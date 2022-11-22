ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wogx.com

Millions in Florida hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving

Florida Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation said Florida roads are some of the busiest during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Troopers will be out in force to keep the roads safe! Let's look at some numbers from last Thanksgiving. In 2021, during the five-day Thanksgiving travel period from Wednesday to...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Will Christmas tree prices be going up in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas tree shops are already busy. But as you go to grab your fir this year, you might notice the pickings are a bit slim and the price tags are a bit hefty. Jose Rivas, the owner of Josario’s Christmas Trees in Orlando, explained that, just like...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy