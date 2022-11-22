Read full article on original website
ICE! at Gaylord Palms: Ice carvers reveal special holiday surprise on FOX 35
ICE! at Gaylord Palms is underway in Central Florida and the artisans who hand carve this spectacular event created a special, chilly surprise for FOX 35. Watch the reveal!
Millions in Florida hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving
Florida Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation said Florida roads are some of the busiest during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Troopers will be out in force to keep the roads safe! Let's look at some numbers from last Thanksgiving. In 2021, during the five-day Thanksgiving travel period from Wednesday to...
Orlando weather: A few showers possible on Thanksgiving in Central Florida ahead of next cool front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy Thanksgiving!. While you're getting ready to feast with family and friends, you may be trying to decide whether to eat indoors or outdoors. Central Florida will be warm and mostly dry, but there is a chance for some downpours on this Turkey Day. And be sure to have a sweater ready because another cool front is on the way!
Will Christmas tree prices be going up in Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas tree shops are already busy. But as you go to grab your fir this year, you might notice the pickings are a bit slim and the price tags are a bit hefty. Jose Rivas, the owner of Josario’s Christmas Trees in Orlando, explained that, just like...
Small Business Saturday: Florida residents encouraged to shop 'small' this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Local stores and boutiques in Central Florida are getting ready for Small Business Saturday. Identical twins Megan Gingerich and Cedar Jayson co-own the Paper Goat Post in Baldwin Park and are ready to offer Small Business Saturday deals. "There are faces and real people living and breathing...
Here's when you can watch the next rocket launch from Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - After weather scrubbed the launch this week, SpaceX will try again this Saturday to send a resupply mission to the International Space Station from Florida. The space agency's Falcon 9 rocket launch of Dragon's 26th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-26) mission is set to lift off...
