ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
swlexledger.com

Batesburg-Leesville and Lexington County firefighters make difference at Valley Protein near Ward

Ward, SC 11/15/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Fire crews from the Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department and the Lexington County Fire Service provided a major level of assistance at a large fire that occurred at Valley Proteins on Thanksgiving Day. Valley Proteins is a rendering facility that collects used grease from restaurants for recycling among other things. The facility is located near Ward, SC in Saluda County on Valpro Road.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant

WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
WARD, SC
coladaily.com

Chick-fil-A Supply facility to bring 165 new jobs to West Columbia

Chick-fil-A announced Monday plans to establish its newest Chick-fil-A Supply distribution center in Lexington County. The company’s $80 million investment will be located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia and, according to the company, create 165 new jobs. Operations are expected to begin in 2024, and the...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire causes significant damage to rendering plant in Saluda County

WARD, S.C. — Crews were on the scene throughout the night following a Thanksgiving day fire that caused significant damage at a Saluda County rendering plant. According to Josh Morton with Saluda County Emergency Management, the fire was called in around 2:15 p.m. as a structure fire at Valley Proteins - which is located on Valpro Road in the Ward community.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lanes Blocked on I-26E near Chapin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lanes are blocked due to traffic congestion and a crash on I-26 eastbound near Chapin SC at 91 mile marker, officials say. SC Department of Transportation says the right lane is closed. Drive carefully or seek an alternative route around that area.
CHAPIN, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to farm fire on Banks Mill Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken Fire Department responded to a farm fire Wednesday on Banks Mill Road. According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, the call came in at 11:18 a.m. A combine was on fire in the middle of a cotton field. Aiken...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Volunteers prepare for Aiken One Table event

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken One Table volunteers were hard at work Wednesday afternoon. They’re getting the turkey and all the fixings ready for Thursday’s meal. They’re expecting more than 200 people. If you want to bring food, they ask that it is ready to serve. The...
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant left one person injured. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a man in a photograph Wednesday. Investigators said a woman was hurt during an altercation at Cici’s Pizza in Sandhills. RCSD said the dispute was over parking.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WACH) --- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta, Georgia man. North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officers responded to Riverview Park Wednesday night after a car was found down an embankment. Officers say the driver of the vehicle was...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Final Results | Sumter County, Saluda County runoff elections

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The final results are in for a group of unresolved Midlands elections that went to runoffs. The contests were in Saluda and Sumter Counties. Five races had to go to a runoff in Sumter after the November 8 election, while just one did in Saluda. There were no runoffs in the other Midlands counties.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sharing stories of homelessness in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — November has been recognized as Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month in Orangeburg. The Samaritan House in Orangeburg highlighted the stories of some of its residents who are working toward getting back on their feet. The Samaritan House helps house the unhoused. Resident Bruce Smalls says he's...
ORANGEBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy