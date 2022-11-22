Read full article on original website
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
A Florida doctor utilizes laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during surgeries.EddyEvonAnonymousNaples, FL
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
WKRC
Toledo beats Northern Kentucky 82-69
ESTERO, Fla. (AP/WKRC) - Setric Millner Jr.'s 22 points helped Toledo defeat Northern Kentucky 82-69 on Wednesday. The Norse lost all three games at the Florida tournament. Millner also had 13 rebounds for the Rockets (4-2). Rayj Dennis scored 13 points and added eight assists. Dante Maddox Jr. was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.
WKRC
DeJulius leads Cincinnati past winless Louisville for 7th place in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - David DeJulius hit a 3-pointer from just inside midcourt at the halftime buzzer to give Cincinnati the lead and finished with 26 points for the Bearcats, who beat winless Louisville 81-62 Wednesday to take seventh place at the Maui Invitational. Louisville had taken a 30-28 lead...
WKRC
Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opens for holiday season
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opened for the holiday season. It is a German Christmas market that offers seasonal items, food, and drinks, as well as light and music shows. It is located in Smale Riverfront Park just outside the Moerlein Lager House.
WKRC
Many run Thanksgiving Day Race as a family tradition
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – One of Cincinnati’s oldest traditions brought thousands of runners downtown. The 113th Thanksgiving Day Run is a family tradition for many that dates back decades. “Every year when we grew up, even my grandmother ran, so we’re excited to keep it going with the next...
WKRC
Cincinnati man killed in semi crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – A Cincinnati man was killed when he crashed his semi outside of Lima on Wednesday afternoon. Thomas J. Sajna reportedly drove his semi off the side of I-75 in Perry Township and struck a bridge overpass support. The 50-year-old passed away at a nearby hospital.
WKRC
Shoppers carry on Black Friday tradition in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The unofficial start of the holiday shopping season has begun. Kenwood Mall was one of the busiest places to be on Black Friday in the Tri-State. “We love it. We don’t mind the crowds or anything. We just enjoy it. You know, it’s just part of the season,” said Kay Rowland, who was out shopping with her granddaughters, Maci and Zoe.
WKRC
Big West Side family celebrates 50 years of Turkey Bowl tradition
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Football is the secret ingredient for one West Side family every Thanksgiving. The Mazzas have kept their Turkey Bowl tradition going for half a century. The family is so big, they can't have Thanksgiving in the same place, so this is their way of spending it all together.
WKRC
Despite higher costs, near-record number of people expected to travel for Thanksgiving
MONROE, Ohio (WKRC) - The day before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day for the holiday. Drivers from all over are hitting the road. That's despite higher prices at the pump than there were a year before, and increased costs pretty much everywhere else, as well. Dana Rusnak and her...
WKRC
Medical pioneer, former Hamilton County coroner, Dr. O'dell Owens dead at 74
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Hamilton County coroner, Cincinnati State president, and fertility expert Dr. O'dell Owens has died. Current coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco said Dr. Owens died on the way to the hospital after suffering a heart attack just after noon Wednesday. He was elected to the office of Hamilton...
WKRC
4-year-old girl hit by car yards from spot where 4-year-old boy was hit
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – One mother is grateful for her four-year-old daughter’s life this Thanksgiving after her daughter by hit by a car. "I'm thankful that my baby's still here,” said Lavaya Mayberry. Mayberry’s daughter, Laya, was hit one week earlier outside her grandmother’s Avondale apartment.
WKRC
Townhome fire in Hartwell causes over $80K in damages
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A fire inside a townhome in Hartwell caused extensive damage Thursday. Emergency units were called to the scene on Meyers Drive near Compton Road around 5 p.m. They say smoke was coming from the second floor windows of the townhome. Within 10 minutes, they were able...
WKRC
$50 turns into $1 million prize for woman who played new Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A $50 investment into a lottery ticket made a Dry Ridge woman a $1 million winner. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, was cashing in one lottery ticket at the Crittenden Fastlane and used those winnings to buy another. "After I won thirty dollars...
WKRC
Man accused of leading police on highway chase arrested 1 year later
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nearly one year after allegedly leading police on a wild chase, a Maineville man is in custody Thursday night. Police say an officer tried to stop Steven Kile, 25, on US 42 at I-275 in Sharonville in November 2021 because he had a felony warrant out of Warren County.
WKRC
1 dead, 1 injured after head on crash in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon. Ohio State Highway Patrol says John Cornelius, 70, was driving east on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road at 4 p.m. when he drove left of center and struck another car head on. Cornelius was pronounced dead at...
WKRC
Fall Feast feeds hundreds in need, provides medical screenings and coats this Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The annual Fall Feast is at the Duke Energy Center on Thursday, and anyone looking for a free, warm Thanksgiving meal is invited to attend. The doors opened at 10:00 a.m. and the event goes until 2:00 p.m. Guests were lined up hours before doors opened, James Holloway was one of them.
WKRC
Boy who had organs stolen by human traffickers is now receiving care in Dayton
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It’s a story so horrific it’s hard to believe – a boy’s organs were stolen by human traffickers. The shocking story started with a family fleeing persecution in Northeast Africa. They found freedom in the US and eventually moved to Cincinnati. The boy,...
WKRC
1 dead, 2 critically injured after Newport fire
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A structure fire killed one person and left two others in critical condition. Newport Fire was called to Overton Street Thursday at 6:41 p.m. Officials say that a family of three was involved. The father and adult daughter were taken to UC in critical condition, and the mother died.
WKRC
Fire breaks out in family of four's Hamilton home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A family of four had to leave their home on Thanksgiving after a fire. Emergency units were called to the scene on Cereal Avenue near Eaten Avenue in the afternoon. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen, causing a lot of smoke damage. Fortunately, no one...
WKRC
Kings Island's Winterfest opens, promises a magical experience for the family
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) – Kings Island’s Winterfest returns with tons of activities for the whole family. This year’s layout boasts 11 winter wonderlands and five million lights that are sure to impress. Guests also have a chance to enjoy tasty treats, visit Santa Claus, decorate cookies with...
WKRC
Light Up the Square ushers in the holidays
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – It’s another tradition to usher in the holiday season. ProLink Staffing’s Light Up the Square presented by Macy’s lit up Fountain Square Friday night. The ceremony showed a 45-foot Concolor-Fir from Medina, Ohio lighting up to mark the holidays. "This tree is the...
