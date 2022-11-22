ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

78% of Americans plan to shop Black Friday sales, survey finds

By Morgan DeVries
 3 days ago

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Black Friday is days away, but the sales have already started.

According to a recent survey by TopCashback , 30% of Americans wait until November to start their shopping.

Whether you’re starting your shopping right now or are holding out until Friday, here are three tips to score the best deals on Black Friday.

Comparison shop and stack your savings

Don’t rush into buying items in the first place you find them. Take a few minutes to look for the item at its lowest price point, especially since some sales have started already.

From there, layer on any applicable coupons and promotions.

Small Business Saturday: Shopping local impacts economy

Use the right credit card

Before grabbing your go-to credit card, look to see if you’ll be getting the most rewards possible for your shopping list.

Your card(s) may earn increased cashback rates, rewards, or special offers on a specific category and/or at certain retailers.

Save on shipping

If you still want to score Black Friday deals, but want to avoid the long lines and still get your items within a reasonable time frame, look to buy them online for in-store or curbside pickup.

You’ll not only avoid the in-store frenzy, but you’ll also avoid shipping fees and potential shipping delays.

FORT YATES, ND
KX News

