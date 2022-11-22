Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nottingham MD
Apartment fire reported in Rosedale
ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon apartment fire in Rosedale. The fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on Parham Circle (21237). Units arrived to find smoke showing from a three-story apartment building, according to Baltimore County Breaking News. The blaze was quickly contained and...
Four people displaced following house fire in Southeast Baltimore
Four people are displaced from their home following a house fire in Southeast Baltimore Friday. It all started around 8:00 a.m. when crews responded to the 6500 block of St. Helena Avenue.
4 people escape southeast Baltimore fire, say officials
BALITMORE (WBFF) — Four people escaped a fire this morning in southeast Baltimore and are now looking for a place to live, according to Baltimore City Fire Officials. Fire officials say the fire broke out about 8 a.m. in the 6500 block of St. Helena Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they say they found fire coming from the back of a 2-story home. There were four people inside and fire officials say they were able to get out on their own.
Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
Maryland Fire Marshal investigates fire "intentionally" started at vacant building in Elkton
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that someone intentionally started in front of the door of a vacant building on Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.First responders learned that there was a fire at 255. S. Bridge Street in Elkton, Maryland, a few minutes after 7 p.m., authorities said.A passerby initially discovered the fire, fire officials said.Someone—or perhaps more than one person—"intentionally ignited a pillow and placed it next to the front door," according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.An Elkton police officer arrived at the vacant building before firefighters did and used a portable fire extinguisher to extinguish the flames, fire officials said. The estimated damage from the fire is roughly $50, authorities said.Anyone with information about the fire should call the fire marshal's Northeast Regional Office tip line at 410-386-3050, fire officials said.
Nottingham MD
Crash with rescue reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Thursday afternoon crash in Middle River. The crash was reported at just after 12 p.m. in the area of Martin Boulevard at Riverton Road. Firefighters are attempting to free at least one person who is trapped in their vehicle,...
Man pinned between cars in Northeast DC dies at hospital
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man who was on foot in Northeast Friday afternoon died after he was pinned between two vehicles. DC Fire and EMS tweeted about the situation at 2:40 p.m. The tweet said the person was pinned temporarily in the 900 block of K St. NE. Medics took him to the […]
After Pigtown explosion, neighbor finds out his home was robbed
Officials responded to an explosion in a neighborhood in Pigtown Tuesday that left a teenager, woman and man in serious condition.
Nottingham MD
Intense two-alarm house fire in White Marsh leaves 1 dead
WHITE MARSH, MD—A woman died on Sunday in an intense, two-alarm townhouse fire in the White Marsh area. Crews were dispatched at around 3:45 a.m. to the unit block of Wolf Trap Court(21236) for a report of a dwelling fire involving a middle-of-group townhome. The first-arriving engine found the townhome fully involved with fire.
Two injured in six-vehicle crash with flipped tractor trailer on I-95 south in Kingsville
BALTIMORE -- Two people were injured after a tractor-trailer crashed and overturned Wednesday morning on I-95 south in Kingsville, Maryland state police said. Investigators believe the tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 when the driver lost control and overturned around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Five other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Upperco Volunteer Fire Co. light display, train garden opens for the holidays
UPPERCO, Md. — Months of preparation, love and care are coming to fruition at the Upperco Volunteer Fire Co. The Yuletide Village opened Friday night with a half-mile-long drive through light display and an indoor train garden, all set up by volunteer firefighters and their families. "A lot of...
'His heroic behavior is nothing new': 70-year-old rescues two from aftermath of Pigtown explosion
BALTIMORE -- Terry Bagley, a 70-year-old military veteran, is fighting for his life after rescuing a woman and a teenage girl from the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood.Bagley, who remains in critical condition, was walking by the home on Bayard Street in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday when a home exploded and went up in flames, a family member told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren."I want the story to be out there that a 70-year-old put his life on the line to save two people," Bagley's son said.The good Samaritan then rushed into action, helping a 16-year-old girl and a...
3 left in critical condition after house explosion in Pigtown
Three people are left in critical condition after a house exploded and collapsed in Pigtown Tuesday afternoon.
Nottingham MD
Roadside fight reported on I-95 in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a reported brawl on Interstate 95 in White Marsh on Monday afternoon. At around 4 p.m., units responded to an incident involving a fight on the side of highway along northbound I-95 between White Marsh Boulevard and MD 152. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire...
Overnight road closures on I-95/I-695 in Baltimore County begins Nov. 28th
MARYLAND (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says they will begin shifting traffic lanes and installing work zone traffic barriers at the I-95/I-695 interchange in Arbutus, Baltimore County on Monday, November 28. The road work will help prepare for the rehabilitation of 10 bridges within...
Tractor-trailer accident causes massive delays on I-95 in both directions
KINGSVILLE, Md. — A tractor-trailer crashed across both sides of Interstate 95 in Baltimore County this morning, causing extended delays in both directions. According to officials, the accident happened on southbound I-95 right past the Mountain Road exit 74 and involved six vehicles, including the tractor-trailer. Delays are expected to be 6 miles in each direction.
Man killed, two injured in I-95 hit-and-run in Harford County
BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured after a car struck them on I-95 in Harford County before fleeing the crash site, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to southbound I-95 near Aberdeen for a crash involving pedestrians around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say that 19-year-old Guiermo Che of Philadelphia was pronounced dead at the crash site.The two other victims were hospitalized in unknown condition, according to authorities. Investigators believe the three people were on the shoulder of the road putting gas into a vehicle when a white sedan, believed to be a 2013-2017...
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
3 people "seriously injured" after building explosion in Baltimore
Fire chief Roman Clark said two women who were inside a home are among the injured. He said a man who rushed to help those women -- is also in the hospital now.
Gunman sought in Middle River double shooting
Police are still seeking a gunman after a double shooting in Middle River on Monday, and they are assuring residents that it wasn't random.
