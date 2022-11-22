Just because the release of his upcoming album has been delayed, doesn’t mean we can’t get a taste of Morrissey’s latest project. The former Smiths frontman recently dropped “Rebel Without Applause” less than two weeks after the news that his 14th solo album, Bonfire of Teenagers, will no longer be released in February 2023 as planned. The single is his first in three years and is the first official glimpse into the long-awaited record.

