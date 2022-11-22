ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Lizzo Teases “Special (Remix)” With SZA

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

The conclusion of Lizzo ’s 2022 Special Tour was nothing short of spectacular. The first night included a Cardi B pop-up for a live rendition of their collaboration, “Rumors,” and Missy Elliott joined the Emmy winner onstage later for an endearing moment of their own.

The following night, SZA was the sole surprise guest and for the first time, she and Lizzo performed the forthcoming “Special (Remix).” Though the record wasn’t explicitly confirmed, the release was teased on social media after the concert. The certified Bop star tweeted, “Something Special coming your way soon…” alongside a video of her and the CTRL artist . The performance is set to air during an upcoming concert special for HBO.

More from VIBE.com

After Lizzo shared more images from the impactful set, she dubbed it “SIZZO SUPREMACY” while SZA added , “No one like you on this earth and I’m so honored to call you my friend and SISTER love you more and more  each day !!!! we don’t deserve u.”

The news of the duet arrives ahead of SZA’s sophomore album , S.O.S., slated for release next month. The TDE First Lady is also set to return to the Saturday Night Live stage on Dec. 2.

“Can’t believe this is happening lmao,” wrote the “Shirt” singer on Instagram. “I plan on acting a f**king fool . See you soon New York.”

Latto will rejoin Lizzo for the second leg of the Special Tour in Spring 2023. In the meantime, fans can indulge in the Love, Lizzo documentary that follows the global sensation’s humble journey and dynamic rise to fame this Thursday (Nov. 24) on HBO Max.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Iggy Azalea Sells Masters And Publishing In 8-Figure Deal

Iggy Azalea has sold her entire masters and publishing catalog in an eight-figure deal to Domain Capital. The deal includes 100% of the Australian rapper’s share of hits including “Fancy” and “Problem.” It also allows for Azalea to earn future revenue on master recordings, Billboard reports. The mother of one is set to release new music in early 2023 under her own independent label, Bad Dreams, with an administration deal under Sony Music Publishing. More from VIBE.comCan Iggy Azalea Recapture Her "Fancy" Era? Tory Lanez Thinks SoIggy Azalea Sends Tory Lanez Lavish Cake Following 'Sorry 4 What' ReleaseNew Music Friday:...
Vibe

Jermaine Dupri Calls AMAs’ Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music

If the American Music Awards have shown Jermaine Dupri anything, he firmly believes that Black music is headed toward troubling times. On Sunday (Nov. 20), JD uploaded a reflective video of himself as he addressed the AMAs’ decision to cancel Chris Brown’s tribute performance to Michael Jackson.  Throughout the video, captioned “remember I told you,” JD is seen pacing in his home as he addresses his followers. He alerts them that if the AMAs can just cancel Chris’ performance, they’ve effectively canceled the anniversary celebration of the King of Pop’s most notable album.  More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris...
VIRGINIA STATE
Vibe

Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip

Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
Vibe

AMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris Brown Performance

The American Music Awards’ production company has responded to Chris Brown’s claims that they canceled his King of Pop tribute and performance.  Entertainment Tonight reports that on Monday (Nov. 21), Dick Clark Productions released a statement clarifying that Brown’s Michael Jackson tribute being canned was a decision based on differences of creative direction. More from VIBE.comKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris BrownCiara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal ClipJermaine Dupri Calls AMAs' Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music DCP also stated that the decision wasn’t based on anything the “Under...
VIRGINIA STATE
Vibe

Beyoncé‘s Next ’Renaissance’ Acts Rumored To Be Acoustic Version And Jay-Z Collaboration

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Act II and III albums may have had their artistic directions revealed. On Thursday (Nov. 17), Kyle Buchanan, a pop culture reporter for the New York Times, disclosed the information on his Twitter account amid the social media site undergoing a tumultuous takeover.  As a parting gift, the reporter stated he would give his followers a hint at what they could expect from Queen Bey’s upcoming bodies of work, divulging that Renaissance Act II and III would be vastly different than the first installment. More from VIBE.comDrake Ties Jay-Z For Most #1's On Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Albums ChartRihanna Requests Beyoncé To...
Vibe

Kelly Rowland Responds To Crowd Booing Chris Brown Win At 2022 American Music Awards

After Chris Brown’s category win was booed, Kelly Rowland took a moment to check the American Music Awards crowd. On Sunday (Nov. 20), Rowland took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to present the Favorite Male R&B Artist award at the 2022 ceremony. The competitive category was stacked with nominees including Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd.More from VIBE.comChris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson TributeStevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music AwardsLionel Richie Accepts Icon Award, Speaks To Young Artists At 2022 American Music Awards As she revealed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Kodak Black Isn’t Happy About Losing This American Music Awards Category

Kodak Black is the latest celebrity to voice their opinion about the controversy surrounding the 2022 American Music Awards. After the award show ceremony’s unexplained cancellation of Chris Brown’s surprise Michael Jackson tribute, the Miami native has now spoken out about being “snubbed” for the Favorite Hip-Hop Song category. Kodak’s popular single “Super Gremlin” was nominated in the category, but Future and Tem’s “Wait For U” snagged the award.More from VIBE.comBad Bunny, Beyoncé, And Drake Lead 2022 American Music Award NominationsCiara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal ClipKing Combs Surpasses Diddy On...
Vibe

Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Files Restraining Order Against Kobe-Obsessed Stalker

Natalia Bryant, the daughter of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, has sought the protection of law enforcement from a man who’s been accused of stalking her. According to TMZ, Natalia has filed a restraining order against Dwayne Kemp, whom she says has been harassing her for years on end. In docs obtained by the outlet, Natalia, 19, says that Kemp, 32, began contacting her when she was 17 and he was 30. Sources say the man believes that he and Natalia are in a romantic relationship and has shown up to her sorority house at USC, where she currently attends. Kemp...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute

Chris Brown has accused the American Music Awards of preventing him from taking the stage. The 33-year-old R&B singer shared video footage of a rehearsal on Instagram, alleging the run-through was for the 50th annual event. In his seven-minute clip upload, Brown is seen practicing choreography with a crew of dancers. The clip featured the Grammy Award-winning singer and his team dancing to his song “Under The Influence,”  before transitioning to Jackson’s “Beat It,” “Wanna Be Starting Somethin,” and “Thriller.”More from VIBE.comAkon Says Chris Brown's Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael JacksonJermaine Dupri Calls AMAs' Chris...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson

Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Missy Elliott Joins Anitta On Stage At The 2022 American Music Awards

Making her American Music Awards debut, Brazillian pop star Anitta called on Hip-Hop heavyweight Missy Elliott to get the job done. On Sunday night (Nov. 20), the 29-year-old entranced the audience in sleek all-black stagewear and stand-out sequin boots. Live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, Anitta began her performance with a seductive rendition of her viral track “Envolver.” The song earned the musician the Guinness World Record by making her the first Latin artist to reach number-one status on Spotify.More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott Immortalized With Madame Tussauds Wax FigureJID And Imagine Dragons Perform "Bones" And "Enemy" At 2022 AMAsKodak...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

YouTuber’s Bigoted “Boy” Prank On Boosie Badazz Gets Hands Put On Him

Boosie Badazz’s team had to set it off in a Walmart over the weekend due to a prank gone wrong. Controversial YouTuber and content creator who goes by the name “White Dolemite,” has had his viral and bigoted “boy” prank backfire on him. While shopping in Walmart, Boosie and three other men were approached by the older white prankster. White Dolemite then demanded the Louisiana rapper to pass him a food item from the shelf. More from VIBE.comTalib Kweli Accuses Kanye West Of Taking Advantage Of N.O.R.EKanye West "Doesn't Believe" In Being Labeled Anti-SemiticKanye West's 'Drink Champs' Interview Removed From Revolt...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Toni Braxton Reveals Which Rapper Wants Her To Sing At Their Wedding

Toni Braxton stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show for Wednesday’s episode (Nov. 23) and shared fun facts about Thanksgiving with the Braxton family and her professional life. The Grammy Award-winning artist explained how her large family would have virtual and in-person celebrations this fall holiday season. “We’ve already started cooking,” the “Un-Break My Heart” singer began. “The Braxton family starts two weeks out.” More from VIBE.comToni Braxton To Star In New Anthology Movies On LifetimeSoulja Boy Says He's Leaving Twitter To Start His Own Platform, Calls Out Elon MuskElon Musk's Twitter Takeover Causes Celebrities To Bow Out From App She...
Vibe

Blueface And Chrisean Rock’s Kai Cenat Stream Visit Gets Chaotic

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are regular hot topics on the Internet, though often not for good reason. The couple’s recent visit to Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream, unsurprisingly, became very chaotic. On Monday evening (Nov. 21), the couple joined the popular YouTuber on the latest episode of his content channel, but it quickly went downhill. At one point during their appearance, they forcibly removed the 20-year-old from his seat so the “Thotiana” artist could sit in it. More from VIBE.comBlueface Attempted Murder Charge Began With A Bad JokeBlueface Expected To Be Released On $50K Bail Following Attempted Murder ArrestChrisean Rock Reacts To...
Vibe

Joseph Sikora, Terrence J., T.I. And More Star In ‘Fear’ Trailer

Joseph Sikora, Terrence J., T.I., and more star in the trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller Fear. Set to be released in theaters on Jan. 27, the film finds a group of friends whose weekend vacation takes a dark turn. According to the official description, each friend is required to face their own worst fear one-by-one, thanks to a powerful force inside the historic hotel they have chosen for their excursion. In the trailer, the crew each take turns sharing their worst nightmares, unknowingly predicting their potential demise.More from VIBE.comThe Official 'Creed III" Movie Trailer Is Here: WatchT.I And...
Vibe

Lil Baby Performs “In A Minute” And “California Breeze” At 2022 American Music Awards

Lil Baby took to the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday evening (Nov. 20), delivering an engaging performance that left the crowd at the Microsoft Theater swaying while singing along with the Atlanta native. Surrounded by blue lights and engulfed in smoke, the 27-year-old opened his set with his hit single “In a Minute” while backed by a live band. Clad in a sweater, jeans, and draped in jewelry, the 4PF rapper runs through the track’s opening verse, rhyming, “Runnin’ up a silly check, stayin’ off the internet/ Share the stage with Billie Eilish, turnt at any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Saweetie Celebrates ‘The Single Life’ With Champion

Saweetie kicked off Champion’s inaugural hoodie swap with new music, officially ending her hiatus. As Champion’s first-ever Global Culture Consultant, the Bay Area Queen was the first to donate a used hoodie and score a new hoodie for free. As the inventor of the hoodie, the sportswear brand introduced the new sustainable effort in reverence of its history. Hoodies brought in by customers will be further donated to Refried Apparel to be recycled into new garments. Select Champion stores across the country offered this opportunity on Nov. 19.More from VIBE.comSaweetie Announces ‘The Single Life’ Project At Music Celebration ExperienceRoddy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Jim Jones Reveals Why He Feels New York Rap Is In “Last Place”

Jim Jones has spoken out on the lack of dominance and star power among New York rap artists, going as far as stating that the city is currently in last place in terms of its influence in Hip-Hop. The rapper recently made an appearance on Lobby Boyz groupmate Maino’s platform Kitchen Talk The Podcast to share his thoughts on the importance of their being an artists from the five boroughs that can capture the city’s full attention.More from VIBE.comEarn Your Leisure On Taking InvestFest Global, Partnering With Steve Harvey, And Merging Financial Literacy With Hip-HopJim Jones Teases Sharing More Details...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Vibe

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy