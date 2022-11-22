ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Files Restraining Order Against Kobe-Obsessed Stalker

By Preezy Brown
 3 days ago
Natalia Bryant, the daughter of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant , has sought the protection of law enforcement from a man who’s been accused of stalking her. According to TMZ , Natalia has filed a restraining order against Dwayne Kemp, whom she says has been harassing her for years on end.

In docs obtained by the outlet, Natalia, 19, says that Kemp, 32, began contacting her when she was 17 and he was 30. Sources say the man believes that he and Natalia are in a romantic relationship and has shown up to her sorority house at USC, where she currently attends. Kemp is also said to have shown up to Natalia’s classes at the Southern California campus and was seen roaming the halls of a building she was in. Kemp, who has texted Natalia on numerous occasions, has also made comments about impregnating her with a child who resembles her father.

Kemo is accused of sending Natalia a photo of Kobe via text, along with a message reading “Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… ‘Kobe.’” The alleged stalker reportedly has four prior arrests, including one for a gun charge. He is said to be an avid gun collector and is currently looking to purchase an AK-47 and a fully automatic Glock.

Natalia’s restraining order would require Kemp to stay at least 200 yards away from her, her home, her job, her school, her sorority house and her car. A judge has yet to file a ruling regarding the order of protection.

Natalia is the eldest daughter of the former Los Angeles Laker star, who passed away alongside his daughter and Natalia’s younger sister Gianna, and several others in a helicopter crash in 2020. The model spoke out about coping with the loss of her father and younger sibling in a 2021 in a cover story for Teen Vogue . “I love talking about my dad. It’s bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it’s sad for me.”

