Midwest river towns looking for answers after forever chemicals found in water

bleedingheartland.com
Clark farm on Muscatine Island
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Alexander Clark became extraordinarily wealthy for a Black man in 19th-century America, but nobody yet has assembled all the details we could learn. Muscatine’s entrepreneurial barber is remembered for achievements as churchman, lawyer, masonic...
KWQC
How much water do you need for good health? Dr. Bill Langley has the surprising answer
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Where did the recommendation of eight, eight ounce glasses of water each day come from? Dr. Bill Langley says it came from beverage companies and there are no health benefits to drinking that much water. He says only under certain circumstances, like replacing fluids when sweating, is when that much water is really necessary.
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage
A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days
IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
ourquadcities.com
Downtown Rock Island parking garage to come down
Demolition of the downtown Rock Island parking garage at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue is. scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 28th. The parking garage will be closed to all users starting Sunday, Nov. 27th at 3 p.m., according to a city release Wednesday. Vehicles remaining inside the parking garage after Sunday will be removed at the owner’s expense.
KWQC
How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
KCRG.com
Multi-vehicle accident leaves several injured in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 22nd at approximately 5:32 pm, emergency crews responded to the area of E. Lake Rd. #3 and S. Apple Canyon Rd for a report of a multi-vehicle accident. According to investigators, 59-year-old Francis Holzer drove passed an stop sign while talking on...
36th annual Turkey Trot brings thousands of runners to downtown Davenport for pre-Thanksgiving charity race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Good Morning Quad Cities before the race. Thousands of runners got the chance to burn some calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, all while benefitting charity at the 36th annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot in downtown Davenport on Thanksgiving.
wrmj.com
Mercer County Firearm Deer Hunting Totals From First Weekend
Mercer County hunters harvested 509 deer during the first firearm season Nov. 18-20. That number compares to 538 last year. Statewide, 52,354 deer were harvested during the first weekend compared to 48,964 last year. Other first weekend totals—283 in Henderson, 275 in Henry, 737 in Knox, 408 in Rock Island,...
Iowa child had skin grafts after suffering burns, police allege
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (WHBF) — A 34-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man from Blue Grass are behind bars after police allege a child, who was not taken for treatment immediately, underwent skin grafts for third-degree burns. Janey Loper faces a felony charge of child endangerment – serious injury. Eugene White faces a felony charge of […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg
The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
Rock Island Lights Up With Winter Nights Winter Lights
11.18 – 12.11 WED – SUN | 5-9 PM. *Open: New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s Day. *Closed: Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. Botanical Center members and FunBundle members will enjoy free admission Wednesday nights during the exhibit. Memberships can be purchased on qcgardens.com.
aroundptown.com
Tampico Family Needs Help After House Fire
A house fire in Tampico on Tuesday afternoon has left a family in need of clothing and other necessities. Tampico Police Chief, Mike Lewis said he received a dispatch call around1:20PM to investigate a possible structure fire at 210 S. Benton Street. Upon arrival he saw heavy smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the two story house. Lewis said no one was home at the time but he did get several pets to safety.
iheart.com
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
WQAD
'I hate politics': How this sheriff became the only Democrat to win an election in Whiteside County
Out of 13 state and county races, Sheriff John Booker was the only Democrat to walk away victorious. He says it's thanks to voters putting people over parties.
One injured in East Moline accident, house struck
One person was injured in a two car accident in East Moline on November 22. According to reports from the scene, a Dodge Journey SUV and a Chrysler Town & Country van collided and the Town & County struck a house at the corner of Seventh Street and 30th Avenue. Debris was reported to be […]
ourquadcities.com
Mercado on Fifth director to leave for new job
After nearly two years of leading the popular Mercado on Fifth in downtown Moline, Anamaria Rocha is leaving the nonprofit Hispanic organization for a new job. Rocha’s last official day is today, as she will take on a new role on Dec. 1 as business manager for Iman Consulting, which is led by LaDrina Wilson (who’s also CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber).
One injured in vehicle vs pedestrian accident in Monmouth
A person walking in traffic in Monmouth was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Few details are known at this time but Monmouth Police say that at around 10:15 the individual was walking in the eastbound traffic lanes to the east of North Main St. and U.S. 34 intersection. After...
