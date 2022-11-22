Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Lake Stevens Has To Wait Until After Thanksgiving for the Opening of a New CostcoBryan DijkhuizenLake Stevens, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Save the date: Free vision and hearing screenings at Edmonds Waterfront Center Dec. 13
The Edmonds Waterfront Center is partnering with the Edmonds Lions Club to provide free hearing and vision screenings from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Lions Club provides assistance to obtain glasses and hearing aids for qualifying low-income children and adults. Participants must live in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood or Mountlake Terrace.
Scene in Edmonds: First of holiday lights at marina
— Photographer Sharon O’Brien Friday morning spotted the first of what will soon be many decorated boats at the Port of Edmonds marina, 458 Admiral Way. Holiday on the Docks runs Saturday, Dec. 3 through Monday, Jan. 2, when the guest moorage at the Port of Edmonds marina will be filled with boats decked out for the holidays.
Edmonds Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 26: What you need to know
Here are the details of the Edmonds Tree Lighting Ceremony presented by Comstock Jewelers from 3-5 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 26. Come for the free cookies, cocoa and cider, and stay for a magical community celebration of the holiday season. The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, produced by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and presented this year by Comstock Jewelers at Centennial Plaza in downtown Edmonds.
Scene in Edmonds: Ready, set, go
Take a pile of leaves, add one child and here’s the result. — Shots of Edmonds resident Hadley by Sean Christensen.
Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen participating in Toys for Tots drive
Edmonds’ Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen is hosting a “Fill the Box” fundraiser for Toys for Tots. You are invited to donate at the restaurant, located at 21110 76th Ave. W., Edmonds. They are accepting cash, checks, credit cards or new, unwrapped books and toys. More information on...
Sponsor spotlight: The Downtown Edmonds 2022 Holiday Gift Guide
If we know anything about our holiday gifting goals, we know they’re two-fold: purchasing presents needs to be easy, and it needs to feel good. Thankfully, we live in Edmonds, where hundreds of local businesses abound—all in the same small radius!. Bookmark this guide and pull it up...
Lynnwood teen supports foster kids with Eagle Scout project
Skyler MacKay was just four days old when he entered the foster care system. Adopted into an unsafe home, he spent five years there before going back into foster care at the age of 6. That’s when Lisa MacKay took him in, eventually adopting Skyler. Now her 14-year-old son is using his childhood experience to help other foster kids.
Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
