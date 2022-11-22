ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Illinois Police Brings Thanksgiving Dinner to St. Louis Families

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the week of Thanksgiving, and Illinois State Police are sending out their love to families in East St. Louis. Illinois State Police fundraised over $800 for four separate East St. Louis families, in the aims to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to those most in need. Illinois State Police trooper, Calvin Dye and Special Agent Scott Wobbe, hand-delivered the food, drinks, and desserts to the families on Tuesday.
Tim's Inspirational Moments: Giving thanks daily

When you’re putting your list together of things you need for Thanksgiving, don’t forget to include a grateful heart. Tim’s Inspirational Moments: Giving thanks daily. When you’re putting your list together of things you need for Thanksgiving, don’t forget to include a grateful heart. “Thanks...
Operation Santa through USPS online charity

The Operation Santa program that will be run by the postal service in the United States is being prepared right now. The Operation Santa program that will be run by the postal service in the United States is being prepared right now. Shop locally after Black Friday for small business,...
St. Louis family fears for missing 15-year-old girl, hopes to bring her home

The family of 15-year-old Janyia Gulley is desperate for answers after they lost all contact just before the Thanksgiving holiday. St. Louis family fears for missing 15-year-old girl, …. The family of 15-year-old Janyia Gulley is desperate for answers after they lost all contact just before the Thanksgiving holiday. Operation...
Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Whether you’re shopping in-store or online, today is the day to make the best out of the discounts and coupon codes retailers are offering. The National Retail Federation says more than 160 million people will shop for deals online through Cyber Monday. West County Center, Mid Rivers Mall, South County […]
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line

Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Shop locally after Black Friday for small business, …. The search for...
Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
Dense fog in the forecast until 8 a.m. today

The fog was quite dense this morning. The dense fog is forecast to last until 8 in the morning. The Operation Santa program that will be run by the postal service in the United States is being prepared right now. Shop locally after Black Friday for small business, …. The...
Kirkwood can still help spare Kevin Johnson’s life

For most suburban communities in the U.S., the goal is to live quietly--under the radar. This doesn’t mean that all is well or that all are happy. Ferguson was not nationally known until a police officer killed Michael Brown in 2014. The names are forever linked. The same can be said for Kirkwood and Charles “Cookie” Thornton. If you put Cookie’s name into the search bar, “Cookie Thornton Kirkwood Missouri” often comes up. Again, forever linked.
