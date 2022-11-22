ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

Experts urge Lawrence tenants to seek legal advice as federal funding ends

By Courtney Crown
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IO8Z1_0jKTHEUY00

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Tenants in at least one apartment complex will soon pay significantly more in rent for their current apartment or move out. The Canterbury House Apartments is no longer receiving certain government funds which means residents will have to soon make a difficult decision.

Theresa Anderson has lived here at the complex for four years.

“I said I’ve been here all this time why would they do this to me,” Anderson said.

As of January 1, the Canterbury House Apartments is no longer a part of the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program. Now, the company that owns the complex is giving tenants with Section 8 vouchers or living in tax credit units a choice to stay and pay significantly higher rent or take around $3,000 to get out of their leases early and move.

“If I take the offer, she said they would give me the money it would be 45 days I would have to be out of the apartment,” Anderson said.

The impacted tenants received notices on November 18 they needed to make a decision by November 22. Today, Kittle Property Group Inc. sent new letters explaining to residents they made a clerical error and renters have until December 22 to make a decision.

If the tenants stay, their rent will increase to full market value by Jan. 1, 2025.

Attorneys explain once the landlord or property owner is no longer in the LIHTC program, they are allowed to move all of the units to market rate rental prices.

“If the program is ended in a proper way, there’s really not much that stops a property from raising a rent as much as they want if they’re not under any other restriction,” said Andrew Thomas, a housing resource attorney with Indiana Legal Services.

Thomas spoke generally about the topic of LIHTC. He also advised any low-income renter to seek legal advice from advocates like Indiana Legal Services.

“If you are confused about that or you think there’s a problem, there are resources available to folks to have that sort of thing reviewed,” Thomas said.

Contacting legal help for tenants

Indiana Legal Services : 844-243-8570

Pro Bono Indiana

Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic : 317-429-4131

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 6

Sheila Ingram
3d ago

If they no longer wanna take low income vouchers they have that right!. But what is bad is that they didn't give enough notice to the tenants. It takes time to find a new place to rent. And plus it's holiday time. Not a good time to be worried about having to move

Reply(1)
3
Rhonda Smiley
2d ago

The owners are greedy and should be ashamed of doing that to those people.No compassion or consideration for what these people are facing due to their selfishness.They could have at least not raised the rent as high as they did.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

New government rules allow students with debt to file for bankruptcy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Justice recently released new guidelines to make it easier for some people with student loan debt to file for bankruptcy. The change in the rules applies to people with only federal student loans. Mark Zuckerberg, a bankruptcy attorney in Indianapolis, told News...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Local consultant announces plan to run for Indianapolis mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — Gregory Meriweather, a local consultant, officially announced his campaign to run for mayor of Indianapolis in 2023. Meriweather, formerly a community initiatives strategist for IMPD under the Hogsett administration, is the third Democrat to enter their name into the race. He is the third black candidate to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana lawmakers consider driving cards for undocumented immigrants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of undocumented immigrants is pushing to obtain driver’s licenses in Indiana by letting their voices be heard at the Indiana Statehouse. “We do not do it because we want to break the laws but because of a need in this community,” said Eva Palapa, an undocumented immigrant.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Plan to fix lack of diversity in cancer trials

INDIANAPOLIS — A clinical trial is how researchers test new drugs and treatments to make sure they’re safe and effective. But in most trials in the United States, there is barely any diversity, if any at all. For some, it might seem like an overwhelming problem to tackle, but for an Indianapolis oncologist and his […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
woofboomnews.com

Delaware County Judge Sentences Man to 50 Years in Prison

On Wednesday afternoon, the Honorable John M. Feick, Judge of the Delaware County Circuit Court No. 4 sentenced Chase Adams to 50 years in prison. On April 7, 2022, a Delaware County jury deliberated for approximately seven hours before convicting Adams of Murder, Obstruction of Justice, and two counts of Criminal Mischief. Adams stabbed his victim 3 times with an 11 inch knife and then fled the scene.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Stehr campaigns for safety, communication

John Stehr, a Zionsville resident and former broadcast journalist for WTHR-TV Channel 13, recently announced his candidacy Zionsville mayor. Stehr said he is campaigning on a foundation of effective communication, promotion of public safety and planning for responsible economic growth within the town. Stehr, who is vying for the Republican...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WFYI

City's animal shelter faces critical level of being understaffed and overcrowded

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is understaffed, and that has forced the shelter to operate on emergency intake status. Since February, the shelter has only accepted animals without an appointment in emergency situations, such as if the dog is injured or an immediate danger to the public. However, deputy director Katie...
WTHR

Downtown Christkindlmarkt opening in the Rathskeller Biergarten

INDIANAPOLIS — Get into the holiday spirit with a new German market downtown. Beginning Friday, the Athenaeum Foundation is bringing the inaugural Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt to the Rathskeller Biergarten. This market has been in the works for nearly four years and focuses on local businesses. "The Athenaeum Foundation has always...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Seymour liquor thieves apprehended

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Four Marion County women were arrested Tuesday evening for stealing liquor in Seymour. The Seymour Police Department (SPD) first received a report of a theft from Northside Liquors at around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after 8 p.m., another theft was called in from Vicks Liquors.
SEYMOUR, IN
WISH-TV

Scientists tie oral bacteria build up with malignant illness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When was your last trip to the dentist? If it’s been a while you might want to consider making an appointment. The sooner the better. Several studies link a build up of mouth bacteria with a high risk of at least four chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, heart and Alzheimer’s disease. But there’s more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Methodist Hospital program provides help and support to former patients with long recovery symptoms

Indianapolis, Indiana – Millions of people around the world who had been infected with COVID-19 and recovered started to report that they were still experiencing some of the well-known symptoms months after the infection. That’s how the term “Long Covid” was born. Long Covid is now defined as “experiencing symptoms for three months or more after infection.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

The history of the people behind the name of Muncie and Delaware County

Chief Munsee never existed. Despite the legend of a powerful Native American chief roaming the area that would become Muncie being ingrained in the local culture, nothing has been found to confirm the existence of the chief. The statue purported to be the fictitious chief located at the split between...
MUNCIE, IN
wrtv.com

Muncie teen donates hundreds of meals ahead of Thanksgiving

MUNCIE— A Muncie teen is making it his mission to feed those in need. 13-year-old Madden Moore posted on social media a few weeks ago that he wanted to give rotisserie chicken to those who are experiencing homelessness for the Thanksgiving holiday. "So we started with a goal of...
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy