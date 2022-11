Ward, SC 11/15/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Fire crews from the Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department and the Lexington County Fire Service provided a major level of assistance at a large fire that occurred at Valley Proteins on Thanksgiving Day. Valley Proteins is a rendering facility that collects used grease from restaurants for recycling among other things. The facility is located near Ward, SC in Saluda County on Valpro Road.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO