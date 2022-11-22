(Hinton News) - According to a statement from the Summers County Sheriff's Office, one or more individuals stole several items from the Christmas display at the Courthouse in Hinton. The statement also says some remaining items were damaged. The theft occurred during the "late hours of Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19." Anyone with information regarding the theft and damage is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office by calling 304-466-7111. Hinton News will provide any additional updates as they become available.

The post Items stolen from Christmas display in Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News .