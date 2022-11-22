ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

theshelbyreport.com

Southeastern Grocers Begins Holiday Hunger Relief Program

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers has begun a community donation program to help raise funds and awareness for food insecurity in support of Feeding America. The grocer’s holiday hunger relief program will aid the nonprofit in its efforts to help food insecure communities during the holidays. Through Dec. 27, Southeastern...
Action News Jax

‘I was just numb:’ Local shelter adopted out teenager’s dog when it was turned in by dog sitter

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax investigates is getting answers for a local family who says a pet shelter adopted out their dog after it was turned in by a dog sitter. “How has this been for you?” Action News Jax Ben Becker asked Bailey Hoover. “Very hard because he’s my emotional support animal,” said the 17-year-old who owned a 2-year-old Pug Mix named Puppy.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Another Broken Egg Cafe to lease in Middleburg

NAI Hallmark announced Nov. 22 that Another Broken Egg Cafe signed a lease for 3,800 square feet with an outdoor patio at Plantation Crossing in Middleburg. NAI Halmark, a Jacksonville-based commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm, represented landlord AMJ Group Inc. in the transaction. Another Broken Egg will...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dunkin’ to San Marco Plaza East

The city issued a mobility fee calculation certificate for Dunkin’ to build a 2,660-square-foot restaurant on 0.76 acre at Emerson Street and Philips Highway. The site is at the San Marco Plaza East next to the proposed Circle K gas station and convenience store, which is being developed where Taco Bell operated.
First Coast News

UNSOLVED: The 2000 disappearance of Yvonne Belcher

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Yvonne Belcher’s family remembers her as an artist. They hold tightly to her sketches and notes she wrote her daughter, a woman who loved to draw, write poems and stories. But in her own story, the ending is unclear. "We have waited for...
