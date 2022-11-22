Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022Uncovering FloridaFlorida State
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
villages-news.com
75-year-old Villager sentenced to 90 days in jail after violating probation
A 75-year-old Villager has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after violating her probation. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, has been behind bars since Sept. 21 at the Sumter County Detention Center. Chandler was sentenced Nov. 17 to...
Marion County inmate dies after being uncooperative during routine cell inspection, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate at Marion County Jail died early Friday morning after he refused to cooperate with a routine jail cell inspection, according to the sheriff’s office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies arrived to the jail around 7 a.m. in response...
Deputies: Marion County inmate dead after 6 deputies try to subdue him
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate is dead after efforts to place him in handcuffs quickly escalated into violence at the Marion County Jail Friday morning. At approximately 7 a.m. this morning, The Marion County Sheriff's Office says several detention deputies responded to an incident involving inmate Scott Whitley III, 46.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after allegedly stealing over 150 gallons of fuel from 7-Eleven
A 46-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing over 150 gallons of fuel from a 7-Eleven in Ocala. On Monday, November 21, an MCSO Property Crimes detective responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5670 SW College Road in Ocala in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the detective made contact with an MCSO deputy who advised that a male suspect, identified as Michel Castillo Gelis, was detained in a patrol vehicle.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged
A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of pushing woman, destroying home during argument over marijuana plants
A 42-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of forcefully pushing a woman and destroying the interior of a Marion County residence during an argument over marijuana plants. On Thursday, November 17, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal made contact with the female victim at the MCSO Silver...
ormondbeachobserver.com
OBPD searches for suspect in domestic stabbing
Officers with the Ormond Beach Police Department are searching for a 39-year-old suspect in a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to police, at around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, and found a male victim with stab wounds. He was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, and his condition is considered to be non-life threatening.
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested after brawl with jealous beau who hit her with breakfast sandwich
A Leesburg woman was arrested after a brawl with her jealous beau who hit her with a breakfast sandwich. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Sunday to the 1200 block of Pine Island Drive when 39-year-old Jennifer Louise Reccoppa called 911 to report an attack. Reccoppa said she...
villages-news.com
BMW driver apprehended with drugs after swerving all over roadway
The driver of a BMW was apprehended with drugs after swerving all over a roadway in Wildwood. Joseph Antony Gootee, 34, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of the black BMW sedan at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday westbound on State Road 44 when his swerving vehicle was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. The BMW turned north onto County Road 475 and a traffic stop was initiated at County Road 475 and County Road 231.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police chase down suspect in stolen car
Lady Lake police chased down a suspect in a stolen car who fled on foot after ditching the vehicle. Joshua David Harmon, 44, of Winter Garden, was driving the white 2014 Chevy Impala at about 11 p.m. Tuesday when it was spotted by an officer on Longview Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle had been snatched from the nearby Sunoco gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Suspect engages in standoff with Orange County deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has been arrested after a standoff Friday morning, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the incident happened near Chickasaw Trail and Turkey Drive. Deputies said they had approached a sexual battery suspect at a home near Pigeon Circle around 3 a.m.,...
villages-news.com
Villager locks herself in bathroom and dials 911 to escape attack
A Villager locked herself in her bathroom and dialed 911 to escape an attack in her home. The woman arrived about 2:30 p.m. this past Sunday at her home on Del Toro Drive in the Village of Del Mar and began to unload groceries, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Nicholas Basil Ricci, 30, who also lives at the home, began to help her, but she noticed his “attitude was off.”
ocala-news.com
MCSO arrests Ocala man after finding stolen gun, drugs inside vehicle during traffic stop
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ocala man after a stolen firearm, fentanyl, and cocaine were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound on Baseline Road, near NE 7th Street, at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy observed that the driver, later identified as Steven Montanez, was “unable to properly maintain lanes,” according to the MCSO report.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office investigating shooting in Crystal River
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating an early morning shoot Friday at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River. Deputies arrived on scene around 5:15 a.m. Friday. An adult male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was trauma alerted to a hospital, a CCSO spokeswoman said. An adult female suspect was detained on scene.
Citrus County Chronicle
Traffic stops end in drug arrests
Recent routine traffic stops by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office are leaving drivers facing more serious drug charges. Alfred John Skaggs, 59, of Floral City, was arrested on Nov. 19 in Floral City after a CCSO deputy saw that Skaggs’ vehicle passenger taillight was broken and emitting only a white light, according to his arrest report.
Citrus County Chronicle
Run in at local eatery turns violent; two arrested
Tensions boiled over last Saturday at the Boil Yard in Crystal River and now two people are facing felony charges in which one person allegedly used a firearm to strike one person repeatedly in the head. William E. Hunter, 50, of Crystal River, was arrested and charged with one count...
46-Year-Old Dover Woman Killed Walking On SR-60
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old Dover woman has died in a crash that happened just before 8:00 pm on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling westbound on SR-60, east of North St. Cloud Avenue, when the Dover woman walked into
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County 21-year-old killed in deadly Thanksgiving day motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old died on Thanksgiving after he was struck by a car at a Seminole County intersection. FHP said the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday when a Mazda was traveling southbound on Bird Lane approaching an intersection of East Lake Drive near the Casselberry area.
WESH
Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
villages-news.com
Man from Colombia arrested after caught behind wheel without license
A man from Colombia was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel without a driver’s license. Delwin Wadid Machado-Gutierrez, 32, who lives at Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was driving a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe at 8:02 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was stopped by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who had discovered that the vehicle’s registered owner does not have a license.
Comments / 1