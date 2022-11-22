ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

click orlando

‘Don’t want anyone’s holiday ruined:’ Altamonte Springs police urge shoppers to keep cars safe

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The holidays are a time for giving, but the Altamonte Springs Police Department wants to remind residents, for some, it’s also a time for taking. That’s why the department is starting its annual Project Safe Car this season, which is a program aimed at providing a safe shopping environment and experience for residents and visitors of Altamonte Springs.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
DogTime

Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home

It’s an unfortunate fact that some people treat their pets like garbage. But no dog deserves the fate that befell an Orlando dog who was discovered stuck inside a trash can. A Stinky Situation The canine’s name is Panda, and she’s estimated to be 4 years old. She was pulled from the garbage bin by […] The post Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkachief.com

Otter gets down in the dirt

This otter gets down and dirty at the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive on Friday, November 18. The drive is a one-way, 11-mile drive meandering through the eastern portion of the District’s Lake Apopka North Shore property.
APOPKA, FL
wogx.com

Will Christmas tree prices be going up in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas tree shops are already busy. But as you go to grab your fir this year, you might notice the pickings are a bit slim and the price tags are a bit hefty. Jose Rivas, the owner of Josario’s Christmas Trees in Orlando, explained that, just like...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage

With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage

As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
daytonatimes.com

Families get early holiday gifts

Cricket Wireless surprised three Daytona area families on Nov. 17 with a host of holiday gifts, gift cards, and critical need items. The surprise event was full of smiles as the kids opened their packages and enjoyed treats. Cricket Wireless partners with local Boys & Girls Clubs who nominate families...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Missing 5-year-old Orlando boy found dead, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The search for a missing five-year-old boy in Central Florida tragically ended early Thursday after the boy's body was found, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an update early Thursday. "It is with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found,...
ORLANDO, FL

