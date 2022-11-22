ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

ocala-news.com

Marion County School Board members take oaths, elect new Chair and Vice-Chair

Four members of the Marion County School Board took their oaths of office this week inside the School Board Chambers located at 1614 E Fort King Street in Ocala. Newly elected school board member Lori Conrad, whose two-year term concludes in 2024, took her oath of office from her pastor, Rev. Marc Cummings of Church of Hope in Ocala. Her husband, Tom, held the Bible while she took her oath.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

New county commissioners take oath of office

The changing of the guard took place inside county commission chambers Tuesday as the public welcomed their two newest board members: Rebecca Bays (District 4) and Diana Finegan (District 2). Bays replaces Scott Carnahan while Finegan replaces Ron Kitchen Jr. This is the second go-round for Bays, who served as a Citrus County county commissioner from 2010-14.
Citrus County Chronicle

CCSO participating in ‘Get Stuffed Not Cuffed’ enforcement operation

Beginning today, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) DUI enforcement initiative. The operation will run through Monday. During this time of year, celebrations with families occur, food is plentiful, and the occasional intoxicating beverage is consumed. Regretfully, people...
villages-news.com

Villager locks herself in bathroom and dials 911 to escape attack

A Villager locked herself in her bathroom and dialed 911 to escape an attack in her home. The woman arrived about 2:30 p.m. this past Sunday at her home on Del Toro Drive in the Village of Del Mar and began to unload groceries, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Nicholas Basil Ricci, 30, who also lives at the home, began to help her, but she noticed his “attitude was off.”
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Man from Colombia arrested after caught behind wheel without license

A man from Colombia was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel without a driver’s license. Delwin Wadid Machado-Gutierrez, 32, who lives at Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was driving a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe at 8:02 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was stopped by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who had discovered that the vehicle’s registered owner does not have a license.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist convicted in woman’s death at notorious intersection back in jail

A 64-year-old man convicted in a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of his girlfriend in 2016 at a notorious intersection has landed back behind bars. Bryan Robert Barnash was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail after violating his probation on a charge of driving under the influence-manslaughter. Details of the probation violation were sealed in Lake County Court.
CLERMONT, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County man sentenced for life after assault

An Alachua County jury found Ian Gabriel Montero-Lopez guilty of sexual battery on a child 12-17 years old and sexual assault with the use of physical force. Montero-Lopez, 19, was sentenced to life in prison on the first count and a concurrent 30-year prison sentence on the second count. The...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Eager builder pledges $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road

An eager builder has pledged $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road. Kolter Group is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of the congested problematic, two-lane roadway. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. The area could be home to 4,000 new residents within a few years.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident talks about city’s growth, congestion on State Road 200

Ocala’s growth is something to be applauded when interest rates go up. Ocala has put many people to work and has kept the economy strong in the town. The only problem with the fast growth of homes and warehouses is that there are not enough roads to relieve the congestion on State Road 200. Expansion of existing roads is not keeping up with demand.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hernando man flees from deputies, faces fentanyl trafficking charges

A Hernando man faces drug and resisting arrest charges after law enforcement officers said he ran twice, once while cuffed behind his back and already in the cruiser. The arrest of 35-year-old Daniel Robert Parker began Saturday, Nov. 19, when two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on East Eagle Trail, Hernando because of a disturbance complaint, according to arrest reports.
HERNANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Ft. McCoy man dies in overnight crash in Marion County

Marion County — A 32-year-old man from Fort McCoy died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol trooper said. The crash happened on County Road 315, south of NE 135th Street, at 3:50 AM, FHP said. FHP says the driver was going too fast for a curve, crossed over...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO arrests Ocala man after finding stolen gun, drugs inside vehicle during traffic stop

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ocala man after a stolen firearm, fentanyl, and cocaine were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound on Baseline Road, near NE 7th Street, at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy observed that the driver, later identified as Steven Montanez, was “unable to properly maintain lanes,” according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL

