105.5 The Fan

Finally Boise State Football Will Be On A Real TV Network!

The good old days of our lives not being inundated with marketing messages have been over for quite some time. During their successful 'decade of dominance,' Boise State football had a perfect marriage of opportunity and exposure.' The Broncos were a national fan favorite on ESPN and occasionally ABC Television.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Game Day Guide: Boise State hosts Utah State for senior day

Boise State closes out the regular season with a Black Friday battle against Utah State at 10 a.m. MT on The Blue. Here's everything Bronco Nation needs to know. Even after clinching the Mountain Division title, Boise State looks to shine bright on the national college football stage in its regular-season finale against Utah State at Albertsons Stadium.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show at 9 a.m. MT Friday

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State (8-3, 7-0 MW) welcomes Mountain West foe Utah State (6-5, 5-2 MW) to Albertsons Stadium Friday for its final contest of the 2022 regular season. The Broncos are winners of 10-straight games against the Aggies on The Blue. Although Boise State already clinched a...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

OK IDAHO! Meridian’s TopGolf is Ready

Topgolf only has a few locations around the country but has been eyeing the Boise / Meridian area for quite a while before finally being able to come to an agreement on the land. Some groups of lucky Idahoans got to go check the place out for the Soft Opening...
MERIDIAN, ID
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Boise, ID

The city of Boise is the state capital and largest city in Idaho. Located in Ada County, Boise has an area that covers around 64 square miles. It is popular with tourists because of its beautiful natural scenery. The snow-capped Rocky Mountains provide a gorgeous backdrop. The Boise River runs...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho

Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Former Boise State Coach Selling Home For $2.96 Million [photos]

Bryan Harsin has entirely left the state of Alabama. Auburn University fired the former Boise State coach. Coach Harsin is not a multi-millionaire looking for the next opportunity. Auburn has moved on from the former Boise State quarterback winning their last few games. The tigers could be bowl eligible if they beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa.
AUBURN, AL
Idaho's Newschannel 7

The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here

BOISE, Idaho — The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here. The calendar features all kinds of cute dogs that are showing their support for the Boise State Broncos and by purchasing one, you are showing support too. The money raised from the calendar goes towards supporting the Campus Food Pantry.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home

It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
FRUITLAND, ID
KREM

Michael Vaughan case: Crews finish searching Fruitland property for evidence

BOISE, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Investigators have been out at...
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Bonus: City Cast Boise talks WinCo

Happy Thanksgiving from LD & Joel! We wanted to do something special for this episode, which is why we're handing the mic over to our friends at City Cast Boise as they chat about one of our *favorite* local spots: WinCo!. By day, I manage all things digital at Boise...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Stage Stop makes sure truck drivers get a thanksgiving meal

BOISE, Idaho — Being with friends and family, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and gratitude.. that's what Thanksgiving is all about. However, sometimes people are far away from loved ones. So at the Boise Stage Stop, a well known truck stop between Boise and Mountain Home, this time of the year is all about appreciation. Appreciation for the truck drivers who pass through.
