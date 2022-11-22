ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase County, NE

19-year-old killed in west Nebraska shooting

IMPERIAL, Neb. (WOWT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Chase County after a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, there was a report of a shooting overnight near 12th and Broadway in Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded...
IMPERIAL, NE
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

Anvo De Villiers, 37, North Platte and Nastassja Thelma Louw, 34, North Platte. Kody Austin Funk, 26, Sutherland and KyAnn Jessy Kreutzer, 24, Sutherland. James Michael Pettry, 34, Tryon and Jacinda Desiree Perez, 40, Tryon. Tyler Dean Holbrook, 37, Lincoln and Heather Dawn Cheever, 36, North Platte. Jonathan Dean Knepp,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

Some warrants May no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted subject, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Assault; cause body injury to person, theft by deception. Jeffrey L. Copley. Age: 36. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana. Anthony W. Dixon. Age: 53. 4 warrants:...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

