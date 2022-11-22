Read full article on original website
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago householdsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Is This Flu Strain Worse for Kids and Seniors Than Others? Here's What Experts Say
Flu cases are rising across the Chicago area as hospitals report an overwhelming increase in pediatric admissions, but could the strain behind some current flu cases be making things worse?. Hospitals are already reporting a concerning rate of pediatric hospitalizations, with intensive care unit bed capacity dropping well into the...
Chicago, Cook County Elevated to ‘Medium' COVID Community Level Status
After one week at "low" COVID community level status, both Chicago and suburban Cook County have shifted back to "medium" following a rise in metrics, such as hospitalizations, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a news release, the Chicago Department of Public Health explained...
What is RSV? Here's What to Know as Cases Surge in Chicago Area
The rapid climb in hospitalizations of young kids in the Chicago area, fueled by surges in both RSV and the flu, have led to a number of warnings from health experts, and many questions from parents. "It's only November and RSV has already come and hit us hard. And there's...
Retired nurse receives rare lung-liver transplant at Northwestern Memorial Hospital
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired nurse can breathe easier this Thanksgiving, thanks to a lung and liver transplant performed by his former coworkers.Patricio Collera worked as a Northwestern Memorial Hospital nurse for several years. In 2019, he was diagnosed with lung and liver diseases.Collera, 63, had to carry around oxygen tanks wherever he went.Thanksgiving Day marks three months since he received the call that a new lung and liver were available."When I heard [Dr. Rade] Tomic says, 'Yes, we can do it. You're healthy. You're young. You're a very good candidate,' I still cry," Collera said.The rare procedure was Northwestern Medicine's first successful lung-liver transplant.Collera no longer relies on oxygen tanks.
New doc sheds light on people experiencing homelessness in Chicago, nationwide
A new documentary takes a closer look at homelessness in Chicago and throughout the country. “Americans with No Address” tells the stories and depicts the reality of the homeless experience. The documentary will be released in winter 2023.
Should You Gather for Thanksgiving as Respiratory Viruses Surge? What to Think About
Chicago-area hospitals are filling up in the lead-up to the Thanksgiving holiday as cases of a number of respiratory viruses rise, so health experts say it's important to think about some things before gathering this week. Hospitals are already reporting a concerning rate of pediatric hospitalizations, with intensive care unit...
DuPage County health officials sound 'warning bell' over hospital capacity ahead of Thanksgiving
"We've heard by many anecdotal reports that not only emergency rooms, but urgent care facilities, are also backlogged resulting in hours' worth of waiting."
DeKalb County sees increase of influenza cases
The DeKalb County Health Department and Northwestern Medicine says they're seeing an increase in the number of influenza cases. Last year from October 31 to November 13th there were 78 reported cases. In the same time span this year there have been 181 cases reported. The health department is encouraging...
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
WXRT’s Lin Brehmer returning to the air during cancer battle
CHICAGO — After taking months off the air amid his cancer battle, Chicago radio legend Lin Brehmer is returning to the WXRT airwaves. Back in July, Brehmer announced a medical sabbatical from his midday show to fight prostate cancer. WXRT said Tuesday that Brehmer is returning next Monday at...
Illinois is home to one of the Best Regional Theatres in the US
Broadway in New York City isn't the only place to see world-class theatre. Across the United States, there are many terrific regional theatres, and one of the best is right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you love going to the theatre I would argue that you should live...
GoFundMe created for Chicago cop facing financial hardship due to chemo treatments
CHICAGO — The president of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police has organized a GoFundMe on behalf of a fellow CPD officer in need. FOP President John Catanzara said officer Andrew Cantore has been suffering from a severe autoimmune disease for the last five to six years. In the recent two to three years, Cantore has been diagnosed […]
Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic Light Show Debuts for 2022 Season
Billed as the longest-running lights festival in the Chicago area, Holiday Magic is officially back at Brookfield Zoo for the 2022 season. The popular wintertime attraction is heading into its 41st running, with over two million immersive LED lights casting a glow across the zoo's grounds. Zoogoers can set their...
Chicago Forecast: Mild Temperatures Continue With Increasing Clouds
After an unseasonably pleasant Thanksgiving and Black Friday, the Chicago area has one more mild day in store to start off the weekend. Saturday morning is expected to start out dry and sunny, with temperatures increasing from the upper 30s to lower 40s throughout the morning hours. While clouds are...
Parents Mourn Death Of Brothers Pulled From Icy Retention Pond In Palatine
Teghan Ivy and Romalice Brooks are going through unspeakable loss this Thanksgiving as they mourn the loss of their children, who died after falling through the ice of a Palatine retention pond this week. “This is tough. This is so tough,” said Ivy. “I never imagined having to bury my...
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022
The Great Chicago Light Fight is back! Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.
Ukrainian Family Celebrates Thanksgiving for First Time in the United States
This Thanksgiving, some Ukranian families in the Chicago area will be celebrating the cherished American tradition for the first time, as they start a new life in the United States. The Chekhotskyi family is one of them. They arrived in Chicago back in July after leaving everything behind in their...
Dramatic Video Shows Illinois Police Rescue Child from Icy Pond
If you've never learned the lesson that you don't play on an icy pond, this should be a teachable moment. There's new dramatic video showing Illinois police rescuing a child and an adult that tried to save them from a frozen pond. There are actually multiple reports from different locations...
