Park Ridge, IL

CBS Chicago

Retired nurse receives rare lung-liver transplant at Northwestern Memorial Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired nurse can breathe easier this Thanksgiving, thanks to a lung and liver transplant performed by his former coworkers.Patricio Collera worked as a Northwestern Memorial Hospital nurse for several years. In 2019, he was diagnosed with lung and liver diseases.Collera, 63, had to carry around oxygen tanks wherever he went.Thanksgiving Day marks three months since he received the call that a new lung and liver were available."When I heard [Dr. Rade] Tomic says, 'Yes, we can do it. You're healthy. You're young. You're a very good candidate,' I still cry," Collera said.The rare procedure was Northwestern Medicine's first successful lung-liver transplant.Collera no longer relies on oxygen tanks.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

DeKalb County sees increase of influenza cases

The DeKalb County Health Department and Northwestern Medicine says they're seeing an increase in the number of influenza cases. Last year from October 31 to November 13th there were 78 reported cases. In the same time span this year there have been 181 cases reported. The health department is encouraging...
5mag.net

Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
CHICAGO, IL
seniorresource.com

Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!

At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WXRT’s Lin Brehmer returning to the air during cancer battle

CHICAGO — After taking months off the air amid his cancer battle, Chicago radio legend Lin Brehmer is returning to the WXRT airwaves. Back in July, Brehmer announced a medical sabbatical from his midday show to fight prostate cancer. WXRT said Tuesday that Brehmer is returning next Monday at...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic Light Show Debuts for 2022 Season

Billed as the longest-running lights festival in the Chicago area, Holiday Magic is officially back at Brookfield Zoo for the 2022 season. The popular wintertime attraction is heading into its 41st running, with over two million immersive LED lights casting a glow across the zoo's grounds. Zoogoers can set their...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

