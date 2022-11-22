Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested after brawl with jealous beau who hit her with breakfast sandwich
A Leesburg woman was arrested after a brawl with her jealous beau who hit her with a breakfast sandwich. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Sunday to the 1200 block of Pine Island Drive when 39-year-old Jennifer Louise Reccoppa called 911 to report an attack. Reccoppa said she...
ocala-news.com
Marion County School Board members take oaths, elect new Chair and Vice-Chair
Four members of the Marion County School Board took their oaths of office this week inside the School Board Chambers located at 1614 E Fort King Street in Ocala. Newly elected school board member Lori Conrad, whose two-year term concludes in 2024, took her oath of office from her pastor, Rev. Marc Cummings of Church of Hope in Ocala. Her husband, Tom, held the Bible while she took her oath.
Citrus County Chronicle
New county commissioners take oath of office
The changing of the guard took place inside county commission chambers Tuesday as the public welcomed their two newest board members: Rebecca Bays (District 4) and Diana Finegan (District 2). Bays replaces Scott Carnahan while Finegan replaces Ron Kitchen Jr. This is the second go-round for Bays, who served as a Citrus County county commissioner from 2010-14.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake commissioner calls for removal of planning and zoning board chairman
A Lady Lake commissioner has called for the removal of the town’s chairman of the planning and zoning board after a contentious meeting over a proposed housing development. “The chairman has to go,” Commissioner Paul Hannan declared at Monday’s meeting at Lady Lake Town Hall. The chairman...
Citrus County Chronicle
CCSO participating in ‘Get Stuffed Not Cuffed’ enforcement operation
Beginning today, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) DUI enforcement initiative. The operation will run through Monday. During this time of year, celebrations with families occur, food is plentiful, and the occasional intoxicating beverage is consumed. Regretfully, people...
villages-news.com
Villager locks herself in bathroom and dials 911 to escape attack
A Villager locked herself in her bathroom and dialed 911 to escape an attack in her home. The woman arrived about 2:30 p.m. this past Sunday at her home on Del Toro Drive in the Village of Del Mar and began to unload groceries, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Nicholas Basil Ricci, 30, who also lives at the home, began to help her, but she noticed his “attitude was off.”
villages-news.com
Man from Colombia arrested after caught behind wheel without license
A man from Colombia was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel without a driver’s license. Delwin Wadid Machado-Gutierrez, 32, who lives at Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was driving a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe at 8:02 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was stopped by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who had discovered that the vehicle’s registered owner does not have a license.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist convicted in woman’s death at notorious intersection back in jail
A 64-year-old man convicted in a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of his girlfriend in 2016 at a notorious intersection has landed back behind bars. Bryan Robert Barnash was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail after violating his probation on a charge of driving under the influence-manslaughter. Details of the probation violation were sealed in Lake County Court.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County man sentenced for life after assault
An Alachua County jury found Ian Gabriel Montero-Lopez guilty of sexual battery on a child 12-17 years old and sexual assault with the use of physical force. Montero-Lopez, 19, was sentenced to life in prison on the first count and a concurrent 30-year prison sentence on the second count. The...
villages-news.com
Villager returning in damaged car after golf game arrested after fight with wife
A Villager returning home in a damaged car after a golf game has been arrested in an altercation with his wife. Stuart Rudolph Westerlund Jr., 72, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man jailed after allegedly inappropriately touching young girl at racetrack
A Wildwood man was jailed after allegedly inappropriately touching a young girl in his camper at a racetrack. Tracy Weston Smith, 56, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery Friday night by Wildwood police. The little girl told her parents that Smith had invited her inside his camper which...
villages-news.com
Eager builder pledges $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road
An eager builder has pledged $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road. Kolter Group is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of the congested problematic, two-lane roadway. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. The area could be home to 4,000 new residents within a few years.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident talks about city’s growth, congestion on State Road 200
Ocala’s growth is something to be applauded when interest rates go up. Ocala has put many people to work and has kept the economy strong in the town. The only problem with the fast growth of homes and warehouses is that there are not enough roads to relieve the congestion on State Road 200. Expansion of existing roads is not keeping up with demand.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man flees from deputies, faces fentanyl trafficking charges
A Hernando man faces drug and resisting arrest charges after law enforcement officers said he ran twice, once while cuffed behind his back and already in the cruiser. The arrest of 35-year-old Daniel Robert Parker began Saturday, Nov. 19, when two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on East Eagle Trail, Hernando because of a disturbance complaint, according to arrest reports.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
mycbs4.com
Ft. McCoy man dies in overnight crash in Marion County
Marion County — A 32-year-old man from Fort McCoy died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol trooper said. The crash happened on County Road 315, south of NE 135th Street, at 3:50 AM, FHP said. FHP says the driver was going too fast for a curve, crossed over...
cw34.com
ocala-news.com
MCSO arrests Ocala man after finding stolen gun, drugs inside vehicle during traffic stop
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ocala man after a stolen firearm, fentanyl, and cocaine were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound on Baseline Road, near NE 7th Street, at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy observed that the driver, later identified as Steven Montanez, was “unable to properly maintain lanes,” according to the MCSO report.
fox13news.com
3 family members dead in double-murder suicide after dispute over eviction, Hernando sheriff says
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Deputies in Hernando County are still trying to piece together how a family dispute over an eviction led to a double-murder suicide in the Wellington subdivision of Spring Hill. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a recorded Facebook video that dispatchers got a call for help around...
