Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago householdsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
globalconstructionreview.com
FAA approves $7bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare
Contractors will start a $7.1bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport when the ground thaws this spring. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the all-clear for the project this week, following an environmental review begun in 2018. The airport’s owner, the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), will...
Ryan Construction worker killed at NIPSCO substation in Indiana, company says
NIPSCO said the victim worked for Ryan Construction.
Drivers could face $1,000 fine for parking illegally in handicapped space, officials warn
As the start of the holiday shopping season begins, the Illinois Secretary of State Police reminded Chicagoans to be respectful of disability parking spots at malls. Officials said investigators will be stationed at malls throughout Chicago.
Mayor Lightfoot, Buttigieg announce construction can start on new O'Hare airport terminals
Officials highlighted how the rebuild of O'Hare's major terminals will improve passenger experience with updated facilities and amenities, provide more gate flexibility, reduce wait times, reduce taxiing time and improve domestic and international connections.
959theriver.com
Big Changes Coming to O’Hare Airport
Hey, it’s Leslie in for Mitch, and just in time for the holiday season, it was announced earlier today that big changes are coming to O’Hare airport. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in town and he Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said that after an FAA environmental review, construction can proceed at O’Hare airport. There will be construction on the terminal area plan, including satellite concourses 1 and 2, and the O’Hare global terminal. This also means that terminal 2 will be demolished.
police1.com
3 Chicago officers who died battling COVID-19 receive LODD designations nearly a year later
CHICAGO — This holiday season is a difficult reminder for Liz Huerta. “It’s starting to bring up all these emotions again,” she told the Tribune. Eleven months ago, her husband, José “Joey” Huerta, a Chicago Police officer for more than 20 years, died due to acute respiratory failure, pneumonia and COVID-19.
Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora Reaches Capacity, Closes Entrances on Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers have stowed the stores at Chicago Premium Outlet in suburban Aurora. The Aurora Police Department said in a Tweet the mall hit full capacity at 12:46 p.m., forcing entrances to be closed off and traffic to be re-directed for a period of time. In an update posted...
CNBC
Envoy Air says a pilot who was reported incapacitated during flight has died
An Envoy Air flight returned to Chicago shortly after takeoff on Saturday night after a pilot was incapacitated and later died, the carrier said Tuesday. The Columbus, Ohio-bound flight returned to Chicago about 27 minutes after departure, according to FlightRadar24. Envoy was flying for parent airline American. An Envoy Air...
Protesters, workers to rally outside Amazon Fulfillment Center in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Protestors will join workers and other organized labor leaders Friday in Joliet outside of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.The group accuses the online retailer of poor working conditions and a high-stress environment, right as Amazon is set to lay off 10,000 employees. The protest joins others around the world as part of a Global Day of Action.
regionnewssource.org
NIPSCO Subcontractor Killed Friday In Industrial Accident Outside St John
Friday morning around 10:30 AM, Lake County Sheriff Deputies and Paramedics were called to an industrial accident at a NIPSCO substation in the 9600 block of W. 109th outside of St. John. NIPSCO was notified that there was a fatality involving a contractor working for Ryan Construction, a NIPSCO spokesperson said.
cwbchicago.com
#51: Chicago drug dealer, free on felony bail, beat a customer to death in a vacant lot for paying him with fake money, prosecutors say
Chicago — On the northwest corner of Chicago and Ridgeway avenues in Humboldt Park sits a vacant lot. A Chicago Police Department surveillance camera hangs from a light pole next to a small hand-painted billboard that declares the corner a “safety zone” with no gambling, drugs, or guns allowed.
Former police watchdog has law license suspended for 6 months
State court regulators have suspended the law license of a former investigator for Chicago’s official police oversight agency, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
Chicago crash on Cottage Grove leaves 4 hurt days after deadly crash on same street
The crash took place just blocks away from the scene of a horrific crash on Cottage Grove that left two people dead Wednesday night.
DuPage County health officials sound 'warning bell' over hospital capacity ahead of Thanksgiving
"We've heard by many anecdotal reports that not only emergency rooms, but urgent care facilities, are also backlogged resulting in hours' worth of waiting."
fox32chicago.com
Aurora hospital rolls out new limited visitor policy amid tripledemic
CHICAGO - Advocate Aurora Health is enforcing a new, limited visitor policy across all of its facilities. The policy is in response to the tripledemic: an uptick of COVID-19, flu and other seasonal illnesses. Public health experts have warned a COVID-19 surge could come in the colder winter months, just...
Chicago-Area Hospital Changes Visitor Policy Due to ‘Substantial' Flu Increase
A Chicago-area hospital is limiting visitors amid a "substantial increase" in flu cases. Advocate Aurora Health said all of its facilities have a "limited-visitor policy in place to ensure safe care" as they work to "reduce the spread of COVID, flu and other seasonal illnesses." A spokesperson for the hospital...
I took a 52-hour train ride from Chicago to California. Here are 10 things I wish I had packed.
I rode Amtrak's California Zephyr line in a roomette. From earplugs and snacks to wine and playing cards, here are the things I regret not packing.
WAND TV
Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
What is RSV? Here's What to Know as Cases Surge in Chicago Area
The rapid climb in hospitalizations of young kids in the Chicago area, fueled by surges in both RSV and the flu, have led to a number of warnings from health experts, and many questions from parents. "It's only November and RSV has already come and hit us hard. And there's...
wjbc.com
Impending railroad strike could cost country billions of dollars
SPRINGFIELD – Carl Sandburg said it – Chicago is the player with railroads and the nation’s freight handler. But a railroad workers’ strike would have a damaging interruption, and Illinois Manufacturers’ Association president and CEO Mark Denzler says we can’t afford that. “There are...
