Chicago, IL

globalconstructionreview.com

FAA approves $7bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare

Contractors will start a $7.1bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport when the ground thaws this spring. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the all-clear for the project this week, following an environmental review begun in 2018. The airport’s owner, the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), will...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Big Changes Coming to O’Hare Airport

Hey, it’s Leslie in for Mitch, and just in time for the holiday season, it was announced earlier today that big changes are coming to O’Hare airport. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in town and he Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said that after an FAA environmental review, construction can proceed at O’Hare airport. There will be construction on the terminal area plan, including satellite concourses 1 and 2, and the O’Hare global terminal. This also means that terminal 2 will be demolished.
CHICAGO, IL
CNBC

Envoy Air says a pilot who was reported incapacitated during flight has died

An Envoy Air flight returned to Chicago shortly after takeoff on Saturday night after a pilot was incapacitated and later died, the carrier said Tuesday. The Columbus, Ohio-bound flight returned to Chicago about 27 minutes after departure, according to FlightRadar24. Envoy was flying for parent airline American. An Envoy Air...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Protesters, workers to rally outside Amazon Fulfillment Center in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Protestors will join workers and other organized labor leaders Friday in Joliet outside of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.The group accuses the online retailer of poor working conditions and a high-stress environment, right as Amazon is set to lay off 10,000 employees. The protest joins others around the world as part of a Global Day of Action.
JOLIET, IL
regionnewssource.org

NIPSCO Subcontractor Killed Friday In Industrial Accident Outside St John

Friday morning around 10:30 AM, Lake County Sheriff Deputies and Paramedics were called to an industrial accident at a NIPSCO substation in the 9600 block of W. 109th outside of St. John. NIPSCO was notified that there was a fatality involving a contractor working for Ryan Construction, a NIPSCO spokesperson said.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Aurora hospital rolls out new limited visitor policy amid tripledemic

CHICAGO - Advocate Aurora Health is enforcing a new, limited visitor policy across all of its facilities. The policy is in response to the tripledemic: an uptick of COVID-19, flu and other seasonal illnesses. Public health experts have warned a COVID-19 surge could come in the colder winter months, just...
AURORA, IL
WAND TV

Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking

ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wjbc.com

Impending railroad strike could cost country billions of dollars

SPRINGFIELD – Carl Sandburg said it – Chicago is the player with railroads and the nation’s freight handler. But a railroad workers’ strike would have a damaging interruption, and Illinois Manufacturers’ Association president and CEO Mark Denzler says we can’t afford that. “There are...
CHICAGO, IL

