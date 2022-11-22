For most suburban communities in the U.S., the goal is to live quietly--under the radar. This doesn’t mean that all is well or that all are happy. Ferguson was not nationally known until a police officer killed Michael Brown in 2014. The names are forever linked. The same can be said for Kirkwood and Charles “Cookie” Thornton. If you put Cookie’s name into the search bar, “Cookie Thornton Kirkwood Missouri” often comes up. Again, forever linked.

KIRKWOOD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO