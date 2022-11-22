ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharonville, OH

Alleged Middletown serial thief caught with 4 stolen trailers

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested early Friday morning after he allegedly stole multiple trailers, lumber and other items from various towns, according to the Middletown Police Department. William Helphenstine, 33, is accused of stealing four trailers from the City of Middletown, the City of Mason, the City...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with assault early Thanksgiving morning after head-butting an officer, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court. Brandon Lee Coffman, 27, of Cincinnati, was initially arrested for assaulting a woman in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue, court records show. Police say that when attempting...
CINCINNATI, OH
Arrest in shooting of 17-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man this week in the August shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Winton Hills. They say it happened over a dispute about a cell phone. Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice...
CINCINNATI, OH
Warren County man killed in Black Friday crash

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A deadly crash killed one in Warren County Friday, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway PAtrol. It happened around 4:43 p.m. on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road near Halls Creek Road in Salem Township. John Cornelius, of Morrow, was driving eastbound in...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Missing Middletown teen found safe, mother says

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a Middletown has ended after she was found safe, her mother wrote on Facebook early Friday. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines had been missing since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Car crashes into pole, tornado siren left hanging

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a utility pole in Corryville early Friday, visibly damaging the pole and leaving the tornado siren atop it hanging, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. The crash was reported at West Nixon Street and Jefferson Avenue around 4:30 a.m. One person was taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
VIDEO: High-speed chase ends in arrests at Miami Valley Gaming

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam and dashcam video shows a high-speed chase that ended at Miami Valley Gaming. The chase happened late morning on Nov. 14. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers tried to pull over two suspects in a stolen Dodge Challenger. An OSP airplane clocked the...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Family still waiting for answers in Thanksgiving cold case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving was once a joyful holiday for a Cincinnati family, but the unsolved murder of their loved one has made the day a somber occasion. Dina Mosley, 48, was shot to death on Thanksgiving Day in 2017. Mosley’s sister, Rita Miller, and her aunt, Precious McKinney, say...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati man killed in northern Ohio semi crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man from Cincinnati is dead following a crash Wednesday on I-75 in Perry Township. Thomas Sajna, 50, of Cincinnati, died at Lima Memorial Hospital, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was injured in a crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on southbound...
CINCINNATI, OH
1 airlifted to hospital from Warren County propane tank explosion

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was airlifted to a Dayton hospital with serious injuries from a propane tank explosion reported in Warren County overnight, according to county dispatchers. Further details about the person’s condition were not immediately available early Thursday, they said. The explosion was reported to...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
NKY house fire sends resident to hospital

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky house fire sent a resident to a hospital with minor injuries on Thanksgiving night, fire officials say. Flames broke out around 7:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hampshire Place in Florence. Heavy fire was visible from the roof at one point, prompting...
FLORENCE, KY
Baby cAlf saved from drowning, freezing in Brown County pond

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young cow calf is alive Wednesday night thanks to the Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter. A woman walked into the shelter around closing time Wednesday to report a “baby cow” drowning in a frozen pond nearby, the shelter says. “Humane agents rushed out...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Cincinnati Civil Rights activist recognized for her community efforts

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A longtime Civil Rights activist in Cincinnati is now being recognized for her community efforts across all of Ohio. Iris Roley is known for pushing forward police reform at the Cincinnati Police Department with the Collaborative Agreement. She was also recently hired to work for the city...
CINCINNATI, OH
Two displaced in Evanston house fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are displaced in a Cincinnati house fire early Thanksgiving morning. Fire crews responded to the kitchen fire on Harvard Avenue in Evanston just before 3 a.m. They said they saw light smoke coming from the door when they arrived and quickly knocked the fire down.
CINCINNATI, OH

