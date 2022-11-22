Read full article on original website
Related
What Is Post, the Twitter Alternative Gaining Traction With Journalists and News Hounds?
The platform is still in beta, with a waitlist that's grown to more than 125,000
Twitter Has Lost Half of Its Top 100 Advertisers Since Elon Musk Takeover
Media Matters reports that Ford, Chevrolet and American Express are among those pausing ads amid content moderation concerns
Kara Swisher Calls Elon Musk ‘My Greatest Disappointment’ as a Tech Journalist After ‘Secret’ FTX Text
"Playing to the cheap (and dirty) seats is no way to live," the veteran writer and podcast host says
‘Andor’ Finally Topples ‘House of the Dragon’ on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
The ”Star Wars“ series has its best week just ahead of its first season premiere. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0