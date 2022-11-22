(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota ranks among the top fastest speakers in the nation. Preply, a language tutor service, conducted a study which counted the average number of syllables spoken per second in each state. The study found the average rate of speech in a U.S resident is 5.09 syllables per second, with North Dakota ranking #5 for the fastest talkers in the nation (5.29 syllables per second). The data says Minnesota is state with the fastest talkers(5.34), followed by Oregon (5.33), Iowa (5.30), and Kansas (5.30). The slowest talkers across the U.S can be found in Louisiana (4.78), South Carolina (4.80), Mississippi (4.82), Alabama (4.87), and Georgia (4.89).

