North Dakota State

Report: North Dakota in top five for fastest speakers in U.S and bottom seven for amount spoken

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota ranks among the top fastest speakers in the nation. Preply, a language tutor service, conducted a study which counted the average number of syllables spoken per second in each state. The study found the average rate of speech in a U.S resident is 5.09 syllables per second, with North Dakota ranking #5 for the fastest talkers in the nation (5.29 syllables per second). The data says Minnesota is state with the fastest talkers(5.34), followed by Oregon (5.33), Iowa (5.30), and Kansas (5.30). The slowest talkers across the U.S can be found in Louisiana (4.78), South Carolina (4.80), Mississippi (4.82), Alabama (4.87), and Georgia (4.89).
Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election

Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote.  But the campaign is over, and Johnson is thinking about the changes she hopes […] The post Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Deleted emails of former North Dakota AG gone amid $2M budget overrun

(The Center Square) - North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Tuesday that the deleted email accounts of the late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and his Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel cannot be recovered. Wrigley requested the emails after questions were raised about the renovation of the attorney general's office, a department $2 million over budget. The emails were deleted by Stenehjem's administrative assistant shortly after Stenehjem died suddenly in...
North Dakota farmer returning to normal life after Ukrainian prison time

(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota farmer is returning to normal life after being jailed in Ukraine for almost a year. Senator Kevin Cramer recently ate lunch with Kurt Groszhans and his sisters. Groszhans was released from custody last month and is back in North Dakota. He was accused of plotting to assassinate a former agriculture minister and was sent to a Ukrainian prison.
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota

As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race

(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over. Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets...
Cara Mund remaining in North Dakota, considering future plans

(Bismarck, ND) -- Recent congressional candidate Cara Mund says she is staying in North Dakota as she considers her future plans. The former Miss America 2018 says she intends to use her law license in the state. She graduated earlier this year with honors from Harvard Law School, and has...
North Dakota Mountain Lion Hunting seasons shifting

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's mountain lion hunting seasons are shifting. Early season in Zone One has closed and the late season is now open. Hunters are able to pursue lions with dogs during the late season. Hunters killed three lions during the early season that closed Sunday. The harvest...
