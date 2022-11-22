ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

For USC, the path to a CFP berth is clear, if focus can shift quickly from UCLA to Notre Dame

By Ryan Kartje
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eP2mf_0jKTI4mk00

There were tears of joy and roars of elation, years worth of pent-up emotions all packed into one raucous, postgame celebration.

The realization seemed to sweep over USC ’s sideline all at once in the final seconds of its 48-45 victory over UCLA on Saturday: Not only would the rivalry win send the Trojans to the Pac-12 title game , but also the College Football Playoff , a goal that seemed entirely preposterous at this point last year, was now in play.

It was a lot to take in for a team that finished 4-8 last season.

“Competing for the College Football Playoff, it’s a unique experience for some of us old-heads here,” senior guard Justin Dedich said jokingly.

Now, to keep the party going, it’ll be up to those old-heads to make sure USC shakes off the impending emotional hangover in time.

There’s certainly no room for error over the next two weeks, not with No. 13 Notre Dame awaiting Saturday and the Pac-12 title game six days after that. Win those two games and the Trojans should qualify for the CFP.

New coach Lincoln Riley has been in this position plenty of times before, having led Oklahoma to the playoff in each of his first three seasons as coach. But for USC’s players, it’s a new experience, one they’re learning to deal with on the fly.

That much was clear at the start of practice Tuesday, when, “energy was lacking,” center Brett Neilon said.

“We picked it up,” Neilon said. “I think that’s going to be a key point for us. Block out all the outside distractions and focus on us.”

Kicker confidence

After missing two more kicks against UCLA, Denis Lynch is tied for the most missed field-goal attempts of any qualifying kicker in college football through 11 games this season. Still, Lincoln Riley said Tuesday that his confidence level in USC’s freshman kicker remains “very high.”

Lynch reaffirmed that belief just before the half Saturday, when he split the uprights on a 49-yarder, into the wind.

“If there’s a continuing problem, of course you’re going to address it or make adjustments. But we’ve got a lot of confidence in Denis,” Riley said. “I think Denis showed his confidence by coming back and nailing that one.”

Williams' return

A week after Jordan Addison got off to a slow start in his return from injury, fellow wideout Mario Williams was uncharacteristically quiet against UCLA.

He figured in for just 24 snaps and was targeted twice, one of which was dropped. Riley said he thought Williams played well, but “you could also see some rust.”

“He missed a month of ball, like Jordan had against Colorado,” Riley said. “That’s the value of those guys getting in there and getting the chance to play and get their feet back under them."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Alex Grinch comments on USC defensive criticism from CFP committee

USC was ranked No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. The Trojans sit a spot behind LSU, which has two losses. The College Football Playoff selection committee's chair, Boo Corrigan, said the committee felt LSU's wins over Alabama and Mississippi were stronger than the Trojans' best wins over UCLA and Oregon State and they wanted to see a stronger showing from USC's defense in future weeks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Lincoln Riley excited about direction of USC football program

USC sits at No. 6 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings. And with this week's game against Notre Dame, a win would leave the Trojans in a strong spot heading into championship weekend. But Notre Dame won't be easy prey for the Trojans, with the Fighting Irish coming in at 8-3 despite an 0-2 start to the season. USC coach Lincoln Riley said this week he believes USC is hitting its stride heading into its big game with Notre Dame.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Extends Offer to Transfer Edge

UCLA has extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher out of the University of Pennsylvania. Heimlicher is a graduate transfer, with one more year of eligibility remaining with COVID rules, having redshirted his first year in 2018. The 2023 football season would be his sixth year of college eligibility. He has offers from UNC Charlotte and Ohio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
actiontourguide.com

Where Should I Stop on a Road Trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles?

If you’re taking the I-5 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, then you shouldn’t stop anywhere except to get gas and food. We mean no disrespect to the Inland Empire, but it’s not exactly the most interesting part of the state. If you’re taking the Pacific Coast Highway, on the other hand, there are plenty of interesting places to stop, including beaches, idyllic small towns, and rugged seaside cliffs. The section of the PCH between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is the most beautiful and interesting part and should be highly represented in any Pacific Coast Highway road trip itinerary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
469K+
Followers
75K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy