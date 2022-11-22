Skyler MacKay was just four days old when he entered the foster care system. Adopted into an unsafe home, he spent five years there before going back into foster care at the age of 6. That’s when Lisa MacKay took him in, eventually adopting Skyler. Now her 14-year-old son is using his childhood experience to help other foster kids.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO