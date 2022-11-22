Rockford woman charged in DUI crash that killed 50-year-old man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Kelsey Schaffer, 25, on drunk driving charges after she allegedly crashed into and killed 50-year-old Douglas Lieving at the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford Road on Tuesday.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at 3:55 a.m. on November 15th, between a Ford Edge, driven by the deceased victim, and an Acura RDX, driven by Schaffer.

Schaffer was released from the hospital on Tuesday and was taken into police custody. She has been charged with 2 counts of aggravated DUI involving death, and driving under the influence.

She is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.

