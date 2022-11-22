Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Suspect arrested, accused of punching man and cruelly throwing 2 cats in Winton Woods
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was arrested Friday after he punched a male victim and cruelly threw two cats in Winton Woods, according to court documents. Jail records show that Timothy Hoagland, 26, was booked in the Hamilton County Justice Center Friday stemming from the incidents that happened on Oct. 26 in the 10000 block of Daly Road.
Fox 19
Alleged Middletown serial thief caught with 4 stolen trailers
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested early Friday morning after he allegedly stole multiple trailers, lumber and other items from various towns, according to the Middletown Police Department. William Helphenstine, 33, is accused of stealing four trailers from the City of Middletown, the City of Mason, the City...
Fox 19
Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with assault early Thanksgiving morning after head-butting an officer, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court. Brandon Lee Coffman, 27, of Cincinnati, was initially arrested for assaulting a woman in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue, court records show. Police say that when attempting...
Fox 19
Driver arrested a year after police chase from Sharonville through Warren County
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver who police say led them on a high-speed pursuit from Sharonville through Warren County, nearly causing multiple accidents a year ago is finally under arrest. Steven Kile, 25, of Maineville, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 2:12 a.m. Thursday. He faces...
Fox 19
Reward offered after shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information after shots were fired at the home of a Hamilton County assistant prosecutor. The ATF says officers with the Green Township Police Department responded to a report of shots fired into a...
Fox 19
Arrest in shooting of 17-year-old girl
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man this week in the August shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Winton Hills. They say it happened over a dispute about a cell phone. Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice...
Fox 19
Warren County man killed in Black Friday crash
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A deadly crash killed one in Warren County Friday, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway PAtrol. It happened around 4:43 p.m. on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road near Halls Creek Road in Salem Township. John Cornelius, of Morrow, was driving eastbound in...
Fox 19
Violent end to early Thanksgiving morning fight between 2 Cincinnati-area brothers
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A fight between two Cincinnati-area brothers early Thanksgiving morning ended with one falling on scissors and the other under arrest, an arrest report shows. Tylar Combs, 22, is accused of striking his brother several times inside a home on Brittany Drive at about 12:30 a.m....
Fox 19
Missing Middletown teen found safe, mother says
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a Middletown has ended after she was found safe, her mother wrote on Facebook early Friday. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines had been missing since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit...
Fox 19
Car crashes into pole, tornado siren left hanging
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a utility pole in Corryville early Friday, visibly damaging the pole and leaving the tornado siren atop it hanging, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. The crash was reported at West Nixon Street and Jefferson Avenue around 4:30 a.m. One person was taken...
Fox 19
VIDEO: High-speed chase ends in arrests at Miami Valley Gaming
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam and dashcam video shows a high-speed chase that ended at Miami Valley Gaming. The chase happened late morning on Nov. 14. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers tried to pull over two suspects in a stolen Dodge Challenger. An OSP airplane clocked the...
Fox 19
Family still waiting for answers in Thanksgiving cold case
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving was once a joyful holiday for a Cincinnati family, but the unsolved murder of their loved one has made the day a somber occasion. Dina Mosley, 48, was shot to death on Thanksgiving Day in 2017. Mosley’s sister, Rita Miller, and her aunt, Precious McKinney, say...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man killed in northern Ohio semi crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man from Cincinnati is dead following a crash Wednesday on I-75 in Perry Township. Thomas Sajna, 50, of Cincinnati, died at Lima Memorial Hospital, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was injured in a crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on southbound...
Fox 19
1 airlifted to hospital from Warren County propane tank explosion
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was airlifted to a Dayton hospital with serious injuries from a propane tank explosion reported in Warren County overnight, according to county dispatchers. Further details about the person’s condition were not immediately available early Thursday, they said. The explosion was reported to...
Fox 19
Family of man slain on Thanksgiving Day hoping for justice 9 years later
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nine years after a Cleveland man was shot to death on Thanksgiving Day in Cincinnati, his family keeps hope alive that his case will be solved. John Derrico was 23 years old going to school at the Job Corps Center in Cincinnati when he was shot in Mt. Airy.
Fox 19
NKY house fire sends resident to hospital
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky house fire sent a resident to a hospital with minor injuries on Thanksgiving night, fire officials say. Flames broke out around 7:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hampshire Place in Florence. Heavy fire was visible from the roof at one point, prompting...
Fox 19
Baby cAlf saved from drowning, freezing in Brown County pond
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young cow calf is alive Wednesday night thanks to the Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter. A woman walked into the shelter around closing time Wednesday to report a “baby cow” drowning in a frozen pond nearby, the shelter says. “Humane agents rushed out...
Fox 19
Anderson restaurant plans fundraiser for late teen and Good Samaritan
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A local restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to a teenager who died after being hit by a car as well as the man who died after stopping to help him. The fundraiser for Eli Jones and Douglas Stansell will be held at the Beechmont Avenue...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Civil Rights activist recognized for her community efforts
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A longtime Civil Rights activist in Cincinnati is now being recognized for her community efforts across all of Ohio. Iris Roley is known for pushing forward police reform at the Cincinnati Police Department with the Collaborative Agreement. She was also recently hired to work for the city...
Fox 19
Two displaced in Evanston house fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are displaced in a Cincinnati house fire early Thanksgiving morning. Fire crews responded to the kitchen fire on Harvard Avenue in Evanston just before 3 a.m. They said they saw light smoke coming from the door when they arrived and quickly knocked the fire down.
