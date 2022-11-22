BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that someone intentionally started in front of the door of a vacant building on Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.First responders learned that there was a fire at 255. S. Bridge Street in Elkton, Maryland, a few minutes after 7 p.m., authorities said.A passerby initially discovered the fire, fire officials said.Someone—or perhaps more than one person—"intentionally ignited a pillow and placed it next to the front door," according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.An Elkton police officer arrived at the vacant building before firefighters did and used a portable fire extinguisher to extinguish the flames, fire officials said. The estimated damage from the fire is roughly $50, authorities said.Anyone with information about the fire should call the fire marshal's Northeast Regional Office tip line at 410-386-3050, fire officials said.

ELKTON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO