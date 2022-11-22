UIL 3A DI Texas high school football brackets: Regional semifinal playoff matchups, game times

A closer look at game times and locations for regional semifinals matchups in the UIL Class 3A Division I Texas high school football playoffs

With two wild weeks of bi-district and area round action in the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs officially in the books, it’s time to turn our attention to the regional semifinals.

Now the best UIL and TAPPS teams across the Lone Star State, who have earned the privilege of practicing through Thanksgiving, are set to kick off Round 3 of the postseason with regional semifinal playoff games beginning Friday, Nov. 25, and wrapping up Saturday, Nov. 26.

Here’s a closer look at regional semifinals matchups, along with their kick-off times and locations, in the UIL’s Class 3A Division I bracket in the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs:

CLASS 3A DIVISION I BRACKET

REGION I

Whitesboro Bearcats (10-1) vs. Paradise Panthers (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at Barnes Stadium in River Oaks

Whitesboro def. Dalhart 65-15 in area round

Paradise def. Shallowater 17-14 in area round

Whitesboro def. Vernon 60-6 in bi-district round

Paradise def. Breckenridge 47-7 in bi-district round

Bushland Falcons (11-1) vs. Brock Eagles (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lowery Field in Lubbock

Bushland def. Tuscola Jim Ned 28-10 in area round

Brock def. Muleshoe 57-20 in area round

Bushland def. Kermit 55-7 in bi-district round

Brock def. Iowa Park 48-0 in bi-district round

REGION II

Pottsboro Cardinals (11-1) vs. Grandview Zebras (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Mesquite

Pottsboro def. Whitney 62-49 in area round

Grandview def. Mineola 48-14 in area round

Pottsboro def. Gladewater 33-14 in bi-district round

Grandview def. Fairfield 42-7 in bi-district round

West Trojans (11-1) vs. Malakoff Tigers (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Corsicana

West def. Mt. Vernon 27-14 in area round

Malakoff def. Winnsboro 55-10 in area round

West def. Mexia 21-0 in bi-district round

Malakoff def. Dallas Madison 62-0 in bi-district round

REGION III

Columbus Cardinals (11-1) vs. Cameron Yoe Yoemen (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Bastrop

Columbus def. Diboll 35-14 in area round

Cameron Yoe def. Orangefield 42-19 in area round

Columbus def. Lorena 24-21 in bi-district round

Cameron Yoe def. Yoakum 39-28 in bi-district round

Franklin Lions (12-0) vs. Hitchcock Bulldogs (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah

Franklin def. Anahuac 32-7 in area round

Hitchcock def. Woodville 36-31 in area round

Franklin def. Hallettsville 33-7 in bi-district round

Hitchcock def. Little River Academy 22-14 in bi-district round

REGION IV

Llano Yellow Jackets (12-0) vs. Vanderbilt Industrial Cobras (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio

Llano def. Goliad 21-0 in area round

Vanderbilt Industrial def. Jourdanton 19-8 in area round

Llano def. Cotulla 44-0 in bi-district round

Vanderbilt Industrial def. Falfurrias 49-13 in bi-district round

Edna Cowboys (11-1) vs. Blanco Panthers (8-4), 6 p.m. Friday at Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio

Edna def. Universal City Randolph 16-7 in area round

Blanco def. Corpus Christi London 40-13 in area round

Edna def. Lyford 52-0 in bi-district round