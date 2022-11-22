ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
American Songwriter

Morrissey Releases New Song From Recently Delayed Album, Cancels Two More U.S. Tour Dates

Just because the release of his upcoming album has been delayed, doesn’t mean we can’t get a taste of Morrissey’s latest project. The former Smiths frontman recently dropped “Rebel Without Applause” less than two weeks after the news that his 14th solo album, Bonfire of Teenagers, will no longer be released in February 2023 as planned. The single is his first in three years and is the first official glimpse into the long-awaited record.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SFGate

Irene Cara, ‘Fame’ Star and ‘Flashdance’ Singer, Dead at 63

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning star of Fame and the chart-topping singer of “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died at the age of 63. Cara died Friday at her home in Florida, her publicist Judith A. Moore announced on Twitter. Her cause of death is “currently unknown and will be released when information is available.”
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

India-France-Norway Project ‘Solo’ Gets CNC Funding, ‘The Silent Echo’ Sets France Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian filmmaker Suman Sen’s “Eka” (“Solo”) has been granted funding from the Aide aux Cinémas du Monde, a fund operated by France’s national film board (CNC). The project, Sen’s feature debut, was part of the 2019 Film Bazaar coproduction market. Producers on the India-France-Norway coproduction include Dominique Welinksi of DW, Bijon and Arifur Rahman of Goopy Bagha Productions along with Sen’s company Fickle Formula. Sen, Welinski and Bijon attended the recently concluded 2022 edition of Film Bazaar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy