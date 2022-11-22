Read full article on original website
Related
granttribune.com
Scoular opens state-of-the-art grain facility in Grainton
Ty Knispel, Western Nebraska Regional Manager for Scoular, had a vision more than five years ago to bring high-speed shuttle grain loading facility to the east end of Perkins County. This vision culminated last Thursday at a grand opening and ribbon-cutting in Grainton. The celebration saw a gathering of around...
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Anvo De Villiers, 37, North Platte and Nastassja Thelma Louw, 34, North Platte. Kody Austin Funk, 26, Sutherland and KyAnn Jessy Kreutzer, 24, Sutherland. James Michael Pettry, 34, Tryon and Jacinda Desiree Perez, 40, Tryon. Tyler Dean Holbrook, 37, Lincoln and Heather Dawn Cheever, 36, North Platte. Jonathan Dean Knepp,...
Officials investigating southwest Nebraska homicide
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide in Imperial.
WOWT
19-year-old killed in west Nebraska shooting
IMPERIAL, Neb. (WOWT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Chase County after a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, there was a report of a shooting overnight near 12th and Broadway in Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded...
knopnews2.com
Sights and Sounds: Class D-2 State Championship Game
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hitchcock County takes the victory in the class D-2 state championship game over Howells-Dodge. The Falcons finish the season 13-0 and bring home the first football state championship in school history to the communities of Trenton and Culbertson.
Imperial Republican
Keonna Carter gets 40-50 years at Friday sentencing
Keonna Carter, a co-defendant in the Annika Swanson case, was sentenced to 40-50 years for first degree felony assault and another 30-36 months for kidnapping. Carter’s sentence, handed down by Judge Patrick Heng Friday in Chase County District Court, came before a small crowd in the courtroom, mostly family members of Swanson and Carter.
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Hitchcock County football claims first state title
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hitchcock County won its first state high school football championship in program history Monday in a 22-12 victory over Howells-Dodge at Memorial Stadium. “Super, super excited for these kids,” Falcons coach Randall Rath said. “Our community, it’s just awesome. I’m speechless. Built itself a culture of...
Comments / 0