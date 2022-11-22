ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

WKRC

Toledo beats Northern Kentucky 82-69

ESTERO, Fla. (AP/WKRC) - Setric Millner Jr.'s 22 points helped Toledo defeat Northern Kentucky 82-69 on Wednesday. The Norse lost all three games at the Florida tournament. Millner also had 13 rebounds for the Rockets (4-2). Rayj Dennis scored 13 points and added eight assists. Dante Maddox Jr. was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WKRC

Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opens for holiday season

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opened for the holiday season. It is a German Christmas market that offers seasonal items, food, and drinks, as well as light and music shows. It is located in Smale Riverfront Park just outside the Moerlein Lager House.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Many run Thanksgiving Day Race as a family tradition

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – One of Cincinnati’s oldest traditions brought thousands of runners downtown. The 113th Thanksgiving Day Run is a family tradition for many that dates back decades. “Every year when we grew up, even my grandmother ran, so we’re excited to keep it going with the next...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati man killed in semi crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – A Cincinnati man was killed when he crashed his semi outside of Lima on Wednesday afternoon. Thomas J. Sajna reportedly drove his semi off the side of I-75 in Perry Township and struck a bridge overpass support. The 50-year-old passed away at a nearby hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Shoppers carry on Black Friday tradition in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The unofficial start of the holiday shopping season has begun. Kenwood Mall was one of the busiest places to be on Black Friday in the Tri-State. “We love it. We don’t mind the crowds or anything. We just enjoy it. You know, it’s just part of the season,” said Kay Rowland, who was out shopping with her granddaughters, Maci and Zoe.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Big West Side family celebrates 50 years of Turkey Bowl tradition

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Football is the secret ingredient for one West Side family every Thanksgiving. The Mazzas have kept their Turkey Bowl tradition going for half a century. The family is so big, they can't have Thanksgiving in the same place, so this is their way of spending it all together.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Townhome fire in Hartwell causes over $80K in damages

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A fire inside a townhome in Hartwell caused extensive damage Thursday. Emergency units were called to the scene on Meyers Drive near Compton Road around 5 p.m. They say smoke was coming from the second floor windows of the townhome. Within 10 minutes, they were able...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 1 injured after head on crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon. Ohio State Highway Patrol says John Cornelius, 70, was driving east on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road at 4 p.m. when he drove left of center and struck another car head on. Cornelius was pronounced dead at...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 2 critically injured after Newport fire

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A structure fire killed one person and left two others in critical condition. Newport Fire was called to Overton Street Thursday at 6:41 p.m. Officials say that a family of three was involved. The father and adult daughter were taken to UC in critical condition, and the mother died.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Fire breaks out in family of four's Hamilton home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A family of four had to leave their home on Thanksgiving after a fire. Emergency units were called to the scene on Cereal Avenue near Eaten Avenue in the afternoon. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen, causing a lot of smoke damage. Fortunately, no one...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Light Up the Square ushers in the holidays

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – It’s another tradition to usher in the holiday season. ProLink Staffing’s Light Up the Square presented by Macy’s lit up Fountain Square Friday night. The ceremony showed a 45-foot Concolor-Fir from Medina, Ohio lighting up to mark the holidays. "This tree is the...
CINCINNATI, OH

