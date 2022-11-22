ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, MD

Nottingham MD

Apartment fire reported in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon apartment fire in Rosedale. The fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on Parham Circle (21237). Units arrived to find smoke showing from a three-story apartment building, according to Baltimore County Breaking News. The blaze was quickly contained and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 people escape southeast Baltimore fire, say officials

BALITMORE (WBFF) — Four people escaped a fire this morning in southeast Baltimore and are now looking for a place to live, according to Baltimore City Fire Officials. Fire officials say the fire broke out about 8 a.m. in the 6500 block of St. Helena Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they say they found fire coming from the back of a 2-story home. There were four people inside and fire officials say they were able to get out on their own.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Fire Marshal investigates fire "intentionally" started at vacant building in Elkton

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that someone intentionally started in front of the door of a vacant building on Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.First responders learned that there was a fire at 255. S. Bridge Street in Elkton, Maryland, a few minutes after 7 p.m., authorities said.A passerby initially discovered the fire, fire officials said.Someone—or perhaps more than one person—"intentionally ignited a pillow and placed it next to the front door," according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.An Elkton police officer arrived at the vacant building before firefighters did and used a portable fire extinguisher to extinguish the flames, fire officials said. The estimated damage from the fire is roughly $50, authorities said.Anyone with information about the fire should call the fire marshal's Northeast Regional Office tip line at 410-386-3050, fire officials said.
ELKTON, MD
Nottingham MD

Crash with rescue reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Thursday afternoon crash in Middle River. The crash was reported at just after 12 p.m. in the area of Martin Boulevard at Riverton Road. Firefighters are attempting to free at least one person who is trapped in their vehicle,...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Nottingham MD

Intense two-alarm house fire in White Marsh leaves 1 dead

WHITE MARSH, MD—A woman died on Sunday in an intense, two-alarm townhouse fire in the White Marsh area. Crews were dispatched at around 3:45 a.m. to the unit block of Wolf Trap Court(21236) for a report of a dwelling fire involving a middle-of-group townhome. The first-arriving engine found the townhome fully involved with fire.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

'His heroic behavior is nothing new': 70-year-old rescues two from aftermath of Pigtown explosion

BALTIMORE -- Terry Bagley, a 70-year-old military veteran, is fighting for his life after rescuing a woman and a teenage girl from the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood.Bagley, who remains in critical condition, was walking by the home on Bayard Street in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday when a home exploded and went up in flames, a family member told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren."I want the story to be out there that a 70-year-old put his life on the line to save two people," Bagley's son said.The good Samaritan then rushed into action, helping a 16-year-old girl and a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Roadside fight reported on I-95 in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a reported brawl on Interstate 95 in White Marsh on Monday afternoon. At around 4 p.m., units responded to an incident involving a fight on the side of highway along northbound I-95 between White Marsh Boulevard and MD 152. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire...
WHITE MARSH, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Overnight road closures on I-95/I-695 in Baltimore County begins Nov. 28th

MARYLAND (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says they will begin shifting traffic lanes and installing work zone traffic barriers at the I-95/I-695 interchange in Arbutus, Baltimore County on Monday, November 28. The road work will help prepare for the rehabilitation of 10 bridges within...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Tractor-trailer accident causes massive delays on I-95 in both directions

KINGSVILLE, Md. — A tractor-trailer crashed across both sides of Interstate 95 in Baltimore County this morning, causing extended delays in both directions. According to officials, the accident happened on southbound I-95 right past the Mountain Road exit 74 and involved six vehicles, including the tractor-trailer. Delays are expected to be 6 miles in each direction.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed, two injured in I-95 hit-and-run in Harford County

BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured after a car struck them on I-95 in Harford County before fleeing the crash site, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to southbound I-95 near Aberdeen for a crash involving pedestrians around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say that 19-year-old Guiermo Che of Philadelphia was pronounced dead at the crash site.The two other victims were hospitalized in unknown condition, according to authorities. Investigators believe the three people were on the shoulder of the road putting gas into a vehicle when a white sedan, believed to be a 2013-2017...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

