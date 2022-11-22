UIL 3A DI Texas high school football brackets: Regional semifinal playoff matchups, game times
A closer look at game times and locations for regional semifinals matchups in the UIL Class 3A Division I Texas high school football playoffs
With two wild weeks of bi-district and area round action in the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs officially in the books, it’s time to turn our attention to the regional semifinals.
Now the best UIL and TAPPS teams across the Lone Star State, who have earned the privilege of practicing through Thanksgiving, are set to kick off Round 3 of the postseason with regional semifinal playoff games beginning Friday, Nov. 25, and wrapping up Saturday, Nov. 26.
Here’s a closer look at regional semifinals matchups, along with their kick-off times and locations, in the UIL’s Class 3A Division I bracket in the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs:
REGION I
Whitesboro Bearcats (10-1) vs. Paradise Panthers (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at Barnes Stadium in River Oaks
- Whitesboro def. Dalhart 65-15 in area round
- Paradise def. Shallowater 17-14 in area round
- Whitesboro def. Vernon 60-6 in bi-district round
- Paradise def. Breckenridge 47-7 in bi-district round
Bushland Falcons (11-1) vs. Brock Eagles (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lowery Field in Lubbock
- Bushland def. Tuscola Jim Ned 28-10 in area round
- Brock def. Muleshoe 57-20 in area round
- Bushland def. Kermit 55-7 in bi-district round
- Brock def. Iowa Park 48-0 in bi-district round
REGION II
Pottsboro Cardinals (11-1) vs. Grandview Zebras (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Mesquite
- Pottsboro def. Whitney 62-49 in area round
- Grandview def. Mineola 48-14 in area round
- Pottsboro def. Gladewater 33-14 in bi-district round
- Grandview def. Fairfield 42-7 in bi-district round
West Trojans (11-1) vs. Malakoff Tigers (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Corsicana
- West def. Mt. Vernon 27-14 in area round
- Malakoff def. Winnsboro 55-10 in area round
- West def. Mexia 21-0 in bi-district round
- Malakoff def. Dallas Madison 62-0 in bi-district round
REGION III
Columbus Cardinals (11-1) vs. Cameron Yoe Yoemen (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Bastrop
- Columbus def. Diboll 35-14 in area round
- Cameron Yoe def. Orangefield 42-19 in area round
- Columbus def. Lorena 24-21 in bi-district round
- Cameron Yoe def. Yoakum 39-28 in bi-district round
Franklin Lions (12-0) vs. Hitchcock Bulldogs (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah
- Franklin def. Anahuac 32-7 in area round
- Hitchcock def. Woodville 36-31 in area round
- Franklin def. Hallettsville 33-7 in bi-district round
- Hitchcock def. Little River Academy 22-14 in bi-district round
REGION IV
Llano Yellow Jackets (12-0) vs. Vanderbilt Industrial Cobras (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio
- Llano def. Goliad 21-0 in area round
- Vanderbilt Industrial def. Jourdanton 19-8 in area round
- Llano def. Cotulla 44-0 in bi-district round
- Vanderbilt Industrial def. Falfurrias 49-13 in bi-district round
Edna Cowboys (11-1) vs. Blanco Panthers (8-4), 6 p.m. Friday at Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio
- Edna def. Universal City Randolph 16-7 in area round
- Blanco def. Corpus Christi London 40-13 in area round
- Edna def. Lyford 52-0 in bi-district round
- Blanco def. Poteet 41-14 in bi-district round
