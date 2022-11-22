Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Related
Bay News 9
Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage
As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
disneydining.com
Lifetime Ban and $250K Fine Sought For FreeFall Death of Tyre Sampson
Back in March 2022, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson visited ICON Park in Orlando, Florida with some friends. Unfortunately, Tyre was unable to go on many of the rides due to his size. However, he was allowed to ride the popular FreeFall attraction, which turned into a fatal accident. While on the ride, Tyre slipped out of his seat and fell more than 70 feet. Sadly, Tyre died, and an investigation was launched to find out exactly what happened and what could be done to prevent it from happening in the future.
click orlando
Man injured in Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured in an Orlando shooting on Black Friday, police said. Officers said they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Lime Avenue and South Street around 3:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into...
Daytona Beach businesses welcome weekend crowds after costly hurricane season
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Many businesses in Volusia County are still recovering from the destruction of the last hurricane season. The coast is welcoming visitors for the 49th annual Turkey Run, a classic car show and swap meet at the Daytona International Speedway. Evelyn Hone is an 83-year-old New...
fox35orlando.com
Friends of local beloved Florida artist look for answers into friends death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A homicide investigation continues in Orange County after a man was found dead on the side of a road. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive, just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary school. Troopers say the...
Food Stamps Schedule: Florida Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report
Deputies in Seminole County investigated a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night.
Missing 5-year-old Florida boy found dead, officials say
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed a 5-year-old boy has been found dead hours after he was reported missing from his home in Orange County.
Parents accused of leaving toddler alone in South Carolina while taking trip to New York
A mother and father accused of leaving their 2-year-old child alone in South Carolina while they were on a trip to New York were arrested Monday.
Florida leaders to reveal new details on investigation into teen’s death on Orlando thrill ride
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State leaders plan to reveal new details about the investigation into a teenager’s death on a thrill ride in Orange County. Tyre Sampson, 14, died during his spring break trip this year when he fell from the free-fall ride at Icon Park. Lawmakers are...
Suspect engages in standoff with Orange County deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has been arrested after a standoff Friday morning, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the incident happened near Chickasaw Trail and Turkey Drive. Deputies said they had approached a sexual battery suspect at a home near Pigeon Circle around 3 a.m.,...
Bay News 9
Living on Social Security: Tavares senior struggles with homelessness
TAVARES, Fla. — Being homeless isn’t how Tavares senior Susan Marshall expected her life to go. "I’ve done everything from cocktail waitressing, to bartending, to being a receptionist," she said. What You Need To Know. Tavares senior Susan Marshall says she never expected to become homeless in...
WESH
Experts: Orlando home prices plateau, rent slowly decreases
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The housing market is beginning to cool down. That's what analysts at agencies like Zillow are saying after looking at the numbers from October. But Florida's market, as per usual, is different from the rest. And Florida's housing market has been hot for a while...
theapopkavoice.com
Orlando Health coming to Apopka
Orlando Health is coming to Apopka. In a statement released on Wednesday, the private, not-for-profit network of community and specialty hospitals based in Orlando announced that it will build a new 144-bed hospital in Apopka. The two-story, 100,000-square-foot facility will be located at 1425 South Orange Blossom Trail, central to Orlando Health hospitals and medical staff.
6 hours to get food: In some parts of Orlando, access is more than an afterthought
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ellis White walked slowly to his front gate, holding back a dog that zealously guarded the back side of fence. He spoke softly, but confidently, not taking much time to think behind a face aged by years of stress holding a family together on the west side of Orlando.
Black Friday shoppers line up in search of big deals in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers were out early at their favorite stores hoping to find big shopping deals on Black Friday. Despite inflation, experts predict shoppers will spend big this year. Channel 9 was invited into Orlando Premium Outlets to get an inside look at crowds lining up to shop.
Orlando man becomes overnight multi-millionaire in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man is a multi-millionaire after winning a $5 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jerry Norasing claimed the $5 million top prize after purchasing his winning ticket from the RaceTrac on South Highway 27 in Clermont.
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Orange County hit-and-run crash, troopers say
OCOEE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Friday morning in Orange County, the Ocoee Police Department said. The crash happened on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, close to the Forestbrooke community, in Ocoee. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he died, police said. Police believe the...
click orlando
‘Don’t want anyone’s holiday ruined:’ Altamonte Springs police urge shoppers to keep cars safe
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The holidays are a time for giving, but the Altamonte Springs Police Department wants to remind residents, for some, it’s also a time for taking. That’s why the department is starting its annual Project Safe Car this season, which is a program aimed at providing a safe shopping environment and experience for residents and visitors of Altamonte Springs.
proclaimerscv.com
Florida Teacher Receives $1 Million Charge from UF, After Believing Student Loans were Paid 20 Years Ago
For around a decade, each month the government has received hundreds of dollars in paychecks from a woman in Florida named Michelle, in order to pay back old student loans that were due and unpaid. In order to make sure about loan repayment, the U.S. Department of Education may legally...
Comments / 0