orlando shopping center on Thanksgiving Day. When Channel 9 spoke to some shoppers...
Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report
Deputies in Seminole County investigated a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night.
‘Paying it forward’: Kissimmee restaurant gives out Thanksgiving resources to those in need
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A new Kissimmee restaurant, Pa’l Callejon, is gearing up for Thanksgiving by helping those in need. They are giving out Thanksgiving meals, blankets, clothes and backpacks full of necessities to homeless people in the area. An on-site doctor will also be available to help those...
WESH
Keeping You Safe: What burglars look for when targeting residents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — From dangers on the roads to self-defense, we've been looking at ways to keep you and your family safe. A man who used to steal for a living is sharing his tricks of the trade. He told WESH 2 it's the mistakes we make that...
click orlando
4 dogs dead, dozens found malnourished at Seminole County home; owner arrested
SANFORD, Fla. – A man arrested Monday in a domestic violence incident is facing new charges after investigators found more than two dozen malnourished dogs and four dead dogs at his home, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest report of Brandon Blake, 40, states the...
WESH
Locals and visitors alike enjoy Thanksgiving Day at the beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After a few nasty weather days, it was a beautiful Thanksgiving Day to head to the Space Coast beaches. Much to be thankful for after two major storms passed through, many now focused on the holiday and what it means. "It's everything, my family is...
wogx.com
Small Business Saturday: Florida residents encouraged to shop 'small' this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Local stores and boutiques in Central Florida are getting ready for Small Business Saturday. Identical twins Megan Gingerich and Cedar Jayson co-own the Paper Goat Post in Baldwin Park and are ready to offer Small Business Saturday deals. "There are faces and real people living and breathing...
wogx.com
DeBary woman spreading awareness for kidney donations while searching for transplant of her own
In this time of giving, a DeBary woman is in search of a kidney. Like many she is now on the waitlist in hopes of a donor. She came forward with her story in hopes of not only finding a match for herself but one for someone else.
daytonatimes.com
Families get early holiday gifts
Cricket Wireless surprised three Daytona area families on Nov. 17 with a host of holiday gifts, gift cards, and critical need items. The surprise event was full of smiles as the kids opened their packages and enjoyed treats. Cricket Wireless partners with local Boys & Girls Clubs who nominate families...
wogx.com
Missing 5-year-old Orlando boy found dead, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The search for a missing five-year-old boy in Central Florida tragically ended early Thursday after the boy's body was found, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an update early Thursday. "It is with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found,...
