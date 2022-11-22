ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. City Council passes law to give retail workers with erratic hours more stability

By Dakota Smith
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXwRA_0jKTHeFK00
L.A. City Council President Paul Krekorian speaks during Tuesday's meeting, where the council approved a new law that will require larger retailers to give workers at least two weeks' notice of the days and hours they are scheduled to work. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday passed a new law that requires large retailers to give employees their work schedule at least two weeks in advance — a move designed to give laborers more certainty about their hours.

The law, known as the Fair Work Week ordinance, also requires businesses to give workers at least 10 hours' rest between shifts or provide extra pay for that work.

Software used by retail stores can predict consumer demand, allowing employers to boost or pare back on staff. But that can mean erratic schedules for workers, labor leaders and activists say.

The new law was pushed by the labor-aligned group Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy, or LAANE, and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. San Francisco, Seattle, New York and other cities have passed similar measures.

Heidy Lopez, who works at a Food 4 Less grocery store in Canoga Park, said that her work schedule "changes all the time," making it difficult to be able to plan her week.

She's also had instances where she worked late and had to be back at the store by 6 a.m.— a practice of “clopening,” in which workers close a store late at night and return again in the morning to open it.

At one point, the 37-year-old was working full time at Food 4 Less, but switched to part time when her boss told her that she may need to come in on the weekends.

Stuart Waldman, president of the Valley Industry and Commerce Assn., was among those who criticized the new law. He predicted it would hurt employers because they could face penalties if a worker needs an unexpected day off, for example.

"This ordinance is a one-size-fits-all approach that was rushed through without any debate or economic analysis," Waldman said. "This is an example of how not to legislate."

The City Council voted in 2019 to draft the law, but passage of the final ordinance was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the council's push for grocery chains to give so-called "hero pay" to their workers.

A UCLA study released in 2018 found that 8 in 10 retail workers have fluctuating workweeks over which they have no control. Approximately 77% of retail workers receive less than one week's notice of their schedules or changes to their schedule, the study found.

Labor activists and other supporters argue the unpredictability of work schedules makes caring for children, elderly parents and attending classes more difficult and leads to financial insecurity.

City Councilmember Curren Price said some 70,000 workers in L.A. would be affected by the law. Many of them are people of color, women and heads of household, he said.

"As we enter the holiday shopping season we are reminded of our responsibility to support and protect our retail and grocery workers, many of whom have been on the frontlines throughout this pandemic," Price told his colleagues at Tuesday's meeting.

Alaina Pangelina, 33, worked at retail clothing giant H&M until 2020. She said she would be scheduled for 40 hours of work during some weeks. Other weeks, her schedule dropped to 19 hours, she said.

Pangelina said she also saw workers called in unexpectedly who had to pay for an overnight nurse to care for elderly parents who couldn't be left alone.

"We want to work, and we want to work more," she said. But the unpredictability of work hours "really impacts workers’ lives," she said.

Under the law, an employer must provide each new employee a "written good-faith estimate of the employee’s work schedule."

Retailers must also provide an employee with "written notice of the employee’s work schedule at least 14 calendar days before the start of the work period."

The law also requires an employer, before hiring a new employee or using a contractor, temporary service or staffing agency, shall first offer the work to qualified, current employees.

The law would apply to retail businesses in Los Angeles with at least 300 employees worldwide, which includes chains such as Target, Ralphs and Home Depot.

Employers who violate the law, which will go into effect in April, could be assessed penalties of up to $50 a day.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 27

Ray
3d ago

The stores do this so workers won’t find a part time job. They try to control their employees lives both on and off the job.

Reply
5
guess
3d ago

What a relief for workers! If you’ve never worked retail before you may not understand

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside

For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
proclaimerscv.com

California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200

In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Emergency vouchers: Underused shortcut to housing to end soon

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A COVID-era shortcut helping people avoid years of waiting to get into housing could disappear soon while it’s still vastly underutilized locally. Similar to housing choice vouchers, also called Section 8, these emergency housing vouchers come out of more than $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is an option that, in some cities — Long Beach being one of them — does not have a wait list.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Victim in Fatal Stabbing Found at Downtown LA Metro Train Stop

A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning at a Metro train station near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles. Police responded at about 1 a.m. to the area near Fifth and Hill streets where they found the man suffering from stab wounds on the train platform. He died at a hospital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles, Orange County bomb squads fish out torpedo from ocean

Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange county sheriff’s departments assisted the United States Navy in recovering a torpedo that was spotted several miles off the coast of Southern California. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau received a call regarding a suspicious device floating in the water. A boater spotted […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Beat: Rick Caruso for Homelessness Czar

We have a new mayor, Karen Bass, and a new CD11 city council member, Traci Park. The work now begins in earnest. Homelessness is Issue No. 1. As people debate the causes and cures for homelessness, it’s easy to get lost in the weeds. The system is too complex,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs

LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
SANTA ANA, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Karen Bass’ Victory as LA’s New Mayor Was a Referendum on Division

The Los Angeles mayoral race this year contrasted two different viewpoints and, most importantly, two different approaches on what the future of LA should be. It garnered national attention compared to past elections, and the angst across the city was palpable as Election Day loomed. Angelenos were exposed to a barrage of political ads on TV, social media – everywhere you can imagine. They were dominated by candidate Rick Caruso, a wealthy real estate developer who tried to buy his way into City Hall, spending $100 million of his own money.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot

An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

OC pharmacist convicted in $11M fraud scheme

A licensed Orange County pharmacist faces sentencing in April for her role in a health care fraud scheme that authorities said bilked the U.S. military's health care plan out of more than $11 million, prosecutors announced today. Sandy Mai Trang Nguyen, 42, of Irvine, was convicted Tuesday in Los Angeles of 21 counts of health care fraud, and one count of obstruction of a federal audit, according to the Department of Justice. Prosecutors said the scheme involved the filling of more than 1,000 bogus prescriptions for compounded medications at the expense of the Tricare health care plan. Nguyen faces up to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
469K+
Followers
75K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy