Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville church continues 42-year-long tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers were ready to hand out meals to more than 200 people at the Greater El-Beth-El Divine Holiness Church, continuing a 42-year-long tradition. The church also does a lot of work to help neighbors beyond this tradition. Bishop Lorenzo Hall who leads the...
actionnewsjax.com
City Rescue Mission continues Thanksgiving tradition, provides holiday meal for homeless
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City Rescue Mission will hold its annual Thanksgiving Meal for those experiencing homelessness on Wednesday, starting at 11:30 a.m. at its New Life Inn Campus at 234 W. State St. in Downtown Jacksonville. STORY: 3 officers involved in beating of inmate in Camden County Jail released...
First Coast News
People of Jacksonville sharing the Thanksgiving spirit with neighbors
Giving back is the spirit of the holiday and you don't have to go far to witness it. First Coast News caught up with people in Jacksonville who fed those in need.
‘An extension of my actual family’: sailors treated to Thanksgiving feast at NS Mayport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Station Mayport served up Thanksgiving meals for sailors, veterans and their families Thursday, bringing holiday cheer to our men and women in uniform. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Turkey, ham and mashed potatoes. There was no shortage of all the Thanksgiving staples in...
theshelbyreport.com
Southeastern Grocers Begins Holiday Hunger Relief Program
Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers has begun a community donation program to help raise funds and awareness for food insecurity in support of Feeding America. The grocer’s holiday hunger relief program will aid the nonprofit in its efforts to help food insecure communities during the holidays. Through Dec. 27, Southeastern...
Last minute shoppers trying to score deals for Thanksgiving dinner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families are on the hunt for those last-minute Thanksgiving feast items. The St. Johns Town Center on the Southside was packed with cars on Wednesday. Many shoppers said their receipt was double what it was last year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. ”Usually you...
How Jordan Davis' parents are carrying on his legacy ten years later
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — His death sparked outrage across the country and inspired his parents to be change agents. Now ten years later, Jordan Davis’ mother and father reflect on his impact and what’s next. It was the day after Thanksgiving in 2012. Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old student...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic starts foundation and shell of $233 million oncology building
The city issued a construction permit Nov. 22 for the $76.27 million foundation and shell of the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. The Robins & Morton Group of Orlando is the contractor and Perkins & Will of...
'Petesgiving' and Tony's Turkey Trot take over Beaches Town Center for Thanksgiving
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — It wouldn't be Thanksgiving in Neptune and Atlantic Beaches without Pete's Bar's block party and Tony’s Turkey Trot. The events are happening at about the same time Thursday morning at Beaches Town Center. It's the first annual Petesgiving under new management for Duval County's...
Inflation drives up need at local food banks above pandemic levels
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Food banks are stretched thin as inflation drives up the need beyond what organizations saw even during the pandemic. Feeding Northeast Florida said the demand for its services is up about 25% over this time last year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “If you...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Dickens on Centre brings Victorian Christmas to Fernandina Beach
For the eighth year in a row, Fernandina Beach’s historic downtown will go back in time and have the look and feel of Victorian London. The transformation is all part of the 8th Annual Dickens on Centre holiday celebration which this year is scheduled for Dec. 8 to 11.
This Is Florida's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
LIST: Best places to see Christmas lights in the Jacksonville area in 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the the best Christmas light displays in the greater Jacksonville area!. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:. Jax Illuminations. The drive-through light display that features a million...
Jacksonville security company 'inundated' with calls ahead of Black Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least six people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia. Walmart's media team confirmed the shooter was an employee with more than a decade of experience at the store. First Coast News checked in with some shoppers at a Walmart on the...
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville animal shelters to offer free pet adoptions over Black Friday weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The pet adoption fee will be waived at both the Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services this weekend. The Humane Society’s Black Friday free adoption special will begin this Friday, Nov. 25, which is Black Friday, and continue through this Sunday, Nov. 27.
‘I was just numb:’ Local shelter adopted out teenager’s dog when it was turned in by dog sitter
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax investigates is getting answers for a local family who says a pet shelter adopted out their dog after it was turned in by a dog sitter. “How has this been for you?” Action News Jax Ben Becker asked Bailey Hoover. “Very hard because he’s my emotional support animal,” said the 17-year-old who owned a 2-year-old Pug Mix named Puppy.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Another Broken Egg Cafe to lease in Middleburg
NAI Hallmark announced Nov. 22 that Another Broken Egg Cafe signed a lease for 3,800 square feet with an outdoor patio at Plantation Crossing in Middleburg. NAI Halmark, a Jacksonville-based commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm, represented landlord AMJ Group Inc. in the transaction. Another Broken Egg will...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dunkin’ to San Marco Plaza East
The city issued a mobility fee calculation certificate for Dunkin’ to build a 2,660-square-foot restaurant on 0.76 acre at Emerson Street and Philips Highway. The site is at the San Marco Plaza East next to the proposed Circle K gas station and convenience store, which is being developed where Taco Bell operated.
First Coast News
UNSOLVED: The 2000 disappearance of Yvonne Belcher
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Yvonne Belcher’s family remembers her as an artist. They hold tightly to her sketches and notes she wrote her daughter, a woman who loved to draw, write poems and stories. But in her own story, the ending is unclear. "We have waited for...
