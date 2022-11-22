ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bay News 9

Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage

As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
disneydining.com

Lifetime Ban and $250K Fine Sought For FreeFall Death of Tyre Sampson

Back in March 2022, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson visited ICON Park in Orlando, Florida with some friends. Unfortunately, Tyre was unable to go on many of the rides due to his size. However, he was allowed to ride the popular FreeFall attraction, which turned into a fatal accident. While on the ride, Tyre slipped out of his seat and fell more than 70 feet. Sadly, Tyre died, and an investigation was launched to find out exactly what happened and what could be done to prevent it from happening in the future.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man injured in Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured in an Orlando shooting on Black Friday, police said. Officers said they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Lime Avenue and South Street around 3:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Living on Social Security: Tavares senior struggles with homelessness

TAVARES, Fla. — Being homeless isn’t how Tavares senior Susan Marshall expected her life to go. "I’ve done everything from cocktail waitressing, to bartending, to being a receptionist," she said. What You Need To Know. Tavares senior Susan Marshall says she never expected to become homeless in...
TAVARES, FL
WESH

Experts: Orlando home prices plateau, rent slowly decreases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The housing market is beginning to cool down. That's what analysts at agencies like Zillow are saying after looking at the numbers from October. But Florida's market, as per usual, is different from the rest. And Florida's housing market has been hot for a while...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Orlando Health coming to Apopka

Orlando Health is coming to Apopka. In a statement released on Wednesday, the private, not-for-profit network of community and specialty hospitals based in Orlando announced that it will build a new 144-bed hospital in Apopka. The two-story, 100,000-square-foot facility will be located at 1425 South Orange Blossom Trail, central to Orlando Health hospitals and medical staff.
APOPKA, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Orange County hit-and-run crash, troopers say

OCOEE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Friday morning in Orange County, the Ocoee Police Department said. The crash happened on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, close to the Forestbrooke community, in Ocoee. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he died, police said. Police believe the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘Don’t want anyone’s holiday ruined:’ Altamonte Springs police urge shoppers to keep cars safe

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The holidays are a time for giving, but the Altamonte Springs Police Department wants to remind residents, for some, it’s also a time for taking. That’s why the department is starting its annual Project Safe Car this season, which is a program aimed at providing a safe shopping environment and experience for residents and visitors of Altamonte Springs.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL

